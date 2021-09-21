U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.50
    +34.25 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,130.00
    +291.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,120.50
    +111.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.30
    +24.50 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.02
    +0.73 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.90
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    +0.35 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.05
    +2.24 (+10.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3675
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4290
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,458.84
    -815.11 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.99
    -44.40 (-3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.87
    +76.96 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

OTC Markets Group Welcomes theMaven, Inc. to OTCQX

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced theMaven, Inc. (OTCQX: MVEN), a modern media company that leverages superior technology, iconic brands, and marketing expertise to deliver highly relevant content and experiences that consumers love, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market (the "OTCQX"). theMaven, Inc. ("theMaven") upgraded to the OTCQX from the Pink® Open Market.

theMaven begins trading today on the OTCQX under the symbol "MVEN." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for theMaven on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for the OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Qualifying for the OTCQX is an important step for the Company," commented Ross Levinsohn, theMaven's Chief Executive Officer. "Our company has grown substantially over the last year, executed on financial items needed to take this step and delivered powerful results enabling our continued evolution. Joining the OTCQX should provide greater liquidity and transparency to our stockholders."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as theMaven's OTCQX sponsor.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-themaven-inc-to-otcqx-301380909.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Shell Investors Get Surprise $7 Billion Payout on Shale Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders will get an unexpected $7 billion payout after the company promised to give them three quarters of the proceeds from the sale of Permian shale oil fields to ConocoPhillips. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon,

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Will the Stock Market Selloff Get Worse? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • Why Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Other Tech Stocks Dropped Today

    What happened  Mounting concerns of a potential financial crisis in China drove investors to reduce risk on Monday. Here's how some of the largest and most popular tech stocks fared today: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), down 2.

  • Evergrande Declines Further After S&P Says Default Is Likely

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group slid deeper in equity and credit markets Tuesday, fueling concerns about broader contagion after S&P Global Ratings said the developer is on the brink of default.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Is Energy Transfer LP (ET) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • 3 Ways to Invest in Meme Stocks Safely

    Many investors are drawn to meme stocks because they have the potential to be very profitable. Earlier this year, meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) saw their share prices soar, making investors in those companies who sold at a profit very wealthy. Or, to put it another way, the record-breaking gains AMC and GameStop saw earlier in the year were not necessarily reflective of the value of those companies.

  • Can Lucid Stock Clear Up? This Is What You Need to Know

    EV stocks have witnessed quite a decent amount of interest from investors over the past few years. Several factors contributed to the surging investor enthusiasm for these stocks. Among the top contributors to investors' appetite for EV stocks has been the incredible growth seen with incumbents such as Tesla (TSLA), as well as the recently bullish political landscape for electric vehicles spurred by President Biden's American Jobs Plan. Of course, this narrative remains strong for growth investo

  • S&P 500’s Late Bounce Came on Extreme Volume in Futures Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The late-afternoon bounce in U.S. stocks came amid a trading frenzy in the futures contracts. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TroveMore than 320,000 contracts changed hands in the 30 minutes

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about the teetering property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • How China’s Property Market Could Trigger a Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were tumbling on Monday as one of China's largest property developers teetered on collapse. Here's how it could spill over into cryptos.