Otonomo Appoints Fred Kohout as Chief Marketing Officer

OTONOMO TECHNOLOGIES LTD
·3 min read
Seasoned executive tapped to build and scale Otonomo’s Go-To-Market Strategy

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo), (Nasdaq: OTMO), a leading mobility intelligence provider, today announced the appointment of Fred Kohout as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Bringing more than three decades of sales and marketing experience to Otonomo, Kohout will be charged with scaling Otonomo’s brand to demand engine to capitalize on the immense market opportunity represented by connected vehicle data and mobility intelligence.

Mr. Kohout joins a growing executive team at Otonomo, including recently appointed leaders Doron Simon, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy, Anders Truelsen, Chief Revenue Officer, and Amit Hammer, EVP Operations. Kohout, Simon, Truelsen, Hammer and Matan Tessler, Executive Vice President Products, will partner to develop and execute Otonomo’s go-to-market strategy across all geographies and segments.

Kohout has worked in the technology sector for more than three decades during which time he has served as the Chief Marketing Officer of Cray, Inc., UC4 and Tagsys RFID. Kohout also held senior roles across marketing and sales at Sun Microsystems, EMC and, most recently, HPE where he led both Product and Field Marketing. Kohout started his career in broadcast journalism at KXLE radio and KVEW television in Washington state. He is a graduate of Central Washington State University and currently serves on its Foundation Board.

Ben Volkow, CEO of Otonomo, commented, “The timing is right to bring Fred onto the Otonomo team to help lead us through the next stage of rapid growth. His experience and skill set make him the best person to strengthen the Otonomo brand across a very diverse set of industries and geographies worldwide. I look forward to his contribution and partnership, as we ramp our go to market activities.”

“Otonomo is at the forefront of market creation with a platform that will change how we think about mobility,” said Fred Kohout, newly appointed CMO of Otonomo. “Otonomo has an exciting story to tell about creating safer driving experiences, more effective and sustainable transportation strategies and enabling an ecosystem built around vehicles to capture the value of data by creating new services.”

About Otonomo:

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets, and more than 100 service providers spanning the transportation, mobility, and automotive industries. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day globally from over 40 million vehicles licensed on the platform and massive amounts of mobility demand data from multimodal sources, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the mobility and transportation experience. We provide deeper visibility and actionable insights to empower strategic data-driven decisions – taking the guesswork out of mobility and transportation planning, deployment and operations. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, micro-mobility, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions.

More information is available at otonomo.io

Otonomo on Social Media

Otonomo
Jodi Joseph Asiag
Head of Content and Communications
jodija@otonomo.io

For investment inquiries, please contact:

MS- IR for Otonomo
Miri Segal
msegal@ms-ir.com

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Otonomo, the anticipated technological capability of Otonomo, the markets in which Otonomo operates and Otonomo’s projected future financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and potential changes and developments in the highly competitive data marketplace. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Otonomo’s prospectus filed with the SEC on November 3, 2021, and other documents filed by Otonomo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Otonomo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Otonomo gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.


    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.