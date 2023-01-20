U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,933.17
    +34.32 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,149.28
    +104.72 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,007.55
    +155.28 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,852.54
    +16.19 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.95
    +0.62 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.80
    +2.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.13 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4930
    +0.0960 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2372
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8520
    +1.4530 (+1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,300.95
    +440.53 (+2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.27
    +7.25 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,769.65
    +22.36 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

OTT Pay’s Global Volume Growth Triples in 2022

OTT Pay Inc
·4 min read

OTT Pay led the way in 2022 with major business developments, exciting new commercial partnerships, and cutting-edge payment innovations to better serve the global commerce landscape.

Toronto, ON, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTT Pay, a leading Canada-based payment service provider, led the way in 2022 with major business developments, exciting new commercial partnerships, and cutting-edge payment innovations to better serve the global commerce landscape by providing highly reliable payment solutions to Canadian merchants while diversifying sales channels to overseas markets.

"We have achieved major milestones in 2022 thanks to the tremendous support from our business partners," said Stanley Yu, CEO of OTT Pay, " 2023 is a fresh start for us, and will be another pivotal year for our company. We are very excited about the future and the growth trajectory we are on."

Here are the major milestones OTT Pay achieved in 2022.

OTT Pay’s global volume triples

OTT Pay's global settlement business has established long-term relationships with acquirers, payment service providers, and merchants worldwide to provide global merchants with secure, convenient, professional, and simple payment solutions. With its global presence expanding, OTT Pay's global settlement business volume tripled in 2022 compared to 2021.

OTT Pay expanded into the United States

OTT Pay expanded its multi-billion-dollar, settlement business into the United States with OTT Pay USA. The subsidiary provides an important new bridge between cross-border e-commerce providers and platforms and banking organizations in the United States. OTT Pay is excited to see its footprint expand into the United States, to offer faster, more secure and cost-effective transaction processing to small and medium-sized global businesses, at lower transaction costs.

OTT Pay facilitate Canadian businesses to boost sales

OTT Pay has been driving the upgrade of Canada's e-commerce system and payment technology since its inception. With its comprehensive marketing strategies, the company enables its merchant partners to generate new traffic from online to offline and close the sales loop. OTT Pay has facilitated some of the country's largest shopping malls in exceeding millions of dollars in sales on specialized market campaigns.

With its advanced and reliable payment solutions, OTT Pay enables Canadian businesses such as Dufry, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Canada's Wonderland, CF Shopping Malls, and the University of Toronto Bookstore streamline and improve their payment and transaction services while driving sales through increased traffic, diversified sales channels, and expanded customer reach in Canada and abroad, serving targeted customer domains in a more effective and efficient manner.

OTT Pay broke new ground with its Shopify plug-in

With over 2 million business users in 175 countries, Shopify is one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms. With OTT Pay’s new plug-in, launched in 2022, merchants with Shopify stores can facilitate a range of transactions more easily and offer a wide range of payment options to global customers. For the very first time, Shopify retailers can now accept and easily process payments from WeChat Pay and UnionPay, two of the most popular Chinese payment methods. The plug-in offers a secure and robust channel for merchants to manage transactions while capturing more global market share and expanding their global customer base.

OTT Pay launched OTT Pay Checkout

OTT Pay came to the support of e-commerce merchants and software developers worldwide in 2022 with the launch of OTT Pay Checkout. It is a simple platform integration that accepts payments from a range of payment methods, including Alipay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay. As global businesses know, a key to customer retention and satisfaction is reducing friction at checkout. OTT Pay Checkout is helping businesses grow their global customer base, while keeping transactions secure, compliant, and efficient with an integration that is easy to install and simple to use. 

About OTT Pay:

OTT Pay is a leading FinTech company headquartered in Canada providing secure, fast, and convenient payment aggregator services that enable merchants to accept several types of payment methods to meet their customer needs, with a mission to build an ecosystem connecting consumers and businesses globally creating more opportunities for all. OTT Pay is a member of the OTT Group of Companies, a diversified financial services group that has been delivering trusted financial services since 2006. The Group provides services in securities distribution, investment brokerage, asset management, and global settlement, in addition to payment services.

For media inquiries, please contact rania.li@ott.ca


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s not easy to get rich quick’ — but stealing these 3 frugal habits from Warren Buffett can help speed up the process

    You won’t even owe him a penny for his thoughts.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says Bitcoin is a ‘hyped-up fraud’ and cryptocurrencies are a ‘waste of time’—but blockchain is a ‘deployable’ technology

    “I think all that's been a waste of time and why you guys waste any breath on it is totally beyond me,” Dimon told CNBC on Thursday. “Bitcoin itself is a hyped up fraud. It’s a pet rock.”

  • Elon Musk Fires Back at a Top Executive

    Richard Edelman, CEO of one of the world's largest communications agencies, spoke out against Twitter at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

  • Cathie Wood Is Crushing It This Year Thanks To 9 Stocks

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is back — and back big. It's the top diversified ETF again this year so far, largely due to big winners.

  • Federal Reserve Probes Goldman Consumer Business

    The regulator is looking into whether the bank had the appropriate safeguards in place as it ramped up consumer lending.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    There are financial technology companies that are bringing innovation to consumers, but tougher credit markets have hurt their businesses. This could be an opportunity for long-term investors; these three stocks are poised to flourish when economic conditions ease up, so consider them before the bear market ends. Rapidly rising interest rates created two problems for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to replace the traditional FICO credit score in approving consumer loans.

  • Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Twitter All Cut Jobs. Here's Who Offers the Most Generous Package

    Tech companies continue to slash their headcount in an effort to cut costs as the economy contracts, offering various severance packages to its workforce. Microsoft , the tech behemoth founded by Bill Gates, is the latest company to join the wave of massive job cuts as slower revenue growth is expected. While most of the tech firms appear to provide more than adequate severance packages that include salaries and health care benefits for several months, employees at Meta Platforms received the most generous offer of a minimum of four months of paid salary.

  • Netflix earnings: The subscriber obsession ‘has run its course,’ analyst says

    Macquarie Senior Media Tech Analyst Tim Nollen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix blowing past fourth-quarter earnings expectations, investor sentiment, subscriber growth, CEO Reed Hasting’s stepping down, and the expectations for Netflix in 2023.

  • 12 Hot Penny Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss 12 hot penny stocks on the rise. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Hot Penny Stocks On the Rise. Penny stocks usually trade under $5 and are favored by new investors or market participants who prefer day trading. Some key indicators that penny […]

  • Why Shares of Scilex Soared This Week

    Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) were up 39.7% this week as of Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Scilex develops non-opioid treatments for acute and chronic pain. The healthcare company is majority owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, and there have been rumors of a potential buyout.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.88% and 0.91%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha has an impeccable track record, having led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for decades while generally beating the stock market. At the very least, some of Buffett's favorite stocks are worth considering. Tech giant Apple is the largest holding in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • 5 Stand Out Oil & Energy Stocks to Buy

    Although oil prices are prone to fluctuate, the rising earnings estimate revisions for these stocks are a great sign with several of these equities offering solid dividends to support patient investors.

  • Could Novavax Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is an investment that can look incredibly successful or awful depending on when you bought shares of the company. If it was during the early stages of the pandemic and before it developed its COVID-19 vaccine, you're sitting on some great profits. It has been a volatile stock to own, to say the least.

  • Why Amarin Stock Tumbled This Week

    Amarin's tussle with its largest stakeholder doesn't appear to be sitting well with shareholders.

  • FTX Collapse Claims Big Victim: Genesis Goes Bankrupt

    The crypto lender, a subsidiary of billionaire Barry Silbert's crypto empire, has filed for bankruptcy after weeks of speculation.

  • Here's the Worst Mistake Novavax Investors Can Make in 2023

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild ride since the start of the pandemic. The shares skyrocketed more than 2,000% back in 2020 as investors bet on Novavax bringing a vaccine to market. Before deciding what to do, let's check out the worst mistake Novavax investors can make in 2023.

  • Could This Send Shares of Medical Properties and HCA Healthcare Soaring in 2023?

    Healthcare stocks that struggled last year could be in for some relief. Now that there's less upheaval due to the pandemic, hospitals are resuming more normal operations, and that may mean better financial results -- and potentially better returns for healthcare investors this year. An encouraging development suggests that brighter days could be ahead for stocks with exposure to hospitals, including Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA).

  • 11 Most Undervalued Auto Stocks According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued auto stocks according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Auto Stocks According To Hedge Funds. The automotive industry has been plagued by multiple problems apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the constrained Asia Pacific […]