OTC Markets Group Welcomes theMaven, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced theMaven, Inc. (OTCQX: MVEN), a modern media company that leverages superior technology, iconic brands, and marketing expertise to deliver highly relevant content and experiences that consumers love, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market (the "OTCQX"). theMaven, Inc. ("theMaven") upgraded to the OTCQX from the Pink® Open Market.

theMaven begins trading today on the OTCQX under the symbol "MVEN." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for theMaven on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for the OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Qualifying for the OTCQX is an important step for the Company," commented Ross Levinsohn, theMaven's Chief Executive Officer. "Our company has grown substantially over the last year, executed on financial items needed to take this step and delivered powerful results enabling our continued evolution. Joining the OTCQX should provide greater liquidity and transparency to our stockholders."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as theMaven's OTCQX sponsor.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

Story continues

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-themaven-inc-to-otcqx-301380909.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.