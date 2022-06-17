U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

OTC Markets Group Welcomes VitalHub Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets
·3 min read
OTC Markets

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced VitalHub Corp. (TSX: VHI; OTCQX: VHIBF), a health and human services technology provider, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. VitalHub Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

VitalHub Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “VHIBF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are pleased to begin trading on OTCQX, as we broaden our reach across US investors,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “Through trading on OTCQX, we will enable the US investment core to easily acquire shares in VitalHub, and participate in our growth journey. We look forward to increasing our investor footprint as we continue to execute on our strategy on an international basis.”

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About VitalHub Corp.
Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.

VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories: Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI" and on the OTCQX under the symbol “VHIBF”.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


