Otter.ai's new assistant can automatically transcribe your Zoom meetings

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

A.I.-powered voice transcription service Otter.ai wants to make it even easier for its business users to record their meetings. The company is today introducing a new feature, Otter Assistant, which can automatically join the Zoom meetings on your calendar, transcribe the conversations, and share the notes with other participants. Though Otter.ai is already integrated with Zoom, the assistant is designed to make using transcription something you don't have to constantly remember to enable at the meeting's start or stop at the end, while also serving as a place where participants can collaborate by asking questions, sharing photos and more, as the meeting is underway.

The feature also works around the earlier limitation with Zoom, where only the meeting host could use the Otter.ai integration directly.

The idea to automate meeting transcription makes sense for the remote work environment created by the pandemic, where people have been splitting their time between work, parenting, homeschooling and other duties. This can often lead to meetings where users are pulled away and miss things that had been said. That's one area where Otter.ai can help. But it can also help with issues like overlapping meetings, or larger meetings were only a few topics are directly relevant to your work -- but where you'd like to be able to review the rest of the meeting discussion later, instead of in real-time.

To use the new Otter Assistant, users first synchronize their Google Calendar or Microsoft Calendar with Otter's service. The assistant will then automatically join all Zoom meetings going forward, where it appears as an additional meeting participant, for transparency's sake.

The assistant also posts a link to the transcription in the Zoom chat for everyone to access. In other words, this is not a feature to use to skip meetings without your boss knowing -- it's designed for those times when everyone has already agreed the meeting will be transcribed.

As the meeting continues, attendees can use Otter's live transcript to highlight key parts, add photos, and make notes. They can also ask questions via the commenting feature, as opposed to speaking up -- which may be helpful if you're in a noisy place at the time of the meeting.

Once the assistant is enabled, you don't have to remember to turn on Otter.ai for each meeting, and you can even use your headphones to listen to the meeting in progress. The Otter Assistant will still be able to record both sides of the conversation.

However, you are able to turn Otter Assistant off on a per-meeting basis via the "My Agenda" section on the Otter website, which will include new toggles next to each meeting you have scheduled.

When meetings wrap, you can also have Otter.ai configured to automatically share the meeting notes with all the attendees.

The Otter Assistant is available to Otter.ai Business users, which are upgraded plans that start at $20 per month, and include features like two-factor authentication, SOC2 compliance, advanced search, export, custom vocabulary, shared speaker identification, centralized data and billing, and more.

To date, Otter.ai says it has transcribed over 150 million meetings, up from 100 million in the beginning of 2021 . The company doesn't provide details on its total subscriber base, but did note earlier it saw a sizable 8x increase in revenues in 2020, leading up to its $50 million Series B, announced in February.

  • Deutsche Taps Barclays’s Ross to Run U.K. Investment Banking

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has appointed a new head of investment banking coverage in the U.K. and Ireland.Daniel Ross will join the German lender in September from Barclays Plc, where he was vice chairman of U.K. investment banking and global head of media, according to a statement Wednesday.Based in London, Ross will report to Patrick Frowein and Berthold Fuerst, co-heads of investment banking coverage and advisory in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Deutsche Bank.The German group has also named Scott Bell chairman of its investment banking business in the U.K. and Ireland, in addition to his role as global co-head of consumer, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News.A representative for Deutsche Bank confirmed the contents of the memo.Deutsche Bank ranks 15 for mergers and acquisitions advisory in the U.K. and Ireland this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Its mandates in the regions have included a role advising TDR Capital and I Squared Capital on a 2.3 billion-pound ($3.2 billion) takeover for Aggreko Plc, one of the world’s biggest suppliers of portable power generators.Last week it advised U.K. encryption software firm Arqit Ltd. on its decision to go public through a $1.4 billion merger with Centricus Acquisition Corp., the blank-check company led by former Deutsche Bank dealmaker Garth Ritchie.(Adds Deutsche Bank advisory roles from sixth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Bulls Reaping Benefits of Listening to Fed

    I think the main driver of the rally is that gold investors believe the Fed when it says it is going to hold policy accommodative.

  • Short Sellers Ride Tech Rout Doubling Down on Biggest Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds deepened their bearish wagers against technology companies, betting the pain is just getting started for this year’s worst stocks.As computer and software makers led the market carnage last week, professional speculators sold the shares at the fastest pace in more than five years, driven entirely by shorts, prime broker data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. show. A similar trend played out at Morgan Stanley, where bearish positions among hedge fund clients jumped the most this year, led by tech stocks.Sentiment is souring toward what were once the market’s darlings. Beloved last year because of their ability to cater to stay-at-home demand during pandemic lockdowns, tech is now under threat as the economy reopens and corporate profits bounce back for everyone from banks to automakers.Another bear case holds that rising Treasury yields will make the sector’s rich valuations harder to justify. The Nasdaq 100’s multiple of 26 times forecast earnings may be the lowest in 12 months, but that doesn’t mean it’s low by historical standards -- or cheap enough to keep short sellers away from an industry that’s already this year’s worst performer.Even after the latest selloff, the Nasdaq 100 trades at a P/E premium to the S&P 500 that’s above the 10-year average.“We still don’t think the pain in big tech is done,” said Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “Eventually, attractive valuations seem likely to bring buyers back to the space given strong fundamentals, but that condition simply hasn’t materialized yet.”Skepticism over tech stocks has grown in recent months, allowing hedge funds to pick back up a strategy that was all but left for dead in the wake of the meme-stock mania. While stocks have recovered from the most recent rollover, sellers seem to emerge with every bounce. On Friday, when the Nasdaq 100 rallied more than 2%, the biggest exchange-traded fund tracking the benchmark saw $1 billion of outflows.Professional investors are turning more cautious on the sector. At Goldman Sachs, fund clients held the lowest tech exposure since last November relative to the market. When compared with the past five years, their positioning was lower than 98% of the time.In Bank of America’s monthly survey of money managers, released Tuesday, tech allocation stood at an all-time low while money flowed to stocks seen as benefiting more from the economic rebound, like banks.“Cyclical rotation continued in May,” BofA strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote. “Pessimism on tech has increased.”The caution is paying off. For the first time since the 2000 internet bubble burst, technology is on course to trail all other major industries in the S&P 500 on a yearly basis. And a basket of the most-shorted tech stocks is on track to fall four months in a row, handing bears the longest stretch of wins since 2017, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs.To be sure, all the doubts can be framed as something that bodes well for the market. For months, one big looming risk has been the euphoric sentiment that even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve. The fact that bears are creeping back adds to a string of evidence that panic buying may be cooling.Indeed, exuberance is abating among both pros and amateur traders. According to a survey by the National Association of Active Investment Managers, exposure last week fell to a 13-month low, sitting at a level that was less than half the peak readings reached in January. Meanwhile, day traders showed signs of fatigue, with measures of their activity in the options market retreating to the lowest levels since November, data compiled by Susquehanna International Group show.“Up until last week, there was a credible argument that sentiment had become a bit too frothy,” said Justin Walters, co-founder of Bespoke Investment Group LLC. “But there’s nothing like a market sell-off to get investors back on their toes.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Explainer: What Beijing's new crackdown means for crypto in China

    Chinese regulators have tightened restrictions that ban financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency, marking a fresh crackdown on digital coins. Many of the new rules expand on previous restrictions aimed at cryptocurrencies and close loopholes that had allowed some finance and payment firms to continue in the trade. Three financial industry associations on Tuesday directed their members, which include banks and online payment firms, not to offer clients any services involving cryptocurrency, such as currency exchanges, registration, trading, clearing and settlement.

  • Stocks fall with tech shares; dollar touches lowest since late February

    Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, with technology shares turning lower in late New York trading, while the U.S. dollar touched its lowest level since late February. The Nasdaq also reversed course to end the day lower, while the Dow and S&P 500 added to declines late in the session. The S&P 500 technology index was the biggest drag on the benchmark S&P 500.

  • Fossil Fuels Aren't Going Away; Continue To Lead

    Devon Energy is one of the many oil stocks moving today. Weekly chart shows volume drying up during base and ramping up on the right side.

  • iPhone Maker Foxconn May Conquer Car Cockpits With Stellantis

    (Bloomberg) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. signed an agreement to partner with Jeep maker Stellantis NV, one of the world’s biggest automakers, on a joint venture to jointly develop digital car cockpits.The main assembler of Apple Inc.’s iPhones and the carmaker formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group said in a statement Tuesday they reached a non-binding deal to form Mobile Drive, a joint venture that could supply both Stellantis and other auto manufacturers.The tie-up between the flagship unit of Foxconn Technology Group and the carmaking giant has the potential to become one of the more significant alliances in the rapidly converging worlds of tech and autos. Hon Hai also has ambitions to supply underpinnings for electric vehicles and has signed deals with Chinese startup Byton Ltd. and U.S.-based Fisker Inc.Whereas Byton are Fisker are just trying to get off the ground, Stellantis sold roughly 6 million vehicles last year. That amount of scale presents an opportunity for Foxconn to diversify a business dependent on Apple for much of its revenue.Most engineers in the joint venture will be based in Taipei, while management will be in Europe, said Calvin Chih, the chief executive officer of Foxconn’s Hong Kong-listed unit FIH Mobile. The companies have not set a goal for the market share the new entity wants to achieve.Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares expressed openness to having Stellantis partner with tech giants -- including with Apple, which has been exploring an automotive foray for several years -- during a post-merger press conference in January.“Stellantis is open for business always as long as it creates win-win situations and as long as it doesn’t create any technology dependence that would penalize the future of the company,” Tavares said.(Updates with executive’s comment in the fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No Reason to Fear Central Bank Digital Currencies

    Fears that CBDCs could cause financial instability and increase surveillance are misplaced, says our columnist.

  • Chinese Firm GDS Is Said to Weigh Buying GLP’s Data Centers

    (Bloomberg) -- GDS Holdings Ltd. is considering acquiring GLP Pte’s data centers business as the Chinese cloud computing company seeks to expand its digital infrastructure capacity in the world’s second-largest economy, according to people familiar with the matter.GDS, a developer and operator of high-performance data centers across China, is holding preliminary talks with Singapore investment manager GLP over a potential transaction that could value the assets at $8 billion to $10 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. As part of the deal GLP would become a shareholder in Shanghai-based GDS, the people said.Considerations are at an early stage and the companies could decide against pursuing a transaction, the people said. Details including valuation and structure of a deal could change, they said. Representatives for GDS and GLP didn’t respond to phone calls, emails and text messages requesting comment.GDS’s American depositary shares jumped as much as 5.4% Tuesday. They were up 4.2% at 12:41 p.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of $14.8 billion and putting it on track to close at the highest level in more than two weeks.Booming Interest The prospective deal comes as digital infrastructure swells in importance to the global economy, with data centers supporting everything from the video streams that enable remote working to the online gaming and social media that fill our leisure time.Read More: Global Switch’s Chinese Owners Said to Mull $11 Billion SaleGDS, China’s largest independent data center operator by market value, raised $1.9 billion in a Hong Kong secondary listing last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Chief Executive Officer William Huang said in a November Bloomberg Television interview that the company plans to use the proceeds primarily to invest in data centers in China, Hong Kong and possibly Southeast Asia. GDS might also look at M&A opportunities in China and beyond, Huang said.GLP has substantial data center holdings of its own in China. The company has been developing GLP Huailai Internet Data Centre in Hebei province, northern China, with a total investment of about 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion), according to its website. The facility will offer more than 15,000 cabinets, which can hold about 200,000 servers, once the project is finished.Founded in 2009, the firm is a global investment manager in logistics, real estate, infrastructure and technology, the website shows. It operates in markets including China, the U.S., Brazil, Europe, India, Japan and Vietnam and counts more than $100 billion in assets under management.A sale of the data center assets would follow other blockbuster deals by GLP. In 2019, it sold its U.S. urban logistics properties to Blackstone Group Inc. in an $18.7 billion transaction.(Updates with New York trading in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K.’s Largest Peacetime Deficit Creates Rate-Hike Conundrum

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.As Bank of England officials consider how to unwind their emergency pandemic-era stimulus, markets have already made up their minds about what the first step will be. The conclusion could spell trouble for Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.Investors are penciling in the BOE’s first 15-basis-point interest-rate hike for September 2022, reversing its last cut, just nine months after the central bank is scheduled to wrap up its latest round of buying, and too soon to have allowed for any significant balance-sheet reduction.That would have major consequences for Sunak, who has run up the U.K.’s biggest-ever peacetime deficit to fund crisis aid, and relied on BOE stimulus to keep borrowing costs under control.The BOE slashed rates to 0.1% and more than doubled its asset-purchase target to 895 billion pounds ($1.26 trillion) during the crisis. Now, officials led by Governor Andrew Bailey are discussing whether their previous guidance -- that they’d hold onto to those bonds until interest rates hit 1.5% -- is still suitable.“The world has changed hugely” since the BOE last reviewed its stance on tightening, Bailey said following the central bank’s May decision. “It’s appropriate to review that again.”While the review is yet to be completed, Bailey himself last year suggested he was open to a major shift, and was prepared to reduce the institution’s balance sheet before raising interest rates.Aaron Rock, an investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments, is holding to the view that rate hikes will precede any reduction of the balance sheet. He expects the BOE to halve the policy rate at which balance sheet reduction will be considered to around 0.75%, a level currently anticipated to be reached only in the second half of 2024.Flexible OptionHowever, Rock flagged a risk the review may decide on a more flexible option, allowing the balance sheet to be reduced “starting next year at the same time they are hiking policy rates from 0.1%.”The BOE’s holdings of bonds are financed at its key interest rate, and the massive expansion of quantitative easing since the pandemic began has left the nation twice as sensitive to a one-point move, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.Even a small increase would immediately filter through to debt-servicing costs, with the buying having shortened the median maturity of public debt to less than two years, from more than seven before the financial crisis, according to the OBR.“I still believe that hikes are a long way off,” said Mike Riddell, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors. He doesn’t expect the central bank to ever reduce its balance sheet, despite this being its intention a decade ago.“Now that we have even more debt, which makes the economy even more sensitive to higher rates, then I’d be surprised if the U.K. or global economic backdrop is such that quantitative tightening would be deemed necessary,” Riddell said.That’s not the view of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which expects balance-sheet reduction to push the first rate hike out as far as 2025.“We expect the Monetary Policy Committee to reverse the previous exit sequencing and adopt a ‘last in, first out’ approach for the process of monetary tightening,” wrote Goldman Sachs economists including Jari Stehn.The Treasury was happy to reap the rewards from QE, so “when the bank begins to tighten policy, it should be prepared to live with the consequences,” Nick Macpherson, former Permanent Secretary at the Treasury, said in a video seminar on Tuesday.(Adds former official’s comment in fina paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Central Banks Snuff Out Classic Rate Bets as Commodities Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The surge in commodities prices is failing to trigger some of the traditional responses in bonds and currencies.Unlike recent commodities rallies in 2008 and 2011, yields on Treasuries and currencies of major exporters like Australia have barely budged. Likewise, the Federal Reserve’s favored measure of inflation expectations has disconnected from moves in raw materials.The biggest buffer: Central bank credibility. Led by the Federal Reserve, policy makers have consistently doubled down on lower-for-longer rates and projections for “transitory” inflation. That’s left investors wary to bet against commitments to keep policy loose for the foreseeable future.“The big change this time around is central bank policy,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Melbourne. Ultra-easy monetary policy is now “weighing down currencies that would have naturally risen a lot more during a cycle where commodity prices are rising.”The Australian and New Zealand dollars -- two major currencies whose fates usually rely heavily on trends in commodities consumed by China’s booming economy -- are indisputable laggards. Each has increased less than 0.5% over the past three months.The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, has surged more than 5% as the central bank signaled it may dial back stimulus. The loonie’s rapid rise could give way to pressure on officials to slow development and curb capital inflows, as is usually the case during commodities booms in Canada.Last week, both the U.S. consumer and producer price index reports surprised to the upside, adding fuel to the global inflation debate on the heels of strong Chinese producer price data. Yet the market reaction was relatively muted after the PPI figures -- with 5-year and 10-year yields easing alongside a weaker greenback.The Fed’s own new “common inflation expectations” quarterly gauge, which aggregates a range of such measures, is hovering around 2%, a level that officials want to see overshot for some time.Meanwhile, prices have accelerated for materials as disparate as copper, cotton, rubber and lumber, as well as semiconductors, amid supply disruptions and surging demand.The disparity is a sign of the times amid an evolution -- perhaps revolution -- of central banking. The Fed’s commitment to run the economy hot has rattled markets in part because it means abandoning what has long been a core of their strategy: to act preemptively to curb inflation.In this brave new world, market participants are still grappling with whether to trust that officials will act before price surges get out of control and do more harm than good -- balanced against the full-employment mandate.That message is getting through to traders of the Australian and New Zealand currencies, while for others, hints of monetary policy tightening are giving reason to pile in.“The Bank of Canada and Norges Bank are the only central banks in the developed world to give an unambiguous signal that they’re contemplating withdrawing monetary accommodation,” said Stephen Miller, Sydney-based investment consultant at GSFM, a unit of Canada’s CI Financial Corp. “The RBA has been so aggressively beating the drum on keeping the pedal to the metal that it’s worked in terms of keeping the Aussie lower despite iron ore prices soaring.”A closer look at breakeven rates offers further evidence that investors largely aren’t acting on any inflation worries. The U.S. 10-year breakeven, which has jumped to an eight-year high, isn’t sending a clear runaway-inflation message when viewed against long-term trends.If potential for runaway inflation were the trigger, the spot and forward breakeven curves would be upward-sloping, Cornerstone Macro analysts, led by ex-Fed official Roberto Perli, said in a May 11 report. Yet both are inverted, implying a market bet that inflation is temporary.To be sure, some of the usual correlations have broken down due to other pandemic-related worries.The Philippine peso, which usually moves in inverse with oil prices, is relatively stable given that inflation is damped by weak economic growth -- rising more than 1% over the past three months, the most across a dozen Asia currencies. That relationship underscores the central banking mantra these days that growth and employment should remain a greater focus than prices.Looking ahead, persistence in materials prices and further hints of wage gains could start to sway the Fed’s message -- and build momentum for investors to respond.“Recent record highs in metal prices are probably just the beginning,” Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., said in a May 11 report. Chinese demand and green-economy investment should keep iron ore and copper, especially, on the upswing, he said.(Updates currency data in fifth, third-to-last paragraphs, and second chart.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Baidu Extends Post-Covid Recovery With Quarterly Sales Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc., the Chinese search giant that’s shifting into artificial intelligence, reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts estimates, extending its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.Revenue climbed 25% to 28.1 billion yuan ($4.4 billion) in the three months ended March, compared with the average 27.3 billion yuan of estimates. Net income surged to 25.7 billion yuan, mostly boosted by gains in the value of long-term investments, including in recently listed Kuaishou Technology.The company predicted sales of 29.7 billion yuan to 32.5 billion yuan for the June quarter, versus the 30.2 billion yuan seen by analysts.Founder Robin Li has in recent years sought to pivot Baidu away from search to reposition itself as an AI company with autonomous driving ambitions. The firm will eventually derive the bulk of its revenue from businesses beyond search and advertising, as it sustains record R&D investment into AI technologies, the 52-year-old chief executive officer said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in March.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Baidu’s sales mix is likely to shift further away from its traditional search advertising business as growth at its non-marketing initiatives continues to be much stronger. Cloud services, autonomous driving, smart transport and hardware drove a 52% jump in 4Q non-marketing sales, while core ads stayed flat for the second consecutive quarter. The trend may accelerate with the integration of Joyy’s domestic live-streaming business in 1H. Operating margin may plunge sequentially due to weak seasonality and stepped-up investment in new initiatives.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchBaidu climbed almost 4% in pre-market trading in New York. The stock has plunged roughly 44% from its record in early February after it was caught up in the implosion of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management that led to a forced liquidation of the fund’s positions, including in Baidu. Its Hong Kong-listed shares are down nearly 26% since they began trading in March, the worst performer among recent major Chinese tech listings in the city. In contrast, Bilibili Inc., which made its Hong Kong debut about a week after Baidu, has declined 3% while Kuaishou has almost doubled since its February debut.Once part of China’s internet triumvirate alongside Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., Baidu has fallen behind in the mobile era, where the effectiveness of its search service has been crippled by super-apps like WeChat creating siloed ecosystems.To compete, Baidu’s core search product is morphing into an all-purpose platform hosting an array of content from news articles to live-streams and short videos, essentially emulating those apps. It last year agreed to pay $3.6 billion in cash for Joyy Inc.’s livestreaming video business in China is aimed at regaining lost ground to the likes of TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd.Its Netflix-style unit iQiyi Inc. reported first-quarter revenue of 7.97 billion yuan, topping the 7.67 billion yuan average of estimates, after drawing more users. Sales in the three months ending in June will be between 7.21 billion yuan to 7.65 billion yuan, compared with an estimated 7.52 billion yuan. The stock rose more than 5% in pre-market trading.It’s also making a big push into autonomous driving, betting on the smart vehicles of the future. In January, the company announced it’s teaming up with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to produce smart electric vehicles, prompting analysts to hike their value estimates for Baidu’s self-driving unit Apollo. The venture, Jidu Auto, aims to spend 50 billion yuan over the next five years to develop smart-car technology and will hire as many as 3,000 employees for the project over the next two to three years, the company said last month.Read more: Baidu and Geely Plan $7.7 Billion Smart Car Push(Updates with iQiyi shares in ninth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Microsoft says it investigated Gates' involvement with employee

    Microsoft said it had received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Gates "had sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000," a Microsoft spokesman said in a statement. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Microsoft's board had decided that Gates' involvement with the female employee was inappropriate and he needed to step down in 2020, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Walmart tops Q1 earnings estimates, raises outlook as company sees 'pent-up demand throughout 2021'

    Walmart, the world's largest retailer, will post quarterly results Tuesday morning, with the report set to show a wave of elevated consumer spending at the retailer in 2020 moderated slightly in the first three months of this year.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip, extending last week's declines as inflation jitters linger

    Stocks fell on Monday, resuming last week's declines as investors' concerns around rising inflation persisted.

  • EU’s Prelude to Landmark Recovery Bond Sales Ends With a Whimper

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s final bond sales for its regional jobs program failed to live up to the hype of previous editions, a concerning sign for its landmark borrowing spree that’s due to start in the second half of the year.Investors placed 88.7 billion euros ($108 billion) of orders for eight- and 25-year securities tied to the SURE social program, little more than a third of the record set for a dual-tranche issue last year. It comes as yields across the region climb as investors prepare for European Central Bank to scale back its bond purchases in the face of growing inflationary pressures. The bloc is ready to start sales for its 800 billion-euro recovery fund by July.It marks a stark turnaround for one of the hottest new triple-A rated bond markets in town. When the EU launched the securities last year, Europe was still firmly in the throes of lockdowns, the ECB was committed to pumping money into debt markets and investor demand for the securities was enormous. Now, with economies reopening and consumer prices expected to accelerate, they’re becoming a less attractive asset.“We had been used to some very strong demand for the EU bonds,” said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank AS. “Why buy today, if you can buy cheaper tomorrow? That’s becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.”The bloc is set to become a major issuer of bonds in the coming years, potentially creating a debt market akin to the size of Spain’s. The securities have also been touted as a one-day rival to U.S. Treasuries, given the current scarcity of German bonds -- the region’s haven asset -- and the risks associated with holding riskier peripheral debt.In another sign of waning demand, the yield on 10-year SURE bonds has climbed more than 40 basis points since they were issued in October. That mirrors moves elsewhere in Europe, with German 10-year bond yields climbing to their highest level since 2019 last week.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects them to breach 0% for the first time since 2019 this year. Italian 10-year bond yields rose to the highest level since July on Monday as investors speculated an economic growth rebound could mean less central bank support.“The first few EU SURE syndications were a smashing success in terms of demand,” said Martin van Vliet, a strategist at Robeco. “There will be structural demand for triple AAA paper such as the EU, so the recovery fund issuance will be digested, but we’re not sure demand will be as astronomical.”The Commission announced Monday that it would use an auction system operated by France’s central bank to issue debt later in the year, relying on syndications in the meantime. Sales are expected to average around 150 billion euros per year for the duration of the program, though all member states need to ratify the recovery program for funds to start flowing.Still, EU bonds will outperform “core” European sovereign peers because investors face a serious shortage of notes in both the short- and long-term, Commerzbank AG analysts wrote in a note to clients last month. Any attempt to extend the size of the package is likely to be politically difficult, they argue.The EU mandated Deutsche Bank AG, LBBW, Morgan Stanley, Natixis SA and NatWest Markets for the sale of SURE bonds. Commerzbank expects the EU will sell as much as 15 billion euros of bonds. The sale of eight-year securities was given a price of two basis points below midswaps, while the 25-year was marked at 17 basis points above.“Over the last couple of weeks things have definitely turned more challenging,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank. “Lower ECB buying may require somewhat higher premiums.”(Updates to include final demand from first paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Central Banker Sees Mexico’s Monetary Easing Cycle as Over

    (Bloomberg) -- A member of Mexico’s central bank board said there’s no room for further interest rate cuts, and the bank may eventually need to start withdrawing stimulus if inflation pressures remain elevated.Asked in an interview with Bloomberg News if she thought further monetary easing is off the table, Deputy central bank Governor Irene Espinosa said, “Yes, I think so, definitely in this context.” Swap rates rose after her comments.The bank’s five-member board last week voted unanimously to hold its key interest rate at a 5-year low of 4%, after inflation accelerated to more than double the 3% target. Espinosa said the end to rate cuts was “good news,” since it means the bank is expecting an economic recovery.Read More: Central Banks in Mexico, Chile, Peru in No Hurry to End Stimulus“We doubtless have to prepare ourselves for a global and local recovery process and that implies a change in the monetary policy vision,” she said.Economists surveyed by Citi expect Mexico to raise interest rates in February next year.Mexico’s two-year swap rate climbed to 5.3%, the highest since April 15, 2020, after Espinosa’s comments.‘Above Target’The bank has at times waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve to act before making major policy changes of its own. Espinosa said that this time it’s possible the board may need to increase rates ahead of its U.S. counterpart, which traders expect to begin to hike by the end of 2022.“Inflation in Mexico has been and is above target, and that puts us in a very different situation for the management of monetary policy from the U.S.,” she said.Traders are starting to price in faster inflation in the U.S., which affects the rest of the world, especially Mexico, Espinosa said.MEXICO REACT: No Talk About Hikes Despite High Inflation, RisksEspinosa spent nearly a decade as treasurer in the Finance Ministry before becoming the first female member of Banxico’s board in 2018. She previously worked at the Inter-American Development Bank in Washington.The bank has cut rates from 8.25% since mid-2019 in its deepest-ever easing cycle. It hasn’t yet reacted to the recent jump in inflation, arguing that much of the acceleration is likely to be temporary.Doubts remain over the solidity of Mexico‘s recovery, Espinosa said. “The growth we are seeing will be slow, long, and uncertain,” she said, arguing that internal demand needs support.That adds additional pressure to public finances, which Espinosa said “can be seen as somehow fragile“ as support for struggling state oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos weighs heavily on government coffers.“This support to Pemex isn’t necessarily resolving Pemex’s structural problems to allow it to be sustainable in the medium term,” Espinosa said. “We haven’t seen a new business plan that lets you see where these new sources of financing are coming from.”(Updates with markets in second, sixth paragraphs, comments on Pemex, public finances from 11th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EM’s Worst Bond Rout Far From Over as Nigeria Fights Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The emerging world’s worst bond rout isn’t over yet as elevated inflation and dwindling liquidity concerns keep investors wary of Nigeria’s local-currency debt.Naira bonds have lost almost 10% in dollar terms this quarter, extending their year-to-date decline to more than 28%, the worst in the Bloomberg Barclays Global Emerging Markets local currency index. That’s almost double the loss for Turkey, the second-worst performer.Although consumer-price increases slowed in April for the first time in 20 months, the inflation rate in Africa’s biggest economy remains above 18%. Even with benchmark 10-year naira yields rising above 13% as the budget deficit widened during the pandemic, that’s still handing investors a negative real return.“There could be further upside for yields,” said Samir Gadio, head of Africa strategy at Standard Chartered Bank. “Pension funds and local investors will probably seek to push yields even higher for now given negative inflation-adjusted rates and the sharp decline in bond maturities in May to June.”The West African country’s debt has wiped out more than half of last year’s gains, when it outperformed the 7.5% return on the emerging-market index with an advance of 32%. The Bloomberg Naira Local Sovereign index fell 0.2% on Monday as the average yield climbed 13 basis points to 13.3%, more than three times the emerging-market average of 4%.“Bonds are finally repricing to more adequate levels from excessively expensive valuations previously,” said Gadio. That’s been driven by a rise in short-term interest rates, more long-dated bond supply at auctions and the spike in inflation, he said.The central bank will probably continue to drain cash from the financial system in a bid to contain inflation, said Omotola Abimbola, an analyst at Chapel Hill Denham in Lagos. That could further reduce demand for debt as liquidity tightens.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank Plans $3.7 Billion Bond Sale After Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. is planning its second yen-denominated bond offering of 2021 after recently posting the biggest-ever quarterly profit by a Japanese company.The technology conglomerate plans to issue 405 billion yen ($3.7 billion) of bonds, targeting mainly individual investors, according to a statement by the group on Wednesday. SoftBank reported net income of 1.93 trillion yen for the three months ended March 31, with essentially all of that coming from its investment in the newly public Coupang Inc.Masayoshi Son’s technology investment giant has seen a sharp upturn in fortunes over the past twelve months, with SoftBank’s Vision Fund investment arm driving recent profits after being the source of its biggest loss a year ago. SoftBank has long tapped individual investors in Japan rather than institutions for most of its yen funding from the local bond market, taking advantage of its strong brand recognition.Some SoftBank bonds can pay individual investors an interest rate of about 3% at a time when depositors in Japan earn next to nothing on deposits because of the Bank of Japan’s negative-interest rate policy. The average yield on investment-grade yen corporate debt is less than 0.4%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The funds from the current offering will be used for the redemption of existing debt, according to SoftBank’s statement on Wednesday. The notes are expected to be rated BBB by Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd. and price within a range of 2.45% to 3.05% in June, according to SoftBank.The company plans to issue bonds that mature in 35 years but which are callable after five. The notes are hybrid securities and have characteristics similar to equity, such as an optional interest payment deferral provision and subordinated payment priority to senior debt.As a result, SoftBank expects that the notes will be eligible to be treated as 50% equity from rating firms JCR and S&P Global Ratings, according to the company. The notes also include a step-up-interest provision so that the interest rate increases after five years.The company priced 177 billion yen of notes in an institutional debt offering in January, which was its first bond sale in more than a year at the time.(Updates with bond details and chart.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Moves To Multi-Week Highs

    EUR/USD managed to get above the resistance at 1.2175 and is moving towards the next resistance at 1.2220.