Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) shareholders have seen the share price rise 41% over three years, well in excess of the market return (29%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 13% , including dividends .

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Otis Worldwide achieved compound earnings per share growth of 9.8% per year. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 12% average annual increase in the share price. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Au contraire, the share price change has arguably mimicked the EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Otis Worldwide's TSR for the last 3 years was 47%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Otis Worldwide's total shareholder return last year was 13%. That's including the dividend. That falls short of the 14% it has made, for shareholders, each year, over three years. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Otis Worldwide better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Otis Worldwide is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

