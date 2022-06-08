U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.00
    -10.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,051.00
    -114.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,697.75
    -13.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.10
    -6.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.52
    +1.11 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.30
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.24 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0733
    +0.0023 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    -0.70 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2556
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9640
    +1.3480 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,433.12
    +986.80 (+3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.95
    +20.32 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,569.92
    -29.01 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Norsk Titanium AS to OTCQX

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
OTC Markets
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NORSF
  • OTCM
OTC Markets
OTC Markets

NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Norsk Titanium AS (Oslo: NTI; OTCQX: NORSF), a global leader in metal 3D printing, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Norsk Titanium AS upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Norsk Titanium AS begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “NORSF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“Norsk Titanium is pleased to make this move to the OTCQX market,” says Michael Canario, CEO of Norsk Titanium. “As we continue on our growth path, we are excited to partner with OTC Markets Group to serve our investor community.”

About Norsk Titanium AS
Norsk Titanium is a global leader in metal 3D printing, innovating the future of metal manufacturing by enabling a paradigm shift to a clean and sustainable manufacturing process. With its proprietary Rapid Plasma Deposition® (RPD®) technology and 700 MT of production capacity, Norsk Titanium offers cost-efficient 3D printing of value-added metal parts to a large addressable market. RPD® technology uses significantly less raw material, energy, and time than traditional energy-intensive forming methods, presenting customers with an opportunity to better manage input costs, logistics, and environmental impact. RPD® printed parts are already flying on commercial aircraft, and Norsk Titanium has gained significant traction with large defense and industrial customers.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • These 3 dividend stocks offer monstrous yields between 8.5% and 16% — for inflation defense and hefty cash income, take a closer look now

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help stop the pain.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Surge Over 40%

    Uncertainty has been the name of the game in 2022. A combination of negative macro developments – a slowing global economy, the geopolitical ramifications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and - possibly most of all - the prospect of the Fed seriously tightening its monetary policy to combat inflation – have all been weighing heavily on investors’ minds. That doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t good opportunities to take advantage of right now. The analysts at banking giant Goldman Sachs

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Amazon's Stock Didn't Take Off Post-Split. Here's Why.

    You might have cheered when Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced its 20-for-1 stock split -- whether you're already an Amazon investor or just thinking of buying the stock. Amazon stock rose on its first day trading at the split-adjusted price. It's reasonable to imagine investors flocking to Amazon shares at the new, lower price.

  • Surge in China Tech Stocks Kindles Hopes for Sustained Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Bilibili Inc. led another rally in China tech stocks on Wednesday, giving stock bulls renewed hope that a nascent rebound in tech shares could sustain. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps U

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • Why It's Not Too Late to Buy Amazon After the Stock Split

    After months of anticipation, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) conducted a 20-for-1 stock split that went into effect on Monday. Amazon stock is now available for below $130 per share. Anyone hoping for a big bounce after the stock split was disappointed.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Inside Elon Musk’s new legal strategy for ditching his Twitter deal

    Elon Musk has buyer’s remorse. On April 25, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but since then the stock market has tanked. Twitter agreed to sell to Musk at $54.20 per share, a 38% premium at the time; today it’s trading around $40.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Ray Dalio Says Central Banks to Cut Rates in 2024, AFR Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio said central banks across the globe will be required to cut interest rates in 2024 after a period of stagflation constrains their economies, according to the Australian Financial Review.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Econo

  • Shopify Shareholders Approve 10-for-1 Stock Split and Plan to Keep CEO Firmly in Control

    They also approved the issuance of a new so-called founder share that will keep CEO Tobi Lütke firmly in control.

  • Top 10 Stocks by Searches; One Guess Which is No. 1

    A brokerage house's recent survey of the most frequently searched stocks in the U.S. turned up some familiar names, but the top one blew away even the second place name.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 14.5% Today

    The stock of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) was on fire today, trading 9% higher as of 1:50 p.m. ET. With today's move, Peabody stock is now up almost 21% this month as of this writing. Peabody Energy stock received a huge analyst upgrade this morning, and I believe it is one of the highest price targets accorded to the coal stock in recent memory.

  • Google’s share price has doubled in four years – but we’re still buying

    What sort of business does a price-to-earnings ratio of 15 call to mind? A middling kind of company perhaps: not in trouble, if nothing special either. But trading at about that level, at least if we focus on its core businesses, is Alphabet, the owner of Google.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • JP Morgan Sees Buying Opportunities In Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Citing These Reasons

    The 2021's deep selloff in Chinese stocks could finally be on the verge of a turnaround, Bloomberg quoted JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) strategist Marko Kolanovic. Kolanovic expected the Chinese equities to have reached their turning point with ease in lockdowns, continued growth support measures, and possible relaxation in the regulatory crackdown. Recently reports surfaced regarding China looking to end its yearlong regulatory probe on DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) and two other companies by