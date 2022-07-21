U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,947.99
    -11.91 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,723.11
    -151.73 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,873.93
    -23.72 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,827.95
    +28.62 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.80
    -4.08 (-4.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,693.40
    -6.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.41
    -0.26 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0174
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0010
    -0.0350 (-1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1896
    -0.0084 (-0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4040
    +0.1640 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,755.91
    -1,059.95 (-4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.31
    +3.35 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.61
    -63.70 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

OtterBox Enhances uniVERSE Case Design

·3 min read

Modular phone and tablet cases now more protective and versatile

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox is proud to announce the second generation of their popular uniVERSE Case System. These enhancements, which include protection from drops up to six feet, are available now for Apple iPhone 13 and iPad mini (6th Gen).

OtterBox is proud to announce the second generation of their popular uniVERSE Case System designed for Apple devices. These enhancements, which include protection from drops up to six feet, are available now for Apple iPhone 13 and iPad mini (6th Gen).
OtterBox is proud to announce the second generation of their popular uniVERSE Case System designed for Apple devices. These enhancements, which include protection from drops up to six feet, are available now for Apple iPhone 13 and iPad mini (6th Gen).

With an extensive array of modules developed by our partners, uniVERSE 2.0 allows users to greatly expand device features by leveraging the groundbreaking rail system. A slotted rail, hidden under a removable accent plate, lets users attach and swap powerful accessories such as card readers, hand straps, batteries, scanners, professional-grade cameras, and more without removing the case. The rail system, and the creativity of our partners, ensures the possibilities for increasing a device's features are nearly endless. Designed for use with OtterBox screen protectors, this rugged, low-profile case also includes a lanyard attachment point for a hand and neck strap1 and MIL-STD drop rating.

To build upon the success of the original uniVERSE Series case, the OtterBox team collected feedback from partners to discover how to make the uniVERSE Case System even better. Partner feedback was vital in the development of the new uniVERSE Series case design, leading to the enhancement of this innovative product line.

"As part of our ongoing dedication to innovation, we rely on user feedback to continuously evolve our products, making them more impactful in business use cases," said Brian Jacoby, Senior Vice President of OtterBox Business Solutions. "The goal of the uniVERSE Case System was to create an ever-expanding ecosystem of mobile solutions that enhance productivity. The new case design provides an even more robust solution, and we're excited to see what new accessories our partners can ideate to further improve upon the uniVERSE 2.0 cases, and especially excited to see how our customers take advantage of this system's unique set of features."

New uniVERSE Series cases are now available for iPhone 13 and iPad mini 6. To learn more about the uniVERSE Case System, please visit OtterBoxBusiness.com.

About OtterBox

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.2

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit OtterBox.com/GivingBack.

For more information, visit OtterBox.com.

1Hand and neck strap sold separately.
2Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Cell Phone Device Protection, Jan. 2018 – Jan. 2022 combined.

OtterBox is proud to announce the second generation of their popular uniVERSE Case System designed for Apple devices. These enhancements, which include protection from drops up to six feet, are available now for Apple iPhone 13 and iPad mini (6th Gen).
OtterBox is proud to announce the second generation of their popular uniVERSE Case System designed for Apple devices. These enhancements, which include protection from drops up to six feet, are available now for Apple iPhone 13 and iPad mini (6th Gen).
Otter Products, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Otter Products LLC)
Otter Products, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Otter Products LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otterbox-enhances-universe-case-design-301590972.html

SOURCE OtterBox Business Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

    The Finnish telecom company said sales of its telecommunications equipment surged in North America and its efforts to rebound from the missteps of recent years show signs of success.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid Bear Market

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Ongoing heat waves cause Google and Oracle cloud outages

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley outlines how fatal heat waves in the UK, Europe, and U.S. are impacting cloud services and personal tech devices.

  • T-Mobile and Apple to sell small-business connectivity plan

    T-Mobile US Inc said on Thursday it was working with Apple Inc to offer a mobile phone plan that will include subsidized iPhones and a suite of paid services from Apple aimed at small-business owners. The deal will help Apple with distribution of Business Essentials, a paid service it started last year for businesses with small or non-existent IT departments who still need to manage fleets of iPhones and other Apple devices for their workers. The Apple service, which ranges between $2.99 and $12.99 per month per employee, lets a businesses install and update apps and provide cloud storage to employees.

  • iPhone maker Foxconn builds EV partnership with NXP Semiconductors

    Taiwan's Foxconn said on Wednesday it has partnered with chipmaker NXP Semiconductors to develop platforms for electric vehicles, adding to a string of such deals by the iPhone assembler as it moves into the auto market. Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple's iPhone, has expanded into areas including electric vehicles (EVs) and semiconductors in recent years, announcing deals with U.S. startup Fisker Inc and Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd. In a statement, Foxconn said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with NXP to develop platforms for EVs, calling it a "prime opportunity" a boost to its ability to quickly build EV products and reduce costs.

  • BlackBerry and LeapXpert Join Forces to Deliver Secure Communications in a Remote Age

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and LeapXpert, the enterprise-grade responsible business communication platform, today announced a strategic collaboration that will enable the use of the BlackBerry® Dynamics™ platform in tandem with popular messaging applications to drive greater business communication yet retain strong security and governance posture.

  • How to Invest in the Lithium That's Driving the EV Market

    Perhaps most importantly, lithium has become a dominant material in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and as millions of units are expected to be sold each year, demand for the metal may increase significantly. While it's not as valuable as precious metals like gold and silver, lithium is a sought-after metal for industrial uses. The world's biggest consumer of lithium is China, where companies use the metal to create batteries that power devices including mobile phones and scooters.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Bulls In Control, MATIC Could Rally To $1.30

    Bitcoin price is eyeing more gains above $22,200, Ethereum’s ether could revisit $1,600, and MATIC rally could extend to $1.30.

  • AI News: Artificial Intelligence Trends And Leading Stocks

    Investors beware: there's plenty of buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) as more and more companies say they're using it. In some cases, companies are using older data analytics tools and labeling it as AI for a public relations boost.

  • 2 Stocks to Invest in Virtual Reality

    The virtual reality (VR) market has yet to come into its own, but as more and more technology companies shift their attention to it, a massive $21 billion (by 2025) market is being created. Because we're still toward the beginning of this expanding market, investors have an opportunity not only to buy shares of companies that are betting big on VR but also benefit from their growth as VR comes into its own. Two such companies that could end up being good long-term VR investments are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Apple’s China Shipments Surged in June After Lockdowns Lifted

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone shipments likely surged in June in China, leading a rebound in the smartphone market after Covid lockdowns lifted.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownChina’s mobile phone s

  • Google, Oracle Data Centers Suffer Outages Hit By Record Heat Wave In Britain

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Oracle Corp's (NYSE: ORCL) London data centers buckled on July 19 after a record-setting heat wave hit Britain, knocking some websites offline, Bloomberg reports. Both companies cited problems with "cooling systems" for causing the outages. Google acknowledged powering down some parts of its cloud services "to prevent damage to machines and an extended outage." Several hours later, Google still listed some of its cloud services as down in th

  • How to get the most out of Google Drive

    Make the most out of Google Drive with these pro tips. Find out how to boost productivity, improve collaboration and make your life easier.

  • DALL-E's powerful AI image generator is now available in beta

    OpenAI has made DALL-E's fantastical AI image generator available in beta — to 1 million people.

  • The best educational toys for kids

    Here's the latest list of best educational toys for children, as chosen by experts from Engadget.

  • WEF 2022: Why Universal Connectivity Matters Today More Than Ever

    By Erik Ekudden Group CTO and Head of Technology & Strategy

  • Samsung says it shipped almost 10 million foldable phones in 2021

    The company also confirms it's launching new foldable at its next Unpacked event in August.

  • RS Recommends: This Sleek Sony Sound Bar and Subwoofer Combo Is Back Under $200

    This dynamic sound system delivers a whopping 320 watts of power for big sound and deep bass, and it's $80 off right now

  • Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

    A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to highway safety, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says the flaws could let attackers remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles, cutting off fuel to them and otherwise seizing control while they travel. The researchers say users should immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available.

  • Microsoft Teams back up for most users after global outage

    (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp's MS Teams was back up for most users, the company said on Thursday, after an hours-long outage that disrupted the chat application for tens of thousands of customers globally. The company cited a disruption on a recent software update that "contained a broken connection to an internal storage service". MS Teams, used by more than 270 million people globally, forms an integral part of daily operations for businesses and schools, which use the service to make calls, schedule meetings and organize their workflow.