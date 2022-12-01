OTC Markets Group Welcomes TraWell Co SPA to OTCQX

OTC Markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced TraWell Co SPA (Euronext Growth Milan: TWL; OTCQX: TRWAF), a multinational company operating in the Airport Retail market, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.



TraWell Co SPA begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “TRWAF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Chairman and CEO Rudolph Gentile: “TraWell Co. is proud to start trading on the OTCQX Market. The company generates 50% of its revenues in America and has seen growing interest by U.S. investors. With a Net Result of 2 million dollars in first the half of 2022, and the launch of the new strategic plan on October 18, the company offers to investors a unique opportunity to capitalize on the growth of air travel and passenger services worldwide.”

TraWell Co SPA has retained MCAP LLC to act as the Company’s OTCQX advisor. MCAP is a US broker-dealer that provides institutional securities services and electronic market making. MCAP acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About TraWell Co SPA

TraWell Co is a multinational Group operating in the Airport Retail Services. The Group’s offerings include baggage wrapping, travel accessories, baggage weighing, luggage tracking, and baggage lost & found assistance. The company is also growing in wellness and medical services for passengers.



TraWell Co. operates 110 points of sales across 34 airports and 1 bus station across 12 countries, including the United States and Canada. TraWell Co. is listed on the Milan Euronext Growth market.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

