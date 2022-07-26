U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Implements Antibody Discovery, and Cell & Gene Therapy Research & Development by Utilizing the Berkeley Lights Beacon(R) Platform

2 min read
EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today announced Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, a leading pharmaceutical company, has implemented the use of the Berkeley Lights Beacon® system for antibody discovery, as well as cell and gene therapy and cell line development research.

Since acquiring the Beacon Platform in October 2021, Otsuka Pharmaceutical scientists have been developing significant expertise in using the Berkeley Lights technology and workflows. Specifically, the Beacon Platform has enabled them to expand their antibody discovery capacity beyond traditional hybridoma techniques.

On top of the antibody discovery expertise, Otsuka will be leveraging the Beacon technology and workflows for use in the challenging field of cell and gene therapy. With the use of the Beacon system for research in cell and gene therapy, they can work rapidly and efficiently towards new discoveries.

Yue Geng, Ph.D, general manager and senior vice president of the Platform business at Berkeley Lights, said, "Otsuka Pharmaceutical and their scientists are a great example of a team fully leveraging the Beacon Platform capabilities in multiple scientific disciplines. They have demonstrated themselves as a leader in the competitive pharma market through their dedication in learning advanced technologies and systems. We value their partnership and dedication to research using our technologies for the success of their customers."

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect® chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Berkeley Lights or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Berkeley Lights undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's growth and continual evolution see the statements in the "Risk Factors" sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Berkeley Lights, Inc.

