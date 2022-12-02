U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,071.70
    -4.87 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,429.88
    +34.87 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,461.50
    -20.95 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.84
    +11.16 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.24
    -0.98 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.53 (+2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    -0.0230 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2296
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2710
    -1.0350 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,023.22
    +90.48 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.33
    +2.91 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.23
    -2.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Expiration of Stock Repurchase Program

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.
·2 min read

Ottawa, Ill., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: OTTW) (the “Company”), the holding company for OSB Community Bank, announced today that the Company’s previously announced stock repurchase program expired on November 29, 2022 in accordance with its terms. Under the stock repurchase program, which was previously announced on December 1, 2021, the Company repurchased 254,457 shares of its outstanding common stock at an average price of $14.24 per share.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and OSB Community Bank, please visit www.myosb.bank.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “will,” “expected,” “believe,” and “prospects,” involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, market disruptions and the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local and national economic environment, on our customers and on our operations as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT: Contact: Craig Hepner President and Chief Executive Officer (815) 366-5437


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Popped Friday

    A muted reaction after record monthly deliveries were announced yesterday has turned into a surge today.

  • Why Cracker Barrel Stock Crumbled on Friday

    Shares of restaurant company Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL) crumbled on Friday after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal 2023 and lowered expectations for the rest of the year. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Cracker Barrel stock was down 11%. Cracker Barrel is a tale of two lines: the top and bottom.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Recent regulatory filings show that billionaire Steve Cohen has bought big into high-yield dividend stocks. Cohen has built a reputation for success, and his

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is a Trending Stock

    ZIM (ZIM) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Can AT&T Double Your Money in 2023?

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) has been dead money for years. Its share price is down 25% over the past decade. But AT&T's recent success in getting out of the entertainment business and growing its wireless business could change the stock's trajectory.

  • Why Costco Stock Was Down on Friday

    What happened Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) investors were in the red on Friday. The retailer's stock fell 2% by 3 p.m. ET compared with a 0.6% decline in the S&P 500. That drop pushed the stock down further in 2022, although shares are modestly outperforming the market's 13% loss so far this year.

  • Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Lumen (LUMN) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Boeing Stock Surges On Report of 787 Dreamliner Order By United Airlines

    Boeing could be close to a major win over rival Airbus amid reports of a big 787 Dreamliner order by United Airlines.

  • Zscaler stock dives despite earnings beat as outlook disappoints

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Zscaler following first-quarter earnings.

  • Why Spectrum Brands Stock Was Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB) were surging 21.9% higher at 11:07 a.m. ET Friday morning after the consumer and home products company announced it was another step closer to selling off its hardware and home improvement (HHI) business for $4.3 billion. While the development could be a good one for Spectrum, it's still an amazing jump in the share price. Over a year ago, Spectrum Brands had announced its intention to sell the HHI business to Assa Abloy (OTC: ASAZY), a Swedish conglomerate.

  • Axsome Therapeutics Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    With shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) skyrocketing 87% so far this year, the biotech's shareholders are doubtlessly pleased. Thanks to a pair of newly approved products, growth is finally on the way -- with revenue set to go from practically $0 to more than $100 million in the course of a year.

  • Why Nio Stock Exploded This Week

    Nio is growing rapidly, as its latest delivery numbers suggest, but this week's epic rally was driven almost entirely by one macroeconomic trigger. For that matter, Nio's CEO William Li also had some big things to say this week, including his belief that Nio will give German luxury carmaker BMW a run for its money. Because Nio is a Chinese company, its stock price has been all over the place in recent months as China grappled with surging COVID-19 cases and put large regions, including important manufacturing hubs, under strict lockdowns.

  • AMC stock halted after experiencing heavy trading volume

    Trading was halted for AMC after the stock saw heavy volume on Thursday afternoon.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Aurora Cannabis In 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) is one of the most popular marijuana companies in Canada. Below, I'll look at how much a $1,000 investment in Aurora four years ago would be worth today and how the stock's returns compare with some of its peers. Today Aurora trades on the Nasdaq, but its first major U.S. exchange listing was on the NYSE.

  • 11 Best Commodity Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best commodity stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more commodity stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best Commodity Stocks To Buy Now. Commodities are often split into broad categories like hard and soft commodities. Natural resources are included in hard commodities […]

  • Bears are Losing Control Over Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now

    Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

    There are plenty of attractive stocks that offer high dividend yields and are ripe for the picking as we roll into the end of the year. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December that especially stand out. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) offers a juicy dividend yield of over 9.7%.

  • My 3 Best Stocks to Own in 2023

    Fast-growing businesses and healthy opportunities for expansion could give these stocks a nice shot in the arm next year.

  • Costco stock drops following weak November sales data

    Shares of Costco fell after November data revealed a drop in sales.

  • Here's Why Valero (VLO) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Valero's (VLO) premium refining operations are resilient even when the business operating environment is carbon-constrained.