OTK Network Unveils Newest Collaboration with Creator Centric Talent Management Company

·4 min read

Mythic Talent launches with more than 65 top content creators like Cyr, Tectone and Mizkif focused on gaming, lifestyle and competitive streaming

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One True King (OTK), the gaming and entertainment content collective and one of the most watched organizations on Twitch, announced today their collaboration with top entertainment agency minds to launch Mythic Talent, a creator-first management company offering a full suite of resources essential for content growth, from staff sourcing and in-house merchandising to expert anti-predatory deal negotiation and handling.

With more than 65 signed creators with a reach of over 100 million passionate fans, Mythic boasts an impressive roster of talent spanning gaming, lifestyle and esports. This collaboration is proving once again that OTK is a dominating force defining the future of digital media and becoming a hub for the best talent in live streaming and entertainment.

Games industry veteran and now Mythic CEO William Lucas, formerly of Tempo Storm and AFK Creators, partnered with OTK co-founders and Mythic advisers Tips Out and Asmongold, to establish the creator-focused management firm boasting transparency, honesty, volume, and creator well-being as its core values.

"Our goal at Mythic is to make the content creator's life as easy as possible on the back end, so they can focus their energy on what's important to them: creating content," said Mythic CEO William Lucas. "Having worked with OTK talent in the past, when the opportunity presented itself to make something that was industry defining, all parties involved saw the potential."

Unifying accomplished content stars like Cyr, Tectone, Stoopzz, Mtashed, and Buffpup under one roof, Mythic Talent's proactive, personal and authentic approach makes the company a formidable entry into the industry, encompassing a massive breadth of beloved gaming titles, from multiplayer hit Destiny 2, to pandemic favorite Among Us, plus hit mobile open-world RPG Genshin Impact. Lifestyle, podcast, and casual hangout-style streamers and vloggers are also well-represented in the roster, all with massive audiences across Twitch, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and more.

Recently signed to the company, Snowmixy, top-ranked World of Warcraft PVP healer and streamer, said, "No one in the industry has made me feel as at home and safe as the Mythic team. Growing in the content creator space can be a bit stressful as you'll often have an influx of opportunities flooding your inbox. They have helped me find my worth as a creator and truly ensure that their creators like me are being treated fairly."

The Mythic team has already exceeded expectations for its signed creators, with higher deal volume per creator than the industry standard, often delivering 5-10 paid sponsorship opportunities per month on average, and upwards of 10-15 per month for their top earners. For growing creators, Mythic maintains relationships with third-party design agencies, while also hosting in-house artists and editors to advise, assist, and build upon personal content branding, and the option for in-house or trusted partner merchandising to ensure a high standard of products and customer service.

The leadership behind Mythic Talent brings a history of proven growth at other companies, including the massive success of OTK's content house, merchandising, and tech ventures.

"My passion for this industry is, first and foremost, the creator," said Cody Gates, COO of Mythic Talent, who started his career organizing Destiny community events. "The decades of combined experience, relationships, and knowledge across our staff gives our agency an edge in negotiating on their behalf within the turbulent content space without being unfair or predatory. It's the entire reason I enjoy working in this industry, and I'm excited to continue growing the creator space."

For more information about Mythic Talent, visit www.mythictalent.com

ABOUT ONE TRUE KING
One True King (OTK) is an award-winning media company owned by globally renowned gaming streamers Asmongold, Esfand, TipsOut, Sodapoppin, Emiru, Mizkif, and NMPLOL. Outside of daily gaming content & streaming, One True King focuses on pushing the boundaries of live streaming. OTK produces industry-leading live game shows, tournaments, in-real-life (IRL) streams, and podcasts, all tailored to millennial & Gen Z internet natives. OTK has quickly become the top most-watched organization on Twitch, reaching over 35 million followers across social platforms globally and amassing tens of millions of hours watched every month.

For more information, visit www.otknetwork.com or follow OTK on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube,and TikTok.

ABOUT MYTHIC TALENT
Mythic Talent is a full-service content talent management company for creators, by creators, redefining the standards of representation and talent business solutions in the gaming and lifestyle content spaces. Mythic provides various opportunities, including sponsorship management and negotiations, and a range of in-house services, including merchandising, editing, brand building, and more. This suite of resources ensures stability and well-being for talent so they can focus on what they love most: content creation.

With a diverse roster of industry-leading clientele, Mythic's mission is to deliver personal, authentic relations, transparent and fair opportunities, individualized brand growth resources, and unmatched support for its talent.

Mythic Talent
Mythic Talent
OTK Network
OTK Network
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otk-network-unveils-newest-collaboration-with-creator-centric-talent-management-company-301757576.html

SOURCE OTK

