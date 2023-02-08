U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,158.00
    -17.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,116.00
    -90.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,728.00
    -48.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.20
    -14.10 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.19
    +1.05 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.70
    +8.90 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.33 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6600
    -0.0140 (-0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    18.97
    -0.46 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2210
    +0.1490 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,080.32
    +83.73 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.17
    +7.22 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,913.07
    +48.36 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

OTORIO to Present Zero Day Research Affecting Operational Technology Environments at S4 2023

·4 min read

Research Shows Direct Path to Physical Equipment that Enables Hackers to Breach Operational And Industrial Networks

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTORIO, the leading provider of operational technology (OT) cyber and digital risk management solutions, announced research today pointing to wireless IIoT vulnerabilities that provide a direct path to internal OT networks, enabling hackers to bypass the common protection layers in the environments. OTORIO senior researcher Roni Gavrilov will present key findings and how organizations can overcome these issues at S4 2023.

Otorio logo (PRNewsfoto/Otorio)
Otorio logo (PRNewsfoto/Otorio)

OTORIO's comprehensive research into industrial wireless IoT devices and technologies has revealed a significant issue involving the implementation of "secure" remote access to critical infrastructure. Because wireless IIoT is commonly connected both to the internet and the internal OT network, it poses serious risk to OT environments.

The research demonstrates how local attackers can compromise industrial Wi-Fi access points and cellular gateways by targeting the Wi-Fi/cellular channels on-site, exposing devices to Man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks, internal services, and even directly accessing Purdue Model Level 0 devices. These devices are the ideal target for hackers who want to crash physical machinery and cause the most damage to production and facilities.

Attackers can leverage free and publicly available platforms such as WiGLE™ to identify a target, find its location and vulnerabilities, and exploit it successfully. "Wireless IIoT cloud platforms, in their current state, present a critical attack surface for industrial remote sites," said Gavrilov. "We have found over 30 vulnerabilities in these IIoT devices, including a chain of vulnerabilities that could give an attacker direct access from the internet to thousands of internal OT networks."

The Purdue Enterprise Reference Architecture Model provides a framework for OT security personnel on how to segment, and thereby protect, their networks. However, OTORIO found that a wireless IIoT device breach could enable hackers to simultaneously bypass every layer defined by this model, including intelligent devices as well as control, manufacturing operations, and business-logistics systems.

Through the research, multiple vulnerabilities were found across several different vendors, in both cloud management platforms and on edge devices, some are still under responsible disclosure, the following table summarizes the disclosed vulnerabilities at the time of writing -

Vendor

CVEs

Affected devices

Link

Etic Telecom

CVE-2022-3703 - CVSS 9.0

CVE-2022-41607 - CVSS 8.6

CVE-2022-40981 - CVSS 8.3

 Remote Access Server (RAS)

https://www.cisa.gov/uscert/ics/advisories/icsa-22-307-01

Inhand

CVE-2023-22597 - CVSS 6.5

CVE-2023-22598 - CVSS 7.2

CVE-2023-22599 - CVSS 7.0

CVE-2023-22600 - CVSS 10.0

CVE-2023-2261 - CVSS 5.3

Various InRouter devices

https://www.cisa.gov/uscert/ics/advisories/icsa-23-012-03

Sierra wireless

CVE-2022-46649 - CVSS 8.0

CVE-2022-46650 - CVSS 4.5

Various Airlink Router running ALEOS software devices

 https://www.cisa.gov/uscert/ics/advisories/icsa-23-026-04

Having both cloud management and wireless connectivity increases the potential attack surface dramatically. What's more, these devices directly connect to the lower levels of the Purdue model (L2 to L0), an attacker's ideal entry point to OT networks.

To combat these threats, OTORIO recommends several architectural adjustments, including:

  • Establishing a zero trust policy between cells and the L3 (control center), ensuring that if an attacker compromises a single cell, they won't be able to reach other cells or unnecessary services in the L3.

  • Applying a whitelist-based communication template monitored by the FW/IPS between L3 and and the cells. The communication template will guarantee that only allowed traffic is sent from the cells to the L3.

  • Creating a proxy address for internet-managed devices (industrial cellular gateways, intelligent field devices, etc.). Traffic will be sent to the Proxy functionality, which will perform MITM to the data to detect any malicious behavior.

OTORIO is a Prime sponsor at S4 2023. To learn more about the findings, visit them in the "Moon" room on the third floor.

About OTORIO

OTORIO delivers proactive, orchestrated, and industrial-native OT cyber solutions. Effectively protecting industrial digitalization, OTORIO combines innovative technology, deep research, and proven real-world OT cybersecurity expertise. To learn more, visit OTORIO.com.

Contact: yossi@danilevy.co.il
Company contact: yoel.knoll@otorio.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1998067/Otorio_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otorio-to-present-zero-day-research-affecting-operational-technology-environments-at-s4-2023-301741989.html

SOURCE OTORIO

Recommended Stories

  • Google announces new AI search features, as race with Microsoft heats up

    Google debuted a number of new AI-powered search features at an event on Wednesday, as it fights off a new advance by Microsoft into the search market.

  • Silicon Valley Giants Battle for AI Supremacy: Microsoft, Google, Baidu Compete in AI Race

    Silicon Valley’s tech giants are poised for a fight over AI superiority. Here’s what you need to know: The emergence of ChatGPT has led to an arms race in the tech sector as Microsoft and Google scramble to integrate generative artificial intelligence into their search platforms. Microsoft revealing it will begin using OpenAI’s ChatGPT in some of its products, including its Bing search engine, as the company looks to capitalize on ChatGPT’s popularity to take market share away from Google. “It is definitely a new day for search. The opportunity to bring and infuse AI and new chat-like experiences with the tools that people use the most on the web today, which is the search engine and browser, is the opportunity to do something completely new.” Microsoft Head of Devices and Search, Yusuf Mehdi told Yahoo Finance. Just this week, Google releasing its own AI chatbot to compete with the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT. Google CEO Sundar Pichai introducing the newest entry in the AI revolution.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 6 Jobs Artificial Intelligence Is Already Replacing and How Investors Can Capitalize on It

    It’s no secret artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced — so much so that it’s already replacing human workers. While most people don’t need to worry about their jobs being replaced in the short term, AI could mean that people are expected to do more with less. AI platforms like ChatGPT still need human input and direction, so it won’t completely wipe out every job. Right now, it's a tool to be used to increase output and efficiency. But the future could be different. Marketing At its core, mar

  • AI Stocks Are Soaring. It’s a Feeding Frenzy That Won’t End Well.

    The debut of the cutting-edge chatbot has spurred investors to buy up stock in artificial-intelligence plays.

  • U.S. Treasury urges financial firms to examine cloud services

    U.S. Treasury Department officials are urging the financial sector to address potential challenges in using cloud computing services, warning in a report on Wednesday that failure to do so could leave them and their customers vulnerable. The risk was particularly acute for small and medium-sized financial institutions, the department said. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said while "there is no question that providing consumers with secure and reliable financial services means greater demand for cloud-based technologies,” there needed to be "safe and effective migration" as banks and other financial companies adopt cloud services.

  • ChatGPT Is Just The 'Tip Of The Iceberg' In Content-Creating Artificial Intelligence; Get Ready For 'A Lot Of Disruption'

    ChatGPT and other new content-creating artificial intelligence tools could disrupt Google's internet search business and lots of industries.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) climbed more than 4% on Tuesday after the software giant announced some highly anticipated, AI-powered upgrades to its web browser and search tools. Microsoft is adding a new chat box to its Bing homepage. The new AI-driven tool can provide more complete and relevant answers than traditional search engines, according to Microsoft.

  • History Says the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023. Here Are 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound.

    The Nasdaq Composite fell sharply in 2022, but the tech-heavy index has rarely fallen in two consecutive years.

  • Microsoft's ChatGPT-Powered Search Is Ready for Prime Time. Here's What It Means for Investors

    Just weeks after OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT, the transformational chatbot that has already attracted 100 million users, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has announced it's launching a version of its Bing search engine powered by ChatGPT technology. The move has the potential to upend Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) dominance of internet search, a massive, high-margin business that has made Google the most valuable advertising property in the world. Search also contributes more than half of Alphabet's revenue and profits, and that could be up for grabs as the next iteration of search arrives.

  • Why Microsoft Is the Safest Big Tech Stock

    Tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) did not escape last year's tech stock sell-off; however, its 28.7% decline was more than 4 percentage points better than that of the Nasdaq Composite, which fell 33% in 2022. Not only does Microsoft tend to fall less than the Nasdaq in downturns, but the stock has also handily beat the index over the past 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods. While Microsoft certainly has some concentration in the high-growth cloud services and server products segment, no single category makes up more than 50% of the business.

  • Alibaba says testing ChatGPT-style tool as AI buzz gathers pace

    China's Alibaba Group on Wednesday said it is developing a ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence (AI) tool and that it was currently in internal testing. Alibaba's statement came after the 21st Century Herald newspaper reported the e-commerce giant is developing a ChatGPT-like dialogue robot which is currently open to employees for testing. When asked about the newspaper report, which also said that Alibaba may combine the technology with the group’s communication app DingTalk, Alibaba declined to comment.

  • Cryptocurrency Prices And News: Blockchain Regulation, Clarity Key For U.S. To Take The Lead, Experts Say

    Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin, Ethereum edge lower early Wednesday. Experts say America could fall behind on blockchain tech without regulatory clarity.

  • AMD's PC Business Crashes Back to 2017

    2017 was a pivotal year for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). After years of shipping inferior CPUs and losing badly to rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), the company launched the first iteration of its blockbuster Ryzen chips. Unfortunately for AMD, the PC market is going through a historic downturn at the exact same time that Intel is aggressively pursuing a comeback of its own.

  • Why Cloudflare Looms Among Emerging AI Stocks Amid OpenAI Cloud Deal

    Cloudflare looms among emerging AI stocks amid its partnership with ChatGPT-owner OpenAI. Cloudflare reports earnings on Feb. 9.

  • Google unveils Bard, its ChatGPT rival

    Google announced on Monday that its rumored chatbot AI project is real and on the way. It's called Bard.

  • 7 Red Flags for Apple's Future

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) posted its latest earnings report on Feb. 2. Let's review the seven red flags that appeared across Apple's earnings report -- and if those challenges will tarnish its reputation as a top blue chip tech stock for long-term investors. Apple's iPhone sales fell 8% year over year in the first quarter and accounted for 56% of its revenue.

  • Here’s Why Artificial Intelligence Focused Cryptocurrencies Are Vastly Outperforming Bitcoin

    Tokens of blockchain protocols claiming to utilize AI technology have been on a tear in the past months. Some are sold on the hype, while some remain wary.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Hover Above Support

    Silver has gone back and forth during the trading session on Tuesday, as we are sitting just above the crucial 200-Day EMA.

  • Top Stocks to Buy: Cloud Computing Breakdown

    Cloud computing is a complex universe with several categories and segments, including public cloud services, cybersecurity, software as a service (or SaaS), open source, and more. The video below breaks down the cloud ecosystem and provides the top stocks to buy in each category.