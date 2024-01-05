Ottawa Beach General Store construction on schedule, hopeful for spring reopening

The rebuild is ongoing at the Ottawa Beach General Store, with plans for the iconic business to reopen by Memorial Day weekend.

Crews began demolition in September, and have taken advantage of this year's mild winter to forge on. According to store manager Linda Dykert, the project remains on schedule, with the foundation laid and the bones of the structure complete.

“There's good progress happening,” Dykert said. “Everyday, there's more progress. It's been very fun for me to drive by and watch."

The original building stood for 85 years, serving locals and tourists alike. It was a place to get ice cream and donuts, stock up on camping gear, buy last-minute groceries, and visit with strangers.

A rendering of the new Ottawa Beach General Store. The similarity to the original is intentional, as ownership seeks to retain nostalgia while updating infrastructure.

But ownership determined in 2022 the building had reached the end of its useful life. Despite efforts to rehabilitate it, the foundation was crumbling.

The new building will resemble the original, with the same paint color and roofline — but it'll meet modern codes and business needs, including a 10-foot extension near the ice cream serving window.

“It'll have the same look and feel as the old store,” Dykert said. "It's not red yet, but it will be, and we're working on interior fixtures and giving it that same charm and vintage feel that it had.”

Dykert will attend trade shows in the coming weeks to prepare to refill the store. Offerings will remain consistent, she said, but workers face the challenge of stocking the entire shop before opening.

Mostly, Dykert is just grateful for the local support.

“Thank you for being our regulars," she said. " “We're excited to share with our customers. We're excited to have them walk in and experience that vintage feel but also enjoy the improvements."

