Is Otter Tail Corporation's (NASDAQ:OTTR) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Otter Tail's (NASDAQ:OTTR) stock increased significantly by 16% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Otter Tail's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Otter Tail is:

23% = US$284m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.23 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Otter Tail's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, Otter Tail has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 8.4% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Otter Tail's exceptional 31% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared Otter Tail's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.9% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Otter Tail's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Otter Tail Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Otter Tail has a three-year median payout ratio of 49% (where it is retaining 51% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Otter Tail is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Otter Tail has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 55% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Otter Tail's future ROE will be 20% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Otter Tail's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

