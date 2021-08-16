U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

OTONOMO TO RING THE NASDAQ OPENING BELL ON AUGUST 17, 2021

Otonomo
·2 min read

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo) (NASDAQ: OTMO), a leading provider of a pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace, today announced that the Company’s management team will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Tuesday, August 17 at 9:00am EST to celebrate its commencement of trading.

Ben Volkow, Otonomo CEO, commented “These are exciting times for us, and we are thrilled to be here, in NYC, celebrating our impact on the transformation the automotive and mobility industry is going through, thanks to the power of data. We truly believe that this intersection of data and automotive is exceptionally important, with a great potential to impact our lives, everybody’s lives. By using data for good, we will continue to improve safety, save lives, reduce pollution and increase productivity. We are proud to enable change in the industry we serve.”

Ben Volkow, Otonomo CEO, will be available for interviews after Ringing the Bell.

The market opening ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (New York) / 4pm IDT (Tel-Aviv) / 2pm GMT+1 (London), and can be viewed live at : https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/9779502

About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day globally from over 40 million vehicles licensed on the platform, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the in-and-around the car experience. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions. Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel, and a presence in the United States and Europe. More information is available at otonomo.io.

Otonomo on Social Media

● Follow Otonomo on LinkedIn

● Like Otonomo on Facebook

● Follow Otonomo in Twitter

CONTACT: Jodi Joseph Asiag Otonomo jodija@otonomo.io Miri Segal MS-IR for Otonomo msegal@ms-ir.com


