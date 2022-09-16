U.S. markets closed

The Other Ones Foundation Expands Board of Directors With a Focus on Community Engagement and Relationship Building

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local homelessness service organization The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF) has recently expanded its Board of Directors by three new individuals. Flavia de la Fuente, Rhie Azzam Morris, and Chris Turnley bring a wide array of expertise to the table that will help bolster TOOF's mission to welcome Austin's unhoused neighbors into engaged communities through shelter, opportunity, and support.

The Other Ones Foundation is a nonprofit organization that offers low-barrier work opportunities, case management and humanitarian aid to people experiencing homelessness in Austin, Texas.

"As a formerly homeless youth in Austin, I have a deep commitment to seeing an end to homelessness for all," said Rhie Azzam Morris. "I served in the inaugural slate of the Austin Homeless Response System Leadership Council for close to a year before stepping down due to the nature of working within a system where I once received services. I am excited to continue the work of ending homelessness in Austin, serving alongside others with a passion and commitment to see a more just and equitable world.

Flavia de la Fuente, formerly a technology investor and now serving on the leadership team at Skimmer, an early stage software company headquartered in Austin, shares her perspective: "As I've spent more time following these issues, including recent ballot initiatives related to criminalizing homelessness, I'd like to be a part of a group of people who are approaching the issue from a constructive perspective."

Finally, Chris Turnley, a leader in the business, nonprofit, and faith-based communities of Austin, weighs in: "I've watched our city grow and prosper over the last 15 years, and it is so clear to me that with that growth is coming friction and division.  People who are currently living without shelter are on the front end of it. We can do better. Let's make Austin known for how we take care of others, especially marginalized members of our community!"

About TOOF: The Other Ones Foundation is a nonprofit organization that offers low-barrier work opportunities, case management and humanitarian aid to people experiencing homelessness in Austin, Texas. TOOF has helped 250 clients move into stable housing, paid out over $1,800,000 in earned income to people experiencing homelessness, and removed more than 2,000,000 pounds of trash from green spaces in Austin. TOOF's latest endeavor is to offer services and build a transformational shelter complex at The Esperanza Community, a sanctioned encampment in East Austin.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-other-ones-foundation-expands-board-of-directors-with-a-focus-on-community-engagement-and-relationship-building-301626462.html

SOURCE The Other Ones Foundation

