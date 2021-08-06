U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

JOBS:

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

OTLY Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Oatly Group AB Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Oatly Group AB (“Oatly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OTLY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Oatly shares between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/otly.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, and capital expenditure financial metrics; (2) the Company overstated the proprietary nature of its formulas and manufacturing process; (3) the Company exaggerated its success in China; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly’s statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/otly or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Oatly you have until September 24, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


