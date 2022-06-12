U.S. markets closed

FARMINGTON, Conn., June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Chair, CEO & President Judy Marks and CFO Rahul Ghai are meeting with international investors on Monday, June 13th and Tuesday, June 14th, respectively. A corresponding presentation can be found at www.otisinvestors.com.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2.1 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 70,000 people strong, include 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact
Katy Padgett
+1-860-674-3047
kathleen.padgett@otis.com

Investor Relations Contact
Michael Rednor
+1-860-676-6011
investorrelations@otis.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-international-marketing-advisory-301566235.html

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation

