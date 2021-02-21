U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,906.71
    -7.26 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,494.32
    +1.02 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,874.46
    +9.11 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.69
    +48.30 (+2.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.01
    -1.51 (-2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    +8.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    27.37
    +0.29 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2126
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3450
    +0.0580 (+4.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4015
    +0.0046 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.3360
    -0.3540 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,094.09
    +1,071.41 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.50
    +80.40 (+7.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,624.02
    +6.87 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,017.92
    -218.18 (-0.72%)
     

OTGLY Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds CD Projekt S.A. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CD Projekt S.A. ("CD Projekt" or "the Company") (OTC PINK:OTGLY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired CD Projekt securities between January 16, 2020 and December 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/otgly.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs; (2) as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and CD Projekt would be forced to offer full refunds for the game; (3) consequently, CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/otgly or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in CD Projekt you have until February 22, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630887/OTGLY-Deadline-Alert-Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Reminds-CD-Projekt-SA-Shareholders-of-Class-Action-and-Lead-Plaintiff-Deadline-February-22-2021

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. With the firm managing about $140 billion in global investments and Dalio’s own net worth coming at $17 billion, he has earned legendary status on Wall Street. Summing up his success, Dalio has three pieces of advice for investors. First, diversify. Keeping a wide range of stocks in the portfolio, from multiple sectors, is the surest way to invest well. Second, don’t think that rising markets will rise forever. This is Dalio’s variation on an old saw that past performance does not guarantee future returns. Dalio will tell you that all strong past returns really guarantee are current high prices. And finally, Dalio tells investors, “Do the opposite of what your instincts are.” Or put another way, don’t follow the herd, as such thinking frequently leads to suboptimal results. Looking to Dalio for investing inspiration, we used TipRanks’ database to find out if three stocks the billionaire recently added to the fund represent compelling plays. According to the platform, the analyst community believes they do, with all of the picks earning “Strong Buy” consensus ratings. Linde PLC (LIN) The first new position is in Linde, the world’s largest industrial gas production company, whether counting by revenues or market share. Linde produces a range of gasses for industrial use, and is the dominant supplier of argon, nitrogen, oxygen, and hydrogen, along with niche gasses like carbon dioxide for the soft drink industry. The company also produces gas storage and transfer equipment, welding equipment, and refrigerants. In short, Linde embodies Dalio’s ‘diversify’ dictum. Linde’s industry leadership and essential products helped the company bounce back from the corona crisis. The company’s revenues slipped in 1H20, but grew in the second half, reaching pre-corona levels in Q3 and exceeding those levels in Q4. In a sign of confidence, the company held its dividend steady through the ‘corona year,’ at 96 cents per common share – and in its recent Q1 declaration, Linde raised the payment to $1.06 per share. This annualizes to $4.24 and gives a yield of 1.7%. The key point here is not the modest yield, but the company’s confidence in the security of its positions, allowing it to keep a steady dividend at a time when many peers are cutting profit sharing. It’s no wonder, then, that an investor like Dalio would take an interest in a company like Linde. The billionaire’s fund snapped up 20,149 shares during the fourth quarter, worth $5.05 million at current prices. Assessing Linde for BMO, analyst John McNulty expresses his confidence in Linde’s current performance. "LIN continues to execute on its growth strategy to drive solid double-digit earnings growth, notably without requiring a further macro improvement. In our view, management's 11-13% guide for 2021 remains conservative driven by its on coming projects, continued pricing, efficiency gains, and solid buybacks with its strong balance sheet and cash flows. Further, the solid FCF position provides them plenty of dry powder for M&A, de-caps, etc. We believe LIN is poised to continue to surprise investors and outperform the broader group even in a cyclical market. the largest global industrial gas company," McNulty opined. In line with his bullish comments, McNulty rates LIN as a Buy, and his $320 price target implies an upside of ~28% for the coming year. (To watch McNulty's track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in broad agreement on the quality of Linde’s stock, as shown by the 15 Buy reviews overbalancing the 3 Holds. This gives the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are priced at $250.88, and their $295.73 average price target suggests they have ~18% growth ahead. (See LIN stock analysis on TipRanks) BlackRock (BLK) Next up is the world’s largest asset manager. BlackRock has over $8.67 trillion in assets under management. The company is one of the dominant index funds in the US financial scene, and saw $16.2 billion revenue last year, with a net income of $4.9 billion. BlackRock’s recent Q4 report shows its strength, as far as numbers can. EPS came in at $10.02 per share, a 12% sequential gain and a 20% year-over-year gain. Quarterly revenues of $4.8 billion were up 17% yoy. The full-year top line was up 11% from 2019. BlackRock achieved all of this even as the corona crisis flattened the economy in 1H20. In the first quarter of this year, BlackRock declared its regular quarterly dividend, and raised the payment by 13% to $4.13 per common share. At an annualized payment of $16.52, this gives a yield of 2.3%. The company has kept the dividend reliable for the past 12 years. Not wanting to miss out on a compelling opportunity, Dalio's fund pulled the trigger on 19,917 shares, giving it a new position in BLK. The value of this new addition? More than $14 million. Covering BLK for Deutsche Bank, analyst Brian Bedell writes, “We view 4Q results as very good with strong long-term net inflows across its products which we expect to continue despite a one-time, $55bn pension fund outflow of low-fee equity index assets expected in 1H21 which mgmt. said would have a minimal impact on base fee revenue. Additionally, total net inflows drove annualized organic base management fee growth of 13%, a quarterly record, on annualized long-term organic AuM growth of 7%. We expect organic base fee growth to exceed organic AuM growth coming into 2021 driven by a flow mix skewed toward higher fee-rate products for now.” To this end, Bedell rates BLK a Buy and his $837 price target suggests the stock has ~18% upside ahead of it. (To watch Bedell’s track record, click here) The analyst consensus tells a very similar story. BLK has received 6 Buy ratings in the last three months, against a single Hold – a clear sign that analysts are impressed with the company’s potential. Shares sell for $710.11, and the average price target of $832.17 gives the stock a 17% upside potential. (See BLK stock analysis on TipRanks) AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) AbbVie is a major name in the pharma industry. The company is the maker of Humira, an anti-inflammatory used in the treatment of a wide range of chronic illnesses including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis. The company’s other immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, were approved by the FDA in 2019 as treatments for psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, respectively, and saw combined sales of $2.3 billion last year. AbbVie expects that these drugs will ‘fill the gap’ in profits when the Humira patents expire in 2023, with up to $15 billion in sales by 2025. Humira is currently the main driver of AbbVie’s immunology portfolio, and provides $19.8 billion of the portfolio’s $22.2 billion in annual revenues, and a significant part of the company’s total sales. For the full year 2020, across all divisions, AbbVie saw $45.8 billion in revenues, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $10.56. In addition to its high-profile anti-inflammatory line, AbbVie also has a ‘stable’ of long-established drugs on the market. As an example, the company owns Depakote, a common anti-seizure medication. AbbVie also maintains an active research pipeline, with scores of drug candidates undergoing studies in the disciplines of immunology, neuroscience, oncology, and virology. For investors, AbbVie has a long-standing commitment to returning profits to shareholders. The company has an 8-year history of keeping a reliable – and growing – dividend. In the most recent declaration, made this month for a payment to go out in May, AbbVie raised the dividend 10% to $1.30 per common share. At $5.20 annualized, this gives a yield of 4.9%. Once again, we are looking at stock that embodies some of Dalio’s advice. Pulling the trigger on ABBV in the fourth quarter, Dalio’s firm purchased 25,294 shares. At current valuation, this is worth $2.66 million. Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges covers ABBV, and is impressed with the way that the company is preparing in advance for the loss of US exclusivity on its best-selling product. “Between ABBV’s ex-Humira portfolio’s growth trajectory and a broad portfolio of catalysts across early-, mid-, and late-stage assets, it is hard to find a biopharma company that is better positioned, even with their looming LOE. ABBV is prepared for 2023, and has growth drivers to drive better than industry average top- and bottom-line growth in the period before (2021-2022) and after (2024-2028) 2023,” Porges opined. Porges gives ABBV an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and sets a $140 price target that indicates room for a 33% one-year upside. (To watch Porges’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 10 reviews on ABBV shares, and 9 of those are to Buy – a margin that makes the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is trading for $105.01 and has an average price target of $122.60. This suggests an upside of ~17% over the next 12 months. (See ABBV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bill Gates’ Trust Sold Alibaba, Uber, and Apple Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust closed its Alibaba position as Jack Ma retreated from public view. Instead, Gates boosted holdings in a provider of drug-discovery software.

  • Lithium And Hydrogen Trades: 5 Battery-Related Stocks To Watch

    Stocks in electric battery technology have been heating up as automakers, airlines and equipment manufacturers continue to form partnerships with tech companies. Batteries are essential to many of the technologies that innovators hope will replace fossil fuel-burning machines. This bodes well for makers of lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen fuel cells. Five Battery Technology Companies To Watch: Australian mining company Piedmont Lithium ADR (NASDAQ: PLL) has been on a tear since it announced a deal with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) last September. Piedmont signed a five-year agreement to supply Tesla with one-third of its planned 160,000-tonnes-per-year spodumene concentrate, a type of lithium ore, from its deposits in North Carolina. Since the announcement, shares of Piedmont have soared more than 430%. This past November, Piedmont announced an expansion of its drilling operations, adding three new drill rigs in North Carolina. CEO Keith Phillips said in a press release that the North Carolina investment positions the company to be a part of "North America's clean energy storage and EV revolution." North Carolina-based Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) is another one to watch. In January, Albemarle announced an expansion of its operations in Silver Peak, Nevada, where it hopes to accelerate lithium production from clay resources in the area. Albemarle also announced it was experimenting with a process to streamline lithium production from brine resources, a project sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy. Shares rose to an all-time high on Jan. 20, but have since have since come down by 17%. Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) share prices surged last November after the company reported it had extended its lithium supply agreement with Tesla. Besides suppling chemicals for electric vehicle batteries, Livent also produces butyllithium and lithium metal for the pharmaceutical, aerospace and agrochemical industries. Although Livent shares have rocketed over 300% from March 2020 lows, shares dropped Friday after Livent reported less than stellar earnings. Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), based in Latham, New York, sells alternatives to traditional batteries. The company announced on Tuesday that it had entered into an agreement with Acciona S.A., a sustainable infrastructure company in Spain. The companies hope to grab 20% of the market share in Spain and Portugal through the establishment of a green hydrogen platform. Shares in Plug Power hit a high of $75.49 in January, a 134% increase since the start of the year but have recently retraced by almost 30%. FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) has longtime partner Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) behind it and in 2019 the collaboration expanded in a deal worth more than $60 million for large-scale carbon capture. Danbury, Connecticut-based FuelCell makes fuel cell power plants that generate clean energy for government, utility and municipality customers. Its products use hydrogen-rich fuels to generate power and also try to improve on the functions of traditional batteries. Shares in FuelCell soared over 175% in January, but have recently dropped over 30% as investors wait for consolidation. (Photo by Riccardo Annandale on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAfter Q4 Miss From Planet Fitness, 4 Analysts On What's Ahead For Gym ChainVisa, ADP Partner To Unveil New Direct Deposit Option Via Debit Card© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bad money moves: Warren Buffett, Jim Cramer and Suze Orman on their biggest investing regrets

    Even the most successful investors fall flat. Luckily, we can learn from their mistakes.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Endorsed by Wall Street’s ‘Mad Scientist’

    There’s this guy on Wall Street… Source: Shutterstock His name is Adam Jonas. He’s the head of global auto and shared mobility research over at Morgan Stanley. He’s a wickedly smart dude, who is very forward-thinking and has such a great track-record of prescient calls that they call him Wall Street’s “Mad Scientist.”InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips One example: Back in 2011, he told everyone that EVs were going to take over the world and hyped Tesla stock as a strong buy. Tesla’s stock price at the time? $5 – It’s up about 170,000% since then. Another example: In late 2019, Jonas said that the Space Economy was on the verge of hypergrowth and Virgin Galactic was a strong buy. The Virgin Galactic stock price at the time? About $7 – It’s up more than 750% since then. You get the point. When Jonas speaks, you should listen, especially if he’s saying something about a stock to buy in the transportation markets. Last Friday, Jonas did just that. He came out and said that there are two screaming buys right now in the EV market. Their names? Fisker (FSR) and QuantumScape (QS). Specifically, Jonas called EV maker Fisker his “sleeper pick” in the EV category, believing that the company “stands out [with] one of the more de-risked and strategically underpinned business models” in the EV space. Jonas thinks that stock is going to $27. At the same time, he said solid-state battery maker QuantumScape’s game-changing technology positions it well for blockbuster partnerships with U.S.-based EV players — like Ford and Apple — as they look to secure a domestic supply of battery technology. He thinks this stock is going to $70. For the record, I couldn’t agree more. Fisker was founded by Henrik Fisker, a legend of unparalleled reputation in the luxury auto market who was the design brain behind the Aston Martin DB9, the Aston Martin Vantage, the BMW Z8, and the BMW X5. It should be no surprise, then, that Fisker has attracted a top-tier design team that has created one of the most sleek-looking EVs yet – the Ocean SUV. Further – thanks to the company’s asset-light, direct-to-consumer business model that Jonas refences above – Fisker will be selling this Ocean SUV for just $37,500… which is an absolute steal of a price for a luxury e-SUV. The Model X – its closest rival today – goes for over $80,000. When this car launches, I expect it to be a huge hit among consumers. The enormous success of the Ocean SUV will be the launching pad for Fisker to thrust itself into EV spotlight, and eventually, turn into one of the most prominent brands in this space. And at this very moment, Fisker stock has huge upside potential. Meanwhile, QuantumScape is breaking ground on a new generation of potentially game-changing solid-state batteries for electric vehicles. The long story short here is that today’s batteries are built on liquid battery chemistry, and as such, can only be made to be so dense. We are hitting that peak energy density today. To unlock a new generation of batteries that last longer and recharge faster, we need to fundamentally change the chemistry behind these batteries and turn the liquid electrolyte solution into a solid. QuantumScape is doing that. But more importantly, QuantumScape is lightyears ahead of everyone else when it comes to making solid-state batteries. The company has attracted a top-tier engineering team that is full of Stanford and UC Berkeley talent. That talented team has created a cost-effective way to manufacture high-performance solid batteries. And those solid batteries are already proving themselves as significantly superior solutions to liquid batteries. That’s why Dr. Stan Whittingham, co-inventor of the lithium-ion battery and winner of the 2019 Nobel prize in chemistry, said: “If QuantumScape can get this technology into mass production, it holds the potential to transform the industry.” Thus, QuantumScape stock has huge long-term upside potential. Big picture: Jonas is a smart guy. He’s one of the analysts I respect most on Wall Street. He said buy Fisker stock and QuantumScape stock. I agree. And more than that, I think these are investments worth holding onto for potentially multi-bagger gains over the next few years… P.S. Speaking of multi-bagger gains, I like to say that where there’s disruption, there’s opportunity. And there’s a massive opportunity happening right before our eyes. Remember how Jeff Bezos looked at the state of the retail market, and he created Amazon.com in response? Yes, this opportunity is that huge. As you know, I don’t make stock picks on a whim. I spend countless hours analyzing them, creating models, and measuring their long-term potential. It’s how I got to be America’s No. 1 stock picker, according to TipRanks. So believe me when I tell you that there’s a stock out there that could very well become “the next Amazon.” And this Tuesday I will reveal its industry, name, and ticker symbol… for free. Watch the video below to learn more about this hypergrowth opportunity and reserve your seat here! On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s how his Daily 10X Report has averaged up to a ridiculous 100% return across all recommendations since launching last May. Click here to see how he does it. More From Hypergrowth Investing FuboTV Stock Is Heading to $200. Buy It Before It Goes Parabolic The Best Stocks to Buy in the Market Today, According to Jeff Bezos 7 Explosive Cryptocurrencies to Buy After the Bitcoin Halvening 15 EV Stocks to Buy as GM Goes All-Electric The post 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Endorsed by Wall Streetâs âMad Scientistâ appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Your next stimulus check is expected to take a big step closer this week

    The new COVID aid faces a vote in the U.S. House. How soon will you get your money?

  • WallStreetBets Trader Keith Gill Appears To Have Bought 50,000 More Shares Of GameStop

    Keith Gill, the now-famous Reddit WallStreetBets trader, appears to have bought more shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) after the price fell by 23%. What Happened: Judging by a screenshot Gill shared on Friday afternoon, he bought 50,000 more shares of the stock. Gill previously showed he owned 50,000 shares, the Wall Street Journal reported, suggesting he has doubled down on his bet. That would put the value of his apparent GameStop holdings at more than $4 million. Gill declined to comment to the Journal about the postings. Why It Matters: Keith Gill gained popularity in the midst of Reddit’s WallStreetBets craze. He has been posting about GameStop for a year and also making videos on YouTube where he appears under the name "Roaring Kitty." He appeared at a Congressional hearing regarding Reddit's influence on the market on Thursday, along with the CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital. He said he still sees potential in the future of the stock. “I do find that it’s an attractive investment at this price point,” he said when asked about it. Price Action: GameStop stock was trading at $42.88 in the post-market trading on Friday, having lost 22.54% in a week, while Palantir Technologies (PLTR:NYSE) seems to be getting attention from the WallStreetBets traders right now. Image: Screenshot of Keith Gill's video See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRobinhood CEO Goes To Confessional: Vlad Tenev Admits Mistakes On Chamath Palihapitiya's Podcast© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A Giant Fund Bought EV Stocks NIO and Tesla, and Intel. Here’s What It Sold.

    Shares of both electric-vehicle makers soared both in 2020 and so far this year. Intel is a 2021 winner, after a rough ride last year.

  • Bubble Warnings Go Unheeded as Everyone Is a Buyer in Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The American love affair with stocks is deepening as everyone from frenetic day-traders to staid institutions dive further into the market.Equity funds are drawing fresh money at an unprecedented pace and hedge funds are boosting their stock exposure to a record. Companies themselves are re-emerging as big buyers, with share repurchases doubling from a year ago.The affection underscores growing confidence in an economic recovery, buttressed by government support and vaccines. While aspects of the craze -- the growing obsession with penny stocks and options, primarily -- are the basis for daily warnings about a bubble, bulled-up positioning is proving a sturdy backbone for the rally.Up 75% from March, the S&P 500’s gain dwarfs all previous bull markets at this stage of the cycle since the 1930s.“It’s been truly amazing,” said Brian Culpepper, a money manager at James Investment Research. “Everyone just thinks the stock market is going to go, go, go,” he added. “Whether it’s herd mentality, or fear of being left behind, that’s what you’re seeing.”Dated from the last bear-market bottom, the boom cycle is young -- 11 months, versus five years for the median bull market. But its velocity makes up for the age. The S&P 500’s current peak-to-trough gain already eclipses three other full bull markets. If history is any guide, this one is likely more than half done as the median return of the 13 previous bull cycles was 126%.Indeed, a majority of money managers in a Bank of America poll this month viewed the current bull market as being in a late stage.“I don’t think we’re at bubble levels yet, but there are certainly some red flags that would indicate folks are all-in on stocks and risk,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR exchange-traded fund business at State Street Global Advisors. “You need that euphoric moment for the bull market to top.”That danger has yet to register with investors. Last week, they poured $36 billion into funds focused on U.S. equities, the biggest inflow in more than two decades, according to data compiled by EPFR, a unit of Informa Financial Intelligence.Hedge funds are trimming bearish bets while raising their bullish wagers. Their net leverage, a measure of industry risk appetite that takes into account long versus short positions, climbed to a record this month, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage unit.The cost of missing out is looming large on investors’ minds with equities having added a stunning $12 trillion to values since March. Valuations rivaling the dot-com era proved no hurdle to risk appetite. Buy-the-dip is the name of the game. As a result, market pullbacks have been shallow. The S&P 500 has staged seven discernible retreats since October, including one in late January, none going further than 4% before a rally took hold.“There have been several times over the past month when it looked as if the rug had been pulled out from the market and the ‘drop’ had begun, but each time buyers have stepped in,” Saut Strategy’s Andrew Adams wrote in a note. “This isn’t a ‘normal’ market, but as long as it continues to press higher and higher, I think we’re almost forced to own stocks.”Bears are almost nowhere to be found, with short sales dwindling to fresh lows amid January’s retail-driven short squeeze. In fact, according to a survey by the National Association of Active Investment Managers, the most-bearish group that typically has a net-short position was 80% long in stocks earlier this month before turning neutral.Add corporate America to the growing army of buyers. Companies -- a reliable ally of the last bull market -- were forced to retreat and preserve cash during the 2020 pandemic, but are splurging on their own shares again. Their announced buybacks have averaged $6.9 billion a day this earnings season, the most since at least 2006, according to quarterly data compiled by EPFR.“Buybacks tend to have a very high correlation with the performance of the S&P 500, so the boom in buybacks is encouraging,” said Winston Chua, an analyst with EPFR.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Margin Debt Is Market Rally Warning; Bitcoin Soars, Tesla Model Y SR+ Pulled

    The stock market held up well last week but margin debt is a growing concern. Bitcoin rose while Tesla pulled its recently launched Model Y SR+.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Bank Stocks, BDCs, Blackstone, Fluor, Oracle And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story explores one enterprise software company's transformation into a cloud giant. Other featured articles discuss who dominates the public cloud, who stands to benefit as Texas rebuilds and how to tell when tech companies are overvalued. Also, the prospects for a private-equity giant, an engineering company, bank stocks, business development companies and more. Cover story "Oracle Is Turning Into a Cloud Giant. Why Its Stock Is a Buy" by Eric J. Savitz discusses how a new giant is starting to flex its muscles in cloud computing, and it isn't some upstart. See why Barron's claims that enterprise software company Oracle Corporation (NYSE: VZ) has been undergoing a Microsoft-like reinvention, and why that makes the stock a buy. Avi Salzman's "Texas Looks to Rebuild. Here Are 6 Stocks That Could Benefit" suggests that companies that provide energy infrastructure and oil-and-gas producers that were spared storm damage in Texas offer opportunities. What does that mean for the likes of Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN), Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) and even General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). In "Who Rules the Cloud? The Answer Is Hazy," Eric J. Savitz points out that the data showing who dominates the U.S. public cloud market are obfuscated by definitions that can make comparisons among providers such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) almost impossible. Is that a problem? Private-equity giant Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) is pushing hard into life sciences at a critical time, according to "Blackstone Makes a Big Bet on Life Sciences" by Liz Moyer. See what that means for Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and a number of others. In Daren Fonda's "Fluor Is Engineering a Turnaround. Its Stock Could Soar," the focus is on how engineering and construction company Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR) is pivoting toward growth industries and fixing its past problems. Find out why the Texas-based company could be a beneficiary of U.S. infrastructure spending and why Barron's sees the share price rising as much as 80%. "Tech Valuations Are Getting Scary. Here's How We Know" by Eric J. Savitz explains that companies such as Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) trade at more than 35 times sales estimates for 2021. That doesn't leave much room for error, and Wall Street doesn't seem to be concerned. See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, QuantumScape, Tesla, Walmart And More A Goldman Sachs strategist lays out the case for stocks to shine, which includes an accelerating vaccination program and a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. So says Jack Hough's "Welcome to Earnings Valhalla. Why Stocks Can Still Shine." Find out what Barron's thinks that could mean for everything from Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to 3M Co (NYSE: MMM). In "Bank Stocks Are Getting Hot. They Still Have Room to Run," Carleton English says that bank stocks today trade roughly where they did a year ago, with the KBW Bank Index up more than 16% this year, outpacing the S&P 500's 4% gain. Find out if Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) or JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) are among those with room to run. Alexandra Scaggs's "BDCs Yield Around 9%, but Their Quality Varies. Here's How to Judge Them" explains that business development companies such as Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC) are reporting earnings, and income investors should consider paying attention to the status of their loan portfolios for some attractive yield. Also in this week's Barron's: What investors want to see in Warren Buffett's letter to shareholders The latest Barron's annual ranking of the best fund families What it means for interest rates that the doves are in charge again How much equity investors care about rising rates A review of a century of infrastructure projects and costs Why this bull market shows no sign of ending soon What Carl Icahn plans for an Ohio-based electric utility Whether investors should worry about bitcoin mining in China An international fund that stays a step ahead of Wall Street analysts The next smart-beta category What to expect as food prices continue to rise Three retirement savings tricks At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: More Biotech IPOs, Bumble, Fiserv And MoreBenzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, QuantumScape, Tesla, Walmart And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Lucid Motors Is Said to Near Deal to Go Public via Klein’s SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc. is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with a blank-check company started by investment banker Michael Klein that could be announced early next week, according to people familiar with the matter.The combined entity will be valued at as much as $15 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.The special purpose acquisition company has been in talks to raise between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in funding from institutional investors to support the transaction, the people added. The valuation and the amount of additional funding could still change based on investor demand.A deal for the electric vehicle maker could be announced on Tuesday, two of the people said. The talks are ongoing but could still fall apart.Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. rainmaker, will use Churchill Capital Corp IV, his largest SPAC that has raised more than $2 billion, for the transaction, the people said. Lucid is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.A representative for Lucid Motors declined to comment. A representative for Klein couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.Churchill Capital Corp IV has surged more than fivefold since Bloomberg News first reported on the talks last month.Reuters reported last week that a deal could be reached as early as this month.Klein has played a prominent role in guiding the kingdom’s investments, serving as an adviser to its Public Investment Fund. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.Several electric vehicle makers have done deals with SPACs as startups seek to bulk up and raise cash to compete with industry leader Tesla Inc. Lucid would be one of the most established electric vehicle companies to take this route.Lucid would also be one of the largest SPAC deals to be announced since the rush started, likely beaten only by United Wholesale Mortgage LLC’s merger with Gores Holdings IV Inc., which was valued at around $16 billion.SPAC ParadeSPACs have also drawn a slew of prominent investors. Michael Dell, activist investor Paul Singer, Facebook Inc. co-founder Eduardo Saverin and former Xerox Corp. chief Ursula Burns all joined the blank-check parade on Friday, with at least 13 of these companies filing for U.S. IPOs to raise more than $4.5 billion.SPACs have come to dominate IPOs this year, accounting for 63% of the almost $77 billion raised on U.S. exchanges, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Including Friday’s newcomers, 146 SPACs that have filed since Jan. 1 are waiting for IPOs to add $40 billion to that total, the data show.Dell, Singer, Facebook Co-Founder Latest to Join SPAC BandwagonLucid targets the luxury end of the market and its chief executive officer, Peter Rawlinson, was previously Tesla’s chief engineer on the Model S sedan. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has invested more than $1 billion in the company.The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva and spent years being more focused on battery technology than pursuing development of a luxury car. It pivoted in 2016, changed its name to Lucid, and began work on what would become its main model, the Air.Lucid plans to start deliveries of a $169,000 electric sedan to U.S. customers in the second quarter. The Air EV, which the company says can do more than 500 miles on a single charge, will be built at a factory in Arizona. It plans to offer more affordable versions of the Air from 2022 and later will build a battery-electric SUV.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Michael Burry's Top 5 Holdings: Pfizer, CitiGroup, Kraft Heinz, More

    On Tuesday, Feb. 16, the SEC released filings from many high-profile investors such as Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood and Michael Burry. Burry, of "The Big Short" fame, had GameStop as his biggest holding in June when the stock was at only $4. He reportedly sold his shares before the stock skyrocketed all the way up to more than $300 per share. Here are Burry’s top five holdings by dollar amount according to the most recent filing. No. 5: DistributionNOW, $10,770,000 In Common Stock NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW) is an energy company located in Houston, Texas. Demand for energy in Texas will certainly be a catalyst, so this move should be interesting to watch. No. 4: Lumen Technologies, $11,213,000 In Common Stock Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN), parent company of CenturyLink, offers communication technology such as WiFi and cloud services. Burry is betting here that COVID-19 restrictions will keep people working from home. No. 3: Kraft Heinz Co., $20,439,000 In Call Options (Notional Value) Burry bought $204,390 in call options on Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) that could be worth more than $20 million if executed. Kraft Heinz Company is of course a staple consumer goods company in the United States, producing hundreds of household products. The call options indicate that Burry is very bullish in the short term. No. 2: Pfizer $31,079,000 in Call Options (Notional Value) Burry purchased more than $300,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) call options. Burry is hoping that the Pfizer vaccine proves to be the most effective out of the bunch. If he’s right, this move could really pay off. No. 1, Michael Burry’s Biggest Position: CitiGroup, $33,272,000 in Call Options (Notional Value) In what might be a surprise to some investors, Burry’s biggest position in the most recent filing was Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C). Burry bought more than $330,000 in call options on the investment firm. CitiGroup’s stock hasn’t moved much throughout the last six months, but Burry is betting it will with these $33 million in call options. Photo by Norbert Nagel via Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKubient Is Using Advanced Cloud Technology To Innovate Digital Advertising by Eliminating FraudTexas Hit By Freezing Cold, Enacts Rolling Blackouts© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin and ethereum prices 'seem high,' says Musk

    The chief executive of Tesla Inc, whose recent tweets have fueled the digital-currency rally, made the remark on Twitter while replying to a user who said that gold was better than both bitcoin and conventional cash. Musk, who earlier in the week remarked that he found the prospect of holding bitcoin adventurous for an S&P 500 company, said in a tweet: "Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter ..." Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, hit a fresh high in Asian trading on Saturday, extending a two-month rally a day after the digital currency's market capitalization exceeded $1 trillion.

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • Gold’s Near-Term Brush with The 1600s

    No, we’re not revising downward our Gold forecast high for this year of 2401.

  • A Giant Flaw in Texas Blackouts: It Cut Power to Gas Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- When the Texas power grid was on the brink of collapse and its operator plunged thousands into darkness, it didn’t make an exception for the oil and gas field.Power was, unsurprisingly, diverted to hospitals and nursing homes. Ercot, as the grid manager is known, was staving off utter catastrophe, its chief executive later said.But leaving shale fields like the Permian Basin dark had an unintended consequence. Producers who depend on electricity to power their operations were left with no way to pump natural gas. And that gas was needed more than ever to generate electricity.As one executive described: It was like a death spiral.The result was a vicious cycle that serves as a painful lesson to any power grid operator and utility company dealing with rolling outages during extreme weather. Several energy companies say that, while frozen infrastructure and equipment malfunctions caused gas volumes to plummet, a lack of power also had a profound impact on supply. It’s a phenomenon that highlights just how interconnected -- and interdependent -- Texas’s energy network is.In the Permian, most drillers target more valuable crude, with gas typically considered an unwanted byproduct. That wasn’t the case over days of forced power outages as nearly every source of fuel faltered in the unprecedented cold that slammed Texas.Even with its explorers focusing on crude, the state is the country’s biggest gas producer, and the fuel makes up just over half of the sources of its power generation mix.A crucial part of the natural gas system was knocked out by the power outages: compressor stations that help keep gas flowing through pipelines.As Ercot started asking utilities to prompt big customers to reduce consumption Sunday evening, those stations went down and the pressure across multiple gas pipelines started to drop, ultimately tripping some utilities off line because of lack of fuel.That, in turn, led some areas of the Eagle Ford shale and the Permian to simply turn off gas production completely.The situation got much worse in the early hours of Monday as demand continued to climb. Ercot simply didn’t have the power, and millions of homes fell into darkness.Ercot executives have said the utilities ultimately determine which circuits to turn off during a rotating outage. The grid operator didn’t have information on power being cut to gas compressor stations, a spokeswoman said in an email.At its peak, nearly 40% of U.S. oil output was shuttered due to the extreme cold and associated blackouts. Three-quarters of the U.S. frack fleet was lost this week, leaving 41 crews working to blast water, sand and chemicals underground to release trapped oil and gas, Matt Johnson, chief executive officer at Primary Vision Inc., said Friday.Already, companies including Marathon Oil Corp. and Devon Energy Corp. have begun using restored power from local grids or generators to restart output, according to people familiar with the matter.It’s not yet clear how long it will take to restore all the lost oil and gas supply, but oil traders and executives have said they hope most of the production lost will return within days as temperatures rise and power becomes available.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada’s First Bitcoin ETF Hits $421.8M AUM in Two Days

    One analyst said the ETF could reach $1 billion in assets under management by the end of next week.