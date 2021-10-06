U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,321.04
    -24.68 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,060.90
    -253.77 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,401.12
    -32.71 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,191.61
    -36.74 (-1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.50
    -1.43 (-1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.90
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.13 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5120
    -0.0170 (-1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3550
    -0.1170 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,924.32
    +5,152.95 (+10.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,326.65
    +63.55 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Other Law Firms Relying on JT Law Firm's Experience

·2 min read

NEW YORK, NY and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Contrary to popular belief, most lawyers and law firms do not go to trial. Only about 1% of lawyers are truly trial lawyers. However, the attorneys at JT Law Firm are part of this 1%. Attorneys John Tolley and Monica Balyasny have significant jury and bench trial experience. This experience has not only helped them provide excellent representation for their clients but has also resulted in other lawyers and law firms hiring them to help or educate them on litigation and trial advocacy.

JT Law Firm was founded by trial attorney John Tolley. Mr.Tolley has tried over 40 criminal and civil jury trials in his career. He appears in court and depositions on a daily basis. He has extensive experience deposing and cross-examining witnesses, including countless experts. He also has vast experience in jury selection and the rules of evidence. Mr. Tolley and JT Law Firm have been recognized for their excellence in trial advocacy by a number of national legal institutions including, Trial Masters, National Trial Advocates, Lawyers of Distinction, Super Lawyers and more.

"When you're considering hiring a lawyer ask them, 'when's the last time they have been in trial?'" Monica Balyasny said. "We are on trial all the time, this is what we pride ourselves on-experience and results." Mrs. Balyasny joined JT Law Firm in 2020 and has since been the lead or second chair attorney on several trials. She has been honored by Lawyers of Distinction, National Top Advocates, and even received the Woman in Law Award from Lawyer monthly.

As a result of its extensive litigation and trial experience in Criminal, Immigration, Home Insurance Claims and other areas of law, JT Law Firm is consistently hired for consultations by other law firms to help with litigation and trial matters. This legal consulting and coaching is a passion of JT Law Firm's founder, John Tolley, who also coaches Nova Law School's Mock Trial program and has been an adjunct professor with the National Institute of Trial Advocacy for the last several years.

To learn more about the law firm lawyers hire, you can visit JT Law Firm's website or find them on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Company name: JT Law Firm
Contact Number: 855-585-2997
Email Address: N/A
Website: jtlawfirm.net

SOURCE: JT Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667034/Other-Law-Firms-Relying-on-JT-Law-Firms-Experience

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla to pay out $137M to ex-worker, Rent the Runway files for IPO, IATSE votes to strike

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Golden Pacific Bancorp director sues bank over SoFi acquisition

    If the court finds the shares were not lawfully obtained, the plaintiff is seeking to block the acquisition altogether.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Container Crisis Gets So Bad Coca-Cola Switches to Bulk Freight

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping stuff in containers has gotten so out of hand that Coca-Cola Co. is switching its cargoes to vessels that are normally only used by industrial commodity traders to help keep its business running.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeIn normal times, the company transports materials around the world in the same 20 f

  • Walmart, Target, Home Depot and other large retailers are chartering ships to bypass supply chain problems. Will the strategy save Christmas?

    Leasing a ship can cost millions per month, making it an option only for the retailers with the biggest financial resources

  • Tesla faces investor test after big jury award over racism

    A contract worker has won a $137 million jury award over workplace racism against Tesla Inc, raising pressure on the electric vehicle maker whose shareholders will vote on Thursday on a proposal to review how it addresses similar complaints for full-time employees. The nonbinding shareholder resolution asks Tesla's board to study the impact of the company's current use of mandatory arbitration to resolve complaints of harassment and discrimination in its workplace. Tesla opposes the plan.

  • FDA Authorizes Another At-Home Rapid Test for Covid-19

    The authorization could boost availability of the diagnostic tests, which had been in short supply in recent weeks.

  • Oil Drops as U.S. Inventories Rise and Russia Eases Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude supplies and after Russia signaled it is ready to help ease a growing global natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansFutures in New Y

  • European Industry Buckles Under a Worsening Energy Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- European industry is being pushed closer to breaking point as the region’s energy crisis worsens by the day.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPower and gas prices are hitting fresh records almost daily, and some energy-

  • Natural Gas Rises Even Higher as Oil Prices Ease

    Prices of Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, eased 0.2% to $82.4 a barrel after shooting past the $80-a-barrel mark Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate was down 0.3% to $78.6 a barrel. This contrasted with another major spike of the benchmark Dutch natural-gas price, whose price was up 16% to around €135 ($156) per megawatt-hour (MWh.) after reaching more than 160 per MWh in early trading.

  • Natural gas market soars to record heights

    European and UK gas prices surged Wednesday to record peaks, energised by fears of runaway demand in the upcoming northern hemisphere winter.

  • Exclusive-Apple to face EU antitrust charge over NFC chip - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Apple will be hit with an EU antitrust charge over its NFC chip technology, people familiar with the matter said, a move that puts it at risk of a possible hefty fine and could force it to open its mobile payment system to rivals. The iPhone maker has been in European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crosshairs since June last year when she launched an investigation into Apple Pay. Preliminary concerns were Apple's NFC chip which enables tap-and-go payments on iPhones, its terms and conditions on how mobile payment service Apple Pay should be used in merchants' apps and websites, and the company's refusal to allow rivals access to the payment system.

  • Facebook Says U.S. Monopoly Case Tainted by FTC Chair’s Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. asked a federal court to throw out the U.S. government’s revised monopoly lawsuit against the company, arguing the chair of the Federal Trade Commission should have recused herself from the decision to bring the case.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore

  • Should I convert my traditional IRA to a Roth IRA?

    You may have heard about Roth IRA conversions but aren’t sure if they are right for you. Timing and income tax bracket are important to consider. Roth IRAs are retirement accounts that hold money on which you already have paid taxes—they are after-tax accounts.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.

  • Home Depot signs on as first retail partner for Walmart's delivery-as-a-service platform

    Home Depot said that in fiscal 2020, it saw sales on its digital platforms increase 86%, with more than half of online orders fulfilled through stores.

  • Racism is set to cost Tesla nearly $140 million

    Owen Diaz, who is Black, said he was called racial slurs, saw racist graffiti and cartoons, and was allegedly told to “go back to Africa.”

  • GM, General Electric agree to develop rare earth materials used in EV manufacturing

    In yet another sign that automakers are determined to get ahead of the supply chain curve, General Motors said Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with General Electric for the supply of rare earth materials, the kind used to manufacture electric vehicles and clean energy equipment. The non-binding agreement is with GE’s clean energy arm, GE Renewable Energy.

  • Where Will Goodyear Be in 3 Years?

    Goodyear's (NASDAQ: GT) recent acquisition of Cooper Tires is the key to understanding where the company will be in a few years. The deal significantly strengthens Goodyear in key end markets and geographies. The deal joins the third-biggest tire manufacturer globally (No. 1 in the U.S.) with the 13th-biggest global player and fifth-largest tire manufacturer in the U.S. It immediately adds scale to Goodyear's operations.

  • Workhorse's top lawyer to depart amid C-suite exodus

    Electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group Inc. is cutting ties with its top lawyer as it continues to shake up its leadership team under new CEO Rick Dauch. Workhorse, a Loveland-based manufacturer of last-mile electric trucks and drones, said it won’t renew an employment agreement for Stephen Fleming, which expires Nov. 5. Fleming has served as Workhorse’s general counsel and vice president since November 2019 and the company's outside corporate/securities counsel since 2010.