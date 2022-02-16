U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

Otonomy Announces OTO-413 Presentations at American Auditory Society Annual Meeting

Otonomy, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • OTIC
Otonomy, Inc.
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced two upcoming presentations on the OTO-413 hearing loss program at the 49th Annual Scientific and Technology Meeting of the American Auditory Society (AAS) to be held February 24-26, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. These include a podium presentation of previously disclosed results from the OTO-413 Phase 1/2 clinical trial and a general review of the OTO-413 program as an invited presentation in a special session on hearing therapeutics. Details of these presentations are as follows:

Podium Presentation Title: Neurotrophin OTO-413 for hearing loss: Phase 1/2 clinical study
Date and Time: February 24, 2022 from 4:00-4:20 p.m. MST
Presenter: David R. Moore, Ph.D., Director, Communication Sciences Research Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and Professor of Otolaryngology and Neuroscience at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine

Invited Presentation Title: OTO-413: intratympanic BDNF for the treatment of hearing loss
Special Session Title: The Future of Hearing Therapeutics
Date and Time: February 26, 2022 from 1:30-4:00 p.m. MST
Presenter: Alan C. Foster, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Otonomy

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:
Spectrum Science
Cate Cullen
Account Director
205.910.4443
ccullen@spectrumscience.com

Investor Inquiries:
Westwicke ICR
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858.356.5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com


