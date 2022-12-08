U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Patriot Battery Metals Inc to OTCQX

OTC Markets
·3 min read
OTC Markets
OTC Markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Patriot Battery Metals Inc (TSX-V: PMET; ASX: PMT; OTCQX: PMETF), a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its district scale lithium discovery at the Company’s 100% owned Corvette Property in the James Bay region of Northern Quebec, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Patriot Battery Metals Inc upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “PMETF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its district scale lithium discovery at the Company’s 100% owned Corvette Property in the James Bay region of Northern Quebec. Exploring over 50 km of strike in the newly discovered Corvette lithium district.

The Company’s flagship asset, the 100% owned Corvette Property, is located proximal to the Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructural corridor in the James Bay Region of Québec. The land package hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the 2.2 km long CV5 spodumene pegmatite with drill intercepts of 1.65% Li2O and 193 ppm Ta2O5 over 159.7 m (CV22-042), and 2.22% Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5 over 70.1 m, including 3.01% Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 over 40.7 m (CV22-017). Additionally, the Property hosts the Golden Gap Trend with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, and the Maven Trend with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop.

The Company also holds 100% ownership of the Freeman Creek Gold Property in Idaho, USA which hosts two prospective gold prospects - the Gold Dyke Prospect with a 2020 drill hole intersection of 4.11 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag over 12 m, and the Carmen Creek Prospect with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu.

The Company’s other assets include the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


