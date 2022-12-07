U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,920.25
    -24.75 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,517.00
    -116.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,447.25
    -118.75 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.20
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.77
    +0.52 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.60
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.19 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    +0.0057 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +2.08 (+10.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2182
    +0.0049 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1660
    +0.2060 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,842.70
    -187.75 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.24
    -6.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.08
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Otonomo Partners With Renault Group for Fleet Modernization

OTONOMO TECHNOLOGIES LTD
·3 min read
OTONOMO TECHNOLOGIES LTD
OTONOMO TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Leveraging Renault Data, Otonomo Enables Fleet Solution Providers to Achieve Better Operational Efficiency

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced a multi-year partnership with global automobile manufacturer Renault Group. Under the agreement, in partnership with Renault Group, Otonomo will provide to its fleet customers easier and cost-effective access to rich, actionable vehicle data insights across multiple vehicle brands. Unlike other solutions that require aftermarket hardware such as an on-board diagnostics (OBD) dongle to be installed to gain access to the telemetry data, Otonomo is able to access the vehicle data directly from Renault Group through Renault’s cloud platform, Easy Connect for Fleet, solutions dedicated to fleet management. Moving from hardware to software-based telematics can reduce installation and maintenance costs for fleet customers as well as time spent managing these aftermarket devices.

Otonomo is one of the first major multi-brand software platforms to partner with Renault Group that does not require aftermarket hardware to be installed to access fleet vehicle data. Otonomo delivers this data through open APIs and a proprietary data normalization process, reducing the customer’s need for intensive engineering investments. Delivering vehicle data through a single platform reduces complexity and administrative costs for fleet operators.

“Working with Renault Group is another important milestone that will drive future fleet business models, strengthen our fleet offering and continue innovating in the automotive and mobility sectors leveraging their extensive connected vehicle data,” said Ben Volkow, CEO and co-founder at Otonomo. “This partnership not only enables Renault Group to expand its portfolio to serve new multi-brand fleet owners, but also enriches our Smart Mobility Data Platform, which helps our customers focus on value creation instead of data pipelining and connectivity engineering.”

About Otonomo
Otonomo (NASDAQ: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services and is making mobility more accessible, equitable, sustainable and safe. With Otonomo, over 100 providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.

Architected with privacy and security by design, our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and the UK, with a presence in the United States and Europe. More information is available at otonomo.io.

Otonomo on Social Media

For media inquiries, please contact:

Juliet McGinnis
Senior Director of Communications, Otonomo
press@otonomo.io

For investment inquiries, please contact:

MS- IR for Otonomo
Miri Segal
msegal@ms-ir.com

Forward Looking Statements
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Otonomo, the anticipated technological capability of Otonomo, the markets in which Otonomo operates and Otonomo’s projected future financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, the ability to successfully integrate Neura and The Floow, and potential changes and developments in the highly competitive data marketplace. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Otonomo’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022 and other documents filed by Otonomo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Otonomo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Otonomo gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.


Recommended Stories

  • 2023 Toyota Prius: What Do You Want to Know?

    It’s a brave new world. The most hotly-anticipated car on the planet right now may very well be the all-new 2023 Toyota Prius. That be a surprise to everyone, but that doesn’t matter right now. What does matter is the fact that we are about to drive it. Because of that, we want to know what you want to know about Toyota’s latest hybrid.

  • Tesla launches EVs in Thailand amid competition from cheaper brands

    Tesla Inc launched two electric vehicle (EV) models in Thailand on Wednesday, marking its first foray into the regional autos hub that has long been dominated by Japanese manufacturers. The launch of two EVs with prices ranging between 1.7 million baht to 2.5 million baht (($48,447 to $71,205) comes as Thailand makes a push for EV adoption and production by offering tax cuts and subsidies. The U.S. automaker plans to start selling its EVs in Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy via online channels, with deliveries set to start early next year.

  • Does Tesla Have a Demand Issue? This Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

    Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi believes the electric vehicles company 'increasingly appears to have a demand issue.'

  • Report: Apple is scaling back its car plans yet again and plans to relocate its car team to San Jose

    Apple execs are reportedly going to Plan B after deciding a fully autonomous car isn't going to happen anytime soon.

  • Toyota offers cheaper Prius if customers take software updates

    Toyota Motor Corp's leasing unit said on Wednesday it will begin offering over-the-air safety updates on the new Prius, betting it can use an approach pioneered by Tesla to cut lease prices and preserve used-car values in Japan. The lease program will require customers to opt in for a service expected to bring monthly lease payments down by 10%, Toyota's leasing affiliate said. The service marks the first time Toyota will update its safety features, including the collision avoidance system, for a car on the road, said Shinya Kotera, president of KINTO, the Toyota leaser unit in Japan.

  • Toyota launches six electric cars as it backs away from hydrogen

    Toyota, the world’s biggest car maker, has launched six new electric models in a sign of shifting focus from its previous bet on hydrogen as the green fuel of the future.

  • Tesla’s Latest EV Will Fill Up on Subsidies

    The 500-mile Semi may be too expensive even with incentives from both Washington and California, but there is a place for shorter-range electric trucks.

  • Honda SUV Engine-Failure Reports Spur Federal Investigation Into 1.7 Million Vehicles

    The claims allege that loss of motive power occurs at highway speed with no warning, according to the top U.S. auto-industry regulator.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid EVs Cost More Used Than New

    Prices for some used Lucid (ticker: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (RIVN) vehicles, with a few thousand miles on the odometers, were higher than their new counterparts, according to a Barron’s analysis of Cars.com listings data that was aggregated by the website. For comparison, the and are down about 15% and 6%, respectively.

  • Auto Roundup: GM & F's Additional Investments in EV Facilities in Spotlight

    While Ford (F) plans to invest an additional $180 million in its Halewood EV powertrain facility, General Motors (GM), in collaboration with LG Energy, will invest another $275 million in the battery plant in Tennessee.

  • Boeing's last 747 to roll out of Washington state factory

    After more than half a century, Boeing is set to roll its last 747 out of a Washington state factory on Tuesday. The jumbo jet — which has taken on numerous roles as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers and as the Air Force One presidential aircraft — debuted in 1969. It was the largest commercial aircraft in the world and the first with two aisles, and it still towers over most other planes.

  • Lightyear’s ‘solar car’ with 300-mile range has entered production

    The original concept was revealed back in 2019. Now, just three years later, the Lightyear 0 solar car has entered production. The sleek hatchback is … The post Lightyear’s ‘solar car’ with 300-mile range has entered production appeared first on BGR.

  • Edmunds: 2023 Lexus RX 350 versus 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

    The Lexus RX 350 has consistently been one of the best-selling midsize SUVs and a leading model for the Lexus brand. The redesigned 2023 RX 350 gets a new engine, improved technology and a more luxurious interior. The experts at Edmunds compared it to their No. 1 pick in the midsize luxury SUV category, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 350, to find out.

  • U.S. Used Car Market Won't Recover Till 2025; Here's What to Do

    Auto consumers likely don't want to hear it, but some industry analysts say the U.S. used-vehicle market, which has seen prices skyrocket in 2022, won't recover for three years. -- In 2022, the number of leased vehicles flowing to the used car market after the leases expire is 84% lower than in 2019. -- The vast majority of auto consumers are executing their purchase options, meaning about two million fewer previously leased vehicles will hit the used car market in both 2022 and 2023.

  • Tesla denies report of China production cut as deliveries hit new monthly record

    For Tesla (TSLA) in China, there's a bit of good news and some potential bad news.

  • Tesla launches in Thailand, vying to compete with China EVs

    Tesla has launched sales in Thailand, offering its popular Model 3 and Model Y at prices aimed at competing with rivals like China’s BYD. The company staged a glitzy showcase of its plans Wednesday at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall. Tesla said the vehicles will have the latest satellite navigation systems and other features such as over-the-air software updates.

  • Apple's rumored electric car may not be fully self-driving after all

    Apple has reportedly scaled back its EV plans, and the car will no longer be fully self-driving upon its 2026 debut.

  • 1967 Olds 442 Can Be Yours For A Small Price

    You can win this muscle car Olds 442 with more entries as a Motorious reader.

  • 1970 Hemi Cuda Found After Life Of Racing

    Here’s a car that used its power to the fullest…

  • Electric vehicle and you

    For those of us that are tinkering between turning in that gas car for an electric vehicle, there are so many questions. We tapped UFODrive Founder and CEO Aidan McClean to educate us on the ins and outs of becoming an electric vehicle parent.