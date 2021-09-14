OtterBox Unleashes Full Line of Cases, Chargers and Accessories for New Apple Devices

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature a stunning display, MagSafe technology and all new camera perfect for capturing memorable moments. OtterBox, the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S., keeps you connected to your most important people, places and moments with fun and functional cases for new iPhone 13.1 An assortment of cases, chargers and accessories for the latest iPhones are available now.

OtterBox offers a wide variety of iPhone cases to meet the needs of Apple fans everywhere.

"Apple continues to innovate in ways that connects us all, and OtterBox is here to protect and enable that connection," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox cases are designed to provide premium protection for everyone, with a variation of designs to compliment every style. Pair your new case with power products and accessories for all of the new Apple offerings so your devices stay protected and connected for the long haul."

OtterBox offers a wide variety of iPhone cases to meet the needs of Apple fans everywhere. Rugged Defender Series, versatile Commuter Series, slim Symmetry Series, cute and functional Otter + Pop and sophisticated Strada Series make up a full line-up of cases to cover new iPhone 13 devices from daily drops and bumps. OtterBox also offers cases for MagSafe, with Defender Series XT and Symmetry Series+. With a wide selection of colors and graphics, there's a style to suit everyone. OtterBox also offers Amplify and Alpha Glass screen protection to keep the display free of scratches.

OtterBox is offering more than trusted protection. MagSafe accessories from OtterBox perfectly complement new iPhone 13 devices. The 3-in-1 Charging Station for MagSafe offers simultaneous charging for iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods. Find a full range of Car Mounts, Charging Pads and Power Banks for MagSafe to satisfy all at home or on-the-go charging needs.

This full line-up of accessories for iPhone 13, plus cases for new iPad (9th generation), are available now. Check out them out on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. Now, OtterBox consumers can get in on the giving with us. With every case purchase, consumers can designate $1 to be donated to one of our nonprofit partners. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 *Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

2 Symmetry Series, Symmetry Series+, Defender Series, Defender Series XT, Commuter Series, Strada Series Folio, Otter + Pop are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

