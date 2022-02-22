Otonomy Completes Enrollment in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of OTO-313 in Tinnitus

Otonomy, Inc.

OTO-313 Phase 2 trial is fully enrolled ahead of schedule

Top-line results for all timepoints expected in mid-2022

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in the Phase 2 clinical trial of OTO-313 in tinnitus.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial enrolled 153 patients with persistent, unilateral tinnitus of at least moderate severity (target enrollment was 140 patients). Patients were randomized 1:1 to a single intratympanic injection of OTO-313 (0.32 mg) or placebo and are being followed for 4 months. The primary endpoint is the same as reported for the successful Phase 1/2 trial: a responder analysis based on the proportion of patients who report a clinically meaningful improvement in the Tinnitus Functional Index (TFI) from baseline to Months 1 and 2 following treatment. Top-line results for all timepoints are expected to be available in mid-2022.

"We are excited to fully enroll this trial ahead of schedule, which we believe is an indication of the strong unmet medical need in the treatment of tinnitus,” said David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and CEO of Otonomy. “Tinnitus negatively impacts millions of people by disrupting their ability to sleep, concentrate at work, and enjoy leisure activities. This often leads to anxiety and depression. Unfortunately, there are no approved drug treatments for tinnitus and current therapy focuses on coping and masking mechanisms. We thank the patients and investigators who enabled us to achieve this important milestone for the OTO-313 program.”

About Tinnitus

Tinnitus is the medical term for the perception of noise when there is no sound. It is often described as a ringing in the ear but can also sound like roaring, clicking, hissing or buzzing. Tinnitus is often caused by cochlear injury due to excessive noise, physical trauma, persistent ear infection or exposure to an ototoxic agent, leading to over-activation of auditory nerve fibers and the perception of noise in the absence of an external stimulus. Approximately 10 percent of U.S. adults suffer from the condition, which can severely impact daily activities and result in anxiety and depression. Tinnitus also accounts for the most prevalent service-connected disability among veterans with an estimated cost exceeding $2 billion. There are currently no FDA approved drug treatments for tinnitus.

About OTO-313

OTO-313 is a sustained-exposure formulation of the potent and selective NMDA receptor antagonist gacyclidine. Otonomy believes that gacyclidine can reduce the severity of tinnitus symptoms following cochlear injury by decreasing the over-activation of damaged auditory nerve fibers in the cochlea. OTO-313 utilizes a novel, patent-protected formulation technology to provide several weeks of gacyclidine drug exposure in the inner ear following a single intratympanic injection. A Phase 1/2 trial of OTO-313 in patients with unilateral tinnitus of at least moderate severity demonstrated a positive clinical response for OTO-313 using the Tinnitus Functional Index (TFI) that was correlated with improvements in tinnitus loudness, tinnitus annoyance and patient global impression of change measures. In addition to the ongoing Phase 2 trial, Otonomy is initiating a 1-month safety study for bilateral and higher (0.64 mg) dosing of OTO-313 with results expected in the second half of 2022. Together, these clinical data are expected to support an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA and inform the design of the OTO-313 Phase 3 clinical program planned to start in the first half of 2023.

About Otonomy



Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the future financial or operating performance of Otonomy. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development plans and timelines for OTO-313; the potential benefits of OTO-313; anticipated timing of top-line results of the Phase 2 clinical trial and 1 month safety study of OTO-313, and the expectations regarding such clinical data; the anticipated timing of the start of the OTO-313 Phase 3 program; and statements by Otonomy’s president and CEO. Otonomy’s expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: delays and disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic, including current and future impacts to Otonomy’s operations, the initiation and progression of, and enrollment in, its planned and current clinical trials, and patient conduct and compliance; Otonomy’s ability to accurately forecast financial results; Otonomy’s expectation that it will incur significant losses for the foreseeable future; Otonomy’s ability to obtain additional financing; Otonomy’s dependence on the regulatory success and advancement of its product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including, without limitation, Otonomy’s ability to adequately demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its product candidates, the nonclinical and clinical results for its product candidates, which may not support further development, and challenges related to patient enrollment, conduct and compliance in clinical trials; the integrity of patient-reported outcomes in its current and future clinical trials; the risks of the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could impact the performance under or give rise to the termination of any promotional, collaboration or license agreements, or that could impact Otonomy’s ability to repay or comply with the terms of the loan provided by Oxford Finance LLC; side effects or adverse events associated with Otonomy’s product candidates; Otonomy’s ability to obtain regulatory approval and successfully commercialize its product candidates, if approved; competition in the biopharmaceutical industry; Otonomy’s dependence on third parties to conduct nonclinical studies and clinical trials, and for the manufacture of its product candidates; Otonomy’s ability to protect its intellectual property in the United States and throughout the world and to ensure compliance with various laws and regulations in countries in which it conducts clinical trials; expectations regarding potential therapy benefits, market size, opportunity and growth; Otonomy’s ability to manage operating expenses; implementation of Otonomy’s business model and strategic plans for its business, products and technology; general economic and market conditions; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Otonomy’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 10, 2021, and Otonomy’s future reports to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Otonomy as of the date hereof. Otonomy disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

