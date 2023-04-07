OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Hulu, Tencent, Rakuten and YouTube

Company Logo

Global OTT Streaming Market

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global OTT streaming market will grow from $149.34 billion in 2022 to $171.99 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The OTT streaming market is expected to grow to $302.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.2%.

Major players in the OTT streaming market are Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Hulu, Tencent, Rakuten, and YouTube.

The over the top content (OTT) streaming market includes revenues earned by entities by providing content/video streaming services through the internet. It includes the streaming services of T movies, sitcoms, dramas, reality shows, talk shows, game shows, news programs, children's programs, art, sports programs, documentaries, animated cartoons, and instructional videos.

Examples of well-known OTT players include Apple TV, iTunes, Netflix, Roku, Hulu, and Amazon among others. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



OTT (over-the-top) is a method of offering television and film material through the internet at the consumer's request and to meet their specific needs.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the OTT market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the over the top content (OTT) streaming report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of devices in OTT streaming are smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, desktops and tablets, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and others. Smartphone refers to a handheld electronic device that will be providing a connection to a cellular network. The different revenue sources include AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, others and involve various user types such as commercial, personal. It is used in several sectors including E-commerce, media, and entertainment, education and training, it and telecom, health and fitness, others.



With the increasing change in customers' social behavior, which is shifting from traditional subscriptions to broadcasting services and to over-the-top (OTT) on-demand video and music subscriptions every year, OTT streaming in the forecast period is expected to grow at a very fast pace. Various segments of the population have started using video streaming services instead of regular television for entertainment due to added benefits such as on-demand services and ease of access.

Countries such as India and China are expected to see an exponential rise in the number of content streaming users in a video on streaming and pay-per-view services. In 2020, OTT content streaming service, Netflix, expects to close the year with 4.6 million paid customers. Thus, an increase in customer base is expected to boost the growth of the OTT streaming market during the forecast period.



The threat from piracy and illegal streaming is a key factor hindering the growth of the OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming market. Streaming live TV channels leads to the OTT players' bulk of traffic. They are also subject to privacy concerns in live streaming. OTT players are finding it increasingly difficult to monitor piracy and illegal streaming with the growth of broadband. The illegal sale of video content in 2022, digital video piracy is costing the US economy between $29.2 and $71 billion each year.

Even though Digital Rights Management (DRM), allowing copyright owners to decide how and by whom their copyright can be accessed, has always been the go-to-choice for delivering content securely and preventing piracy, the fact remains that it is often not sufficient. Motivated attackers also find ways to get information published. Therefore, the threat from piracy and illegal streaming is expected to limit the growth of the OTT streaming market.



Streaming on 4K televisions is a key trend in the OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming market. A 4K resolution is typically 3,840x 2,160 pixels and is also known as UHD or Ultra-High Definition. This is the highest level of high-definition video quality available to film, television, and sports viewers these days.

Nowadays most of the latest TVs are 4 K compliant. They are extremely costly but for under $1,000 (or even under $500) we can find a decent 4 K tv. Major streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video have included premium 4 K and 4 K content in their services. FuboTV launched its first live- TV to provide coverage in 4 K with HDR. The only sports that take advantage of this improved visual quality were World Cup matches, but later the company added some NCAA football matches in 4 K.



In November 2021, Fubo TV, a US-based television streaming company, acquired Molotov for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition would provide the company an extended footprint in the European market. Molotov is a French television streaming company.



The countries covered in the OTT streaming market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $171.99 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $302.67 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global

