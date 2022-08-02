U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,103.56
    -15.07 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,559.97
    -238.43 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,337.41
    -31.57 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.31
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.09
    +0.20 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.90
    +12.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    20.32
    -0.04 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0210
    -0.0052 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6270
    +0.0210 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2211
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4880
    -0.1510 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,806.82
    -546.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.41
    -0.41 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,415.84
    +2.42 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Ottonomy.IO raises $3.3 million to expand network of autonomous robots for deliveries

Jagmeet Singh
·5 min read

Ottonomy.IO, a startup working on solving delivery problems using autonomous robots, has raised $3.3 million in a seed funding round as it looks to expand its market and deploy robots to existing customers.

Led by Bengaluru-based Pi Ventures, the latest funding round included participation from Connetic Ventures and Branded Hospitality Ventures. Sangeet Kumar, founder and chief executive of Uttar Pradesh-based Addverb Technologies, also joined the round.

Founded in late 2020 by Ritukar Vijay along with Pradyot Korupolu, Ashish Gupta and Hardik Sharma, New York-headquartered Ottonomy.IO develops robots that feature sensors including 3D LiDAR sensors and cameras. The company, which employs about 25 people in the U.S. and India, also writes software and AI algorithms to power the sensors.

"One of the most important problems which we are trying to solve with these autonomous delivery robots is around labor shortages," said Vijay, who serves as the chief executive of Ottonomy.IO, in an interaction with TechCrunch. He added that due to the labor shortages, there is a substantial increase in the hourly wages of laborers — to $18 to $45 per hour from $9 to $12 — in the U.S.

"So, that's almost a 100% hike in hourly wages, making it very difficult for enterprise customers to provide the same services to the customers they were given earlier. And what happens at the end is that customers start paying more for deliveries."

Ottonomy.IO's autonomous robots help address the growing demand for last-mile deliveries and cater to emerging delivery requirements including indoor and curbside deliveries. The latter is specifically a type of delivery in which the item is delivered to a place such as a parking lot — not directly to the customers' home or office address.

"That too is very labor intensive because somebody has to bring items from a store to the curbside in the parking lot," Vijay said.

Ottonomy.IO
Ottonomy.IO

Ottonomy.IO co-founders Hardik Sharma, Ashish Gupta, Ritukar Vijay, Pradyot Korupolu (from left to right)

The robots built by Ottonomy.IO use high information mapping of the serviceable delivery areas to navigate and reach the consumer delivery locations. Once they reach their destination, the robots require a unique QR code that the customer received at the time of their order to unlock the hold area and retrieve the order, the startup said.

Ottonomy.IO did some initial pilot rounds with its autonomous robots before bringing its latest model, Ottobot 2.0. This is an evolution from the early pilots and includes fully customizable modular cabins, increased customer access and directional mobility, including a crab mode that allows the robot to navigate sideways.

The proprietary robot designed by Ottonomy.IO offers better accessibility to customers, the startup claimed.

"Even a person in a wheelchair can actually access packages from the robot which is very, very important," Vijay said.

Ottonomy.IO
Ottonomy.IO

Ottonomy.IO's robots are claimed to offer better accessibility support to customers

The executive also told TechCrunch that the robot has software capability of "no GPS dependence" and "works seamlessly" for both indoor and outdoor autonomous mobility.

According to Vijay, all these design elements and technological changes make Ottonomy.IO different from the competition that includes Starship, Kiwibot, Serve Robotics, and Refraction AI, to name a few.

"If you see the other players, they're either into indoor navigation or outdoor navigation. Given the capability of doing both opens multiple use cases for the company," Roopan Aulakh, Managing Director, Pi Ventures, told TechCrunch.

Although the robots that Ottonomy.IO offers are developed in India, the company doesn't consider the country its potential market.

"Our intent was not to go to solve a problem where it is not there," said Vijay. "Otherwise, India could have been a market where grouped housing societies can still leverage autonomous deliveries, but the problem is not there because labor costs are still affordable," he said.

Ottonomy.IO has already deployed its robots at the Cincinnati International Airport and is in talks with multiple airports in the U.S. and Europe to expand its business.

Vijay said that deploying the robots at airports was also a part of Ottonomy.IO's go-to-market strategy to help them receive public attention.

The company said it was also working with top Fortune 500 companies in retail and restaurant industries across North America to widen its market, though it declined to identify them. Vijay said the startup is also working with a couple of fleet aggregators in Europe for last-mile deliveries. Ottonomy.IO also plans to expand to the Middle East and South America within this year, the executive said.

Ottonomy.IO plans to deploy the fresh funds to bring the robots to customers already on board — across categories including curbsides and last-mile deliveries of F&B, retail, and e-commerce packages.

"Next three to four or five months are very heavy in terms of deployments for us," Vijay said. The startup is also looking to expand its team. "From our thesis perspective, Ottonomy.IO is a deep tech startup solving a global problem," said Aulakh. "Developing the product in India, even manufacturing it here and selling it globally, I think is a great story, and which is what really excites us about this company."

Ottonomy.IO raised $1.6 million before the seed funding. Some of its early investors include former Apple employees, startup founders and angels from markets including Singapore, Europe, India, the Middle East, and U.S.

Recommended Stories

  • JetBlue Stock Slumps on Larger Loss. Blame High Fuel Prices and Labor Shortages.

    Like many of its peers, the carrier plans to constrain capacity for the rest of the year to offset these pressures.

  • 2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition is prime for off-road-lite

    The 2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition pushes the fun-to-drive crossover a bit further into the off-road space, while prices increase a bit across all trims.

  • Ziff Davis, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZD) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 79% Above Its Share Price

    How far off is Ziff Davis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZD ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...

  • Credit Suisse shares falter on bleak ratings news

    Moody's Investors Service downgraded the group's senior unsecured debt ratings by one notch to "Baa2" and long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings by a notch to "A2". The agency maintained its "negative" outlook on the ratings.

  • BA halts short-haul flights from Heathrow

    STORY: British Airways has halted ticket sales on short-haul flights from Heathrow airport.The move comes following the London airport’s decision to cap capacity to tackle widespread disruption and cancellations.The halt in sales will last until August 8.BA said the sales suspension was designed to allow existing customers to rebook flights when needed.It will cover domestic and European destinations.Airlines and airports across Britain and Europe have struggled to cope with the rebound in post-lockdown travel.Many have failed to recruit enough staff to handle check-ins and baggage handling.Some have introduced caps on numbers in a bid to limit queues, delays and cancellations.Last week Heathrow airport said a cap on new bookings had delivered a “marked improvement” in punctuality.

  • Fish in this Fort Worth neighborhood pond have gone belly-up. The culprit? Texas heat.

    Hundreds of fish floated along the receding shoreline Monday morning as vultures hung close.

  • Biden proposes new nuclear arms deal with Russia

    A Russian foreign ministry source expressed puzzlement on Monday about a proposal from President Biden to negotiate a new nuclear arms control framework to replace the New START Treaty when it expires in 2026.

  • Manchin Sets High Bar for Tesla and GM Electric-Car Tax Credits

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripIt was tempting when Democrats announced their surprise climate deal to imagine American auto executives popping champagne bottles. But any bubbly probably ought to stay on ice until Washington finalizes the fine print of the bill th

  • Apple’s got a rare deal when you buy its Apple TV 4K box

    The 2021 streaming device features the new Siri remote and is fitted with an A12 Bionic chip

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Cloud Companies Outperform?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • These Metaverse Stocks Are Best Positioned to Outperform

    Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), the metaverse, and all the sorts have been intriguing technological trends that excited many investors last year. Though most of the hype has died down and valuations have contracted, such themes are not going anywhere. In fact, it may be wise to reconsider many of the fallen VR/AR stocks before they have a chance to heat up again. Understandably, investors have soured on technology stocks, with rates poised to rise quickly. Inflation continues to li

  • Automation Tech Company UiPath Acquires AI Startup Re:infer

    UiPath, a software automation company, said it had acquired artificial intelligence startup Re:infer, a move that comes as recession-wary employers look to cut costs by automating more workplace tasks.

  • Why Tencent and NetEase Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    China's gaming regulator has granted publishing licenses to 69 online games, including titles belonging to developers like G-bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd and iDreamSky, Reuters reports. China's list continued to duck Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) regarding games approval. Recently NetEase braced to release the most-awaited Diablo Immortal mobile game in China on July 25, a month after its initially scheduled launch date. TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd has

  • Ethereum After the Merge: What Comes Next?

    Post Merge, the Surge, the Verge, the Purge and the Splurge will continue to make Ethereum's proof-of-stake blockchain more scalable and secure.

  • The Apple Watch Series 7 is $120 Off on Amazon

    You can save up to $60 on Apple's flagship smartwatch which has all the bells and whistles you'd expect.

  • Bell set to deliver North America's fastest Internet speeds and Wi-Fi technology of any major provider

    Today, Bell announced that it is set to deliver the fastest Internet speeds in North America of any major provider. As announced previously this year, Bell is already the fastest of any major provider in the country with 3Gbps and is now introducing even faster symmetrical speeds of up to 8Gbps, the fastest of any speeds offered today by any major provider. With these speeds, and in select areas of Toronto, Bell pure fibre Internet will have download speeds five times faster than cable technolog

  • Software Growth Stocks To Watch As Key Index Turns Positive In July

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Estimates could be revised down in the next quarterly earnings reports.

  • Craig Wright v. Peter McCormack: Wright Put Forward 'False Evidence,' Will Receive Damages of One British pound

    A judge has ruled that Dr Craig Wright, the Australian scientist who claims to be Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto, advanced false evidence in his defamatory case against YouTuber Peter McCormack.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Iridium Communications 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Improving Free Cash Flow Sets Stage For Buyback

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.