Other Law Firms Relying on JT Law Firm's Experience

NEW YORK, NY and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Contrary to popular belief, most lawyers and law firms do not go to trial. Only about 1% of lawyers are truly trial lawyers. However, the attorneys at JT Law Firm are part of this 1%. Attorneys John Tolley and Monica Balyasny have significant jury and bench trial experience. This experience has not only helped them provide excellent representation for their clients but has also resulted in other lawyers and law firms hiring them to help or educate them on litigation and trial advocacy.

JT Law Firm was founded by trial attorney John Tolley. Mr.Tolley has tried over 40 criminal and civil jury trials in his career. He appears in court and depositions on a daily basis. He has extensive experience deposing and cross-examining witnesses, including countless experts. He also has vast experience in jury selection and the rules of evidence. Mr. Tolley and JT Law Firm have been recognized for their excellence in trial advocacy by a number of national legal institutions including, Trial Masters, National Trial Advocates, Lawyers of Distinction, Super Lawyers and more.

"When you're considering hiring a lawyer ask them, 'when's the last time they have been in trial?'" Monica Balyasny said. "We are on trial all the time, this is what we pride ourselves on-experience and results." Mrs. Balyasny joined JT Law Firm in 2020 and has since been the lead or second chair attorney on several trials. She has been honored by Lawyers of Distinction, National Top Advocates, and even received the Woman in Law Award from Lawyer monthly.

As a result of its extensive litigation and trial experience in Criminal, Immigration, Home Insurance Claims and other areas of law, JT Law Firm is consistently hired for consultations by other law firms to help with litigation and trial matters. This legal consulting and coaching is a passion of JT Law Firm's founder, John Tolley, who also coaches Nova Law School's Mock Trial program and has been an adjunct professor with the National Institute of Trial Advocacy for the last several years.

Story continues

To learn more about the law firm lawyers hire, you can visit JT Law Firm's website or find them on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Company name: JT Law Firm

Contact Number: 855-585-2997

Email Address: N/A

Website: jtlawfirm.net

SOURCE: JT Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/667034/Other-Law-Firms-Relying-on-JT-Law-Firms-Experience



