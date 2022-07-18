U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

Otonomy to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Otonomy, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • OTIC
Otonomy, Inc.
Otonomy, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 and provide a corporate update at 4:30 p.m. ET on July 25, 2022. 

A live webcast of the call will be available online in the investor relations section of Otonomy’s website at www.otonomy.com and will be archived there for 30 days. To access the live call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About Otonomy 
 
Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss and tinnitus. For additional information, please visit www.otonomy.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:
Spectrum Science
Lauren Benton
Senior Account Executive
212.899.9731
lbenton@spectrumscience.com

Investor Inquiries:
ICR Westwicke
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858.356.5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com


