Otis Receives Results of Zardoya Tender Offer

FARMINGTON, Conn., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis") (NYSE: OTIS) received the results of its voluntary public tender offer to acquire the remaining 49.98% interest in Zardoya Otis, S.A. ("Zardoya Otis") it does not currently own. The Spanish National Securities Exchange Commission ("CNMV") announced acceptances of the tender offer representing 214,017,076 shares or 45.49% of shares outstanding, which will bring total Otis ownership of Zardoya Otis to 95.51%.

The voluntary tender is expected to settle on April 12, 2022. Upon settlement, Otis will own more than 95% of the outstanding Zardoya Otis shares, and the company will execute a squeeze out provision to acquire the remaining interest. The execution of the squeeze out transaction will result in the automatic delisting of the Zardoya Otis shares from the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges, which is expected to occur in early-May.

"We are pleased with the strong interest in the voluntary tender offer, marking a significant milestone in our plans to increase our ownership in, and delist, Zardoya Otis," said Otis Chair, CEO and President Judy Marks. "This transaction will simplify our business structure, create value for customers and shareholders, while providing incremental growth opportunities for Otis."

The expected 2022 adjusted EPS accretion from the transaction is largely in line with prior expectations.

For further details, please see the regulatory announcement here.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2.1 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 70,000 people strong, include 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), adjusted for the per share impact of restructuring and other significant items of a non-recurring and/or nonoperational nature. Management believes adjusted EPS is a useful measure in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of Otis' ongoing operational performance.

When we provide our expectations for adjusted EPS a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectation and the corresponding GAAP measure (expected diluted EPS from continuing operations) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Otis' future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "medium-term," "near-term," "confident," "goals" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance, the proposed tender offer by Otis to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Zardoya Otis, S.A (the "Tender Offer") and the separation (the "Separation") from United Technologies Corporation (now known as Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("RTX")). Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, dividends, share repurchases, tax rates, research & development spend, credit ratings, net indebtedness and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Otis following the Separation or in connection with the Tender Offer, including the estimated costs associated with the Separation and the Tender Offer, or statements that relate to climate change and our intent to achieve certain environmental, social and governance targets or goals, including operational impacts and costs associated therewith, and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, Otis claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which Otis and its businesses operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction, pandemic health issues (including COVID-19 and variants thereof and the ongoing economic recovery therefrom and their effects on, among other things, global supply, demand and distribution), natural disasters and the financial condition of Otis' customers and suppliers; (2) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies and new products and services; (3) future levels of indebtedness, capital spending and research and development spending; (4) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, credit market conditions and Otis' capital structure; (5) the timing and scope of future repurchases of Otis' common stock ("Common Stock"), which may be suspended at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (6) fluctuations in prices and delays and disruption in delivery of materials and services from suppliers, whether as a result of COVID-19 or otherwise; (7) cost reduction or containment actions, restructuring costs and related savings and other consequences thereof; (8) new business and investment opportunities; (9) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (10) pension plan assumptions and future contributions; (11) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; (12) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which Otis and its businesses operate on general market conditions, global trade policies and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (13) the effect of changes in tax, environmental, regulatory (including among other things import/export) and other laws and regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which Otis and its businesses operate; (14) the ability of Otis to retain and hire key personnel; (15) the scope, nature, impact or timing of acquisition and divestiture activity, including among other things integration of acquired businesses into existing businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs; (16) the timing of closing, if any, of the Tender Offer and the ability to achieve the expected benefits of the Tender Offer and the timing thereof; (17) the ability to achieve the expected benefits of the Separation; (18) the determination by the Internal Revenue Service and other tax authorities that the distribution or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions; and (19) the amount of our obligations and nature of our contractual restrictions pursuant to, and disputes that have or may hereafter arise under the agreements we entered into with RTX and Carrier Corporation in connection with the Separation. The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Otis' registration statement on Form 10 and the reports of Otis on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Otis assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact
Katy Padgett
+1-860-674-3047
kathleen.padgett@otis.com

Investor Relations Contact
Michael Rednor
+1-860-676-6011
investorrelations@otis.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-receives-results-of-zardoya-tender-offer-301520773.html

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation

