U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,369.00
    +14.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,362.00
    +105.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,823.50
    +59.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.10
    +7.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.80
    +0.36 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -1.21 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3668
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3840
    +0.1370 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,347.76
    +911.15 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,361.99
    +27.59 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,455.52
    +315.24 (+1.12%)
     

OTSAW Selects Cradlepoint Wireless Networking Solution for Connected Robots

Cradlepoint
·4 min read

Cradlepoint Provides Non-Stop Robot Connectivity for Remote Management, Live Video Streams, and Two-Way Communication to OTSAW’s Command Centre

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions, announced today that OTSAW, a Singapore-based global pioneer in advanced robotics and next-generation artificial intelligence, has chosen Cradlepoint to provide wireless connectivity for its robots. The connected robots offer enhanced safety, enable new business processes, and improve the everyday lives of citizens in Singapore. Delivered by Blue Wireless, a managed service provider, the Cradlepoint NetCloud platform and cellular-based IoT routers enable remote management and control across OTSAW’s robotic fleet without on-site configuration or troubleshooting.

Powered by patented 3D navigation technology, OTSAW’s robots can provide last-mile patrol and surveillance capabilities in outdoor spaces, such as parks and chemical plants, and indoor disinfection of areas, including shopping malls and office buildings, healthcare facilities, hotels, and airports. Additionally, they offer concierge services in spaces like offices, shopping malls, and hotels. With HD cameras, 360-degree views of computer vision, and numerous sensors, the robots can capture, record, process, and transmit a vast amount of information. These intelligent robots avoid static and dynamic obstacles and return to base when their battery needs recharging.

OTSAW manages and controls the connected robots using cellular from its centralised Fleet Management Control System in Singapore. This web application runs on the local server. It integrates with Cradlepoint NetCloud Manager to remotely turn robots on and off, enable message broadcasting via the robots, and track the status of the robots, including battery power and geolocation.

“Certain features and functions, such as live video streaming and two-way communication, require a reliable and always-on network connection to ensure data from the robot is being transmitted to our server and processed in real-time. We can achieve this using the Cradlepoint solutions to deliver cellular connectivity,” said Mr. Louis Tran Thanh Quang, Chief Technology Officer, OTSAW. “Cradlepoint’s wireless network solution integrates well with our Fleet Management Solution for seamless remote operation of our robots.”

The OTSAW robots are packed full of electronics that rely on battery power to operate independently before docking to recharge, so there are restrictions in space to house network equipment. Cradlepoint’s wireless IoT solutions offer a compact form factor with limited power requirements and allow the robot to host the device without compromising its operational lifespan. Cradlepoint’s ruggedised IoT routers withstand vibrations and tremors, with a heat resistance design for outdoor use.

“Cradlepoint partner Blue Wireless provides a managed cellular connectivity service for OTSAW robots. As more industries rely on robots that require uninterrupted connectivity and data transmission, we will see companies start to realise that wireless is the only real and affordable option,” said Ken Poh, Director - ASEAN, Cradlepoint.

“Cradlepoint works with partners like Blue Wireless to deliver innovative solutions to customers. Such partners provide adjunct services, solution architecture, cellular data plans, and ongoing support, and are pivotal in the successful implementation of a Cradlepoint solution,” said John Boladian, Vice President, APAC Partner Sales.

“We are thrilled to support OTSAW with our expertise in connectivity solutions for robotics and IoT. With the roll-out in 5G, we will see increasing use cases for cellular solutions like Cradlepoint,” said Ivan Landen, CEO of Blue Wireless.

About Cradlepoint
Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint’s NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things — anywhere. More than 28,500 businesses and government agencies worldwide, including many Global 2000 organisations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson’s Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centres in Silicon Valley and India with international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com

About OTSAW
OTSAW is a global pioneer in advanced robotics technologies and next-generation artificial intelligence for healthcare, security delivery and mobility applications to improve safety, business processes and everyday lives. For more information, visit www.otsaw.com.

About Blue Wireless
Blue Wireless is enabling the wireless enterprise by providing reliable and flexible connectivity for branches, retail sites, remote locations, and the maritime sector in over 80 countries. www.bluewireless.com

Cradlepoint Media Inquiries

Biana Chamlet

APAC Public Relations Manager, Cradlepoint

P. +61452516069

E. biana.chamlet@cradlepoint.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About DatChat Stock?

    DatChat (NASDAQ: DATS), which develops a privacy-oriented messaging app, went public at $4.15 per share (and one warrant for an additional share) on Aug. 12. Let's see why DatChat has attracted so much attention. DatChat's Messenger and Private Social Network enable users to modify or delete the messages they've sent, hide encrypted messages, and set messages to be automatically deleted after a fixed time frame or a set number of views.

  • Lucid aims at concerns about Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system with its new driver assistance technology

    Lucid's "DreamDrive" doesn't have all of the features of Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" software, but it's designed to address a key concern raised by its rival's technology.

  • Apple will receive ‘preferential treatment’ in supply crunch, analyst says

    Apple Inc. shares are down slightly in Tuesday trading after a report indicated that the smartphone giant is poised to cut iPhone production orders due to component shortages, but one analyst sees the company's recent supply-chain pressures as a buying opportunity.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 13th, 2021

    After a bearish Tuesday, failure to revisit Tuesday’s highs would leave the majors under pressure.

  • Apple Watch Series 7 review: A bigger screen and more durable design

    The Apple Watch Series 7 is still the best smartwatch around, but if you've got a Series 6 or Series 5, you might not need to make the jump.

  • Globalstar Breaks Above Recent Trading Range As Apple Rumors Resurface

    Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares, which spiked to $2.78 in early September, have made a move lower. The stock was locked in the $1.43-$1.67 range for the month-to-date period. On Wednesday, the stock broke above the range and traded as high as $1.83, its highest level since Sept. 23. What Happened: The leg up in the shares of the = satellite communications has to do with Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s announcement that it will hold its "Unleashed" hardware launch event on Oct. 18. Rumors that

  • Micron, Qualcomm, and 12 More Stocks to Play the Chip Shortage

    FEATURE The global semiconductor shortage that’s been a pain in many people’s necks throughout this year is going to last 2022. So as the saying goes: If you can’t beat them, join ’em. A lack of chips has led to shortages of products ranging from electronics and computers to cars and higher prices.

  • Apple Finally Falls Victim to Never-Ending Supply Chain Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., the world’s most valuable company, has finally joined a growing list of household names from Toyota to Samsung forced to cut back on business because of a global shortage of semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresApple is now

  • Why BlackBerry Shares Are Rising

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares are trading higher after the company announced announced the availability of a QNX Hypervisor and VIRTIO-based reference design to virtualize Android Automotive OS on the 3rd generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform. The company is collaborating with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) to drive advancements on the next generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform. The reference design demonstrates fast-boot and

  • Scarce chips may pinch Apple's iPhone holiday sales, analysts see rebound next year

    The global chip shortage could be creeping its way to Apple's newest iPhone 13 smartphones, but analysts think that the technology giant can weather the impact by making up for any lost holiday sales with a stronger showing next year. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Apple is likely to slash production of its iPhone 13 by as many as 10 million units and produce 80 million units of the new iPhone models by the end of this year, due to the chip shortage. Apple had previously told investors that the chip shortage would affect its iPhone products but declined to comment on Tuesday.

  • BlackBerry, Google and Qualcomm Join Forces to Drive Advancements in Next-Generation Automotive Cockpits

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the availability of a QNX® Hypervisor and VIRTIO-based reference design to virtualize Android Automotive OS on the 3rd Generation Snapdragon® Automotive Cockpit Platform, helping automakers to deliver the ultimate cockpit experience while accelerating time to market.

  • Dynatrace Inc. Shares Exceed 52-Week High

    Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) traded today at a new 52-week high of $76.28. Approximately 435,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dynatrace Inc. have traded between a low of $33.83 and a high of $76.28 and are now at $75.44, which is 123% above that low price. Based on a current price of $75.44, Dynatrace Inc. is currently 2.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $73.66. Dynatrace Inc. off

  • Dell targets market for 5G networks built on open-source hardware

    (Reuters) -Dell Technologies Chief Michael Dell said on Wednesday he sees an opportunity to play a key role in the global rollout of 5G networks with new technology that makes specialized equipment unnecessary. The shift toward Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) lets telecommunications carriers use software to run network functions on standardized computing hardware. The technology has drawn interest from the U.S. government because it would allow networks to be made with offerings from American firms such as Dell, Microsoft Corp and others rather solely from industry-specific providers such as Nokia or China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

  • The New Apple Watch Proves That Function Is as Important as Flash

    The Apple Watch Series 7 is the latest version of Apple's signature smartwatch, complete with a bigger screen. Here are the best parts of the $399 wearable.

  • Microsoft Agrees to Human Rights Review in Deals With Law Enforcement, Government

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp., which has faced pressure from employees and shareholders over contracts with governments and law enforcement agencies, agreed to commission an independent human rights review of some of those deals.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos Air

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Tech Giant Updates Long-Term Guidance Amid Shift To Software

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Apple working on earpods that can take your temperature

    Tech giant working to turn AirPods into health monitoring and improvement device

  • BlackBerry Extends Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service with BlackBerry Guard 2.0

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced updates to its BlackBerry® Guard 2.0 solution, the managed detection and response (MDR) service, which will include artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mobile threat defense (MTD), user behavior risk analytics and network analytics technology. This enhanced feature set will protect enterprises and small businesses from the explosive growth of mobile phishing, malware attacks, attack propagation and insider threats from authorized personnel

  • Bichon Frise puppy goes to war with robot vacuum

    Oliver the Bichon Frise puppy has met his nemesis - a robot vacuum. Too funny!