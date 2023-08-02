OTR launches Clutch debit card service

OTR has created a new financial service for drivers. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

OTR Solutions announced Tuesday it has launched OTR Clutch, a banking application for carriers.

OTR Clutch enables all U.S.-based carriers to open what functions much like a standard bank account. Fleet managers can extend account access to others and set spending limits on cards. Those that utilize OTR Solutions for their factoring needs can link their Clutch accounts to the company’s platform to guarantee quick access to earnings.

“We are very excited to launch OTR Clutch not only as a benefit to our clients but to the trucking industry as a whole,” said OTR Solutions CEO Fritz Owens. “We’ve always believed that financial inclusivity and accessibility are powerful principles we should strive for and OTR Clutch paves the way for this reality.”

OTR Clutch is accessible through its application available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and its card services can be added to the Apple Wallet or a Google Pay account. Carriers will also receive a metal Visa debit card to access their finances with the company.

Perks of the debit card solution include interest on earnings and fee-free overdraft protection.

“In an era where financial empowerment can impact the success of companies and the livelihood of small business owners, we’re making sure the trucking community can take advantage,” said Owens.





The carrier solutions provider rebranded from its former entity, OTR Capital, in 2022 as a way to move beyond its factoring expertise.

At that time it also released Elevate, a product that helped carriers build branded domains and websites. According to the company, carriers that utilized their own domains and avoided email addresses from AOL, Yahoo or Hotmail received 5-10% higher rates than their peers.

