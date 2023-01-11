U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

Otis Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Advisory

·1 min read

FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Otis Chair, CEO & President Judy Marks and Executive Vice President & CFO Anurag Maheshwari will discuss the company's full year and fourth quarter results and 2023 outlook.

We encourage you to join through our webcast (click here). A corresponding presentation and news release will be available on www.otis.com prior to the call and a recording of the call will be made available on the website later in the day. If you are unable to join the webcast, please contact Otis investor relations (investorrelations@otis.com) for alternative dial-in information. Please refer to www.otis.com for additional investor updates from time to time.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2.1 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 68,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact:         

Investor Relations Contact:                   

Katy Padgett                                       

Michael Rednor

+1-860-674-3047                                 

+1-860-676-6011

kathleen.padgett@otis.com                 

investorrelations@otis.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-advisory-301718931.html

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation

