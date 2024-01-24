OU business students to compete for $1 million prize to launch enterprise

Jan. 24—Students from the University of Oklahoma will have the chance to win $1 million to launch a new business.

Startup OU is the entrepreneurship hub at the OU Michael F. Price College of Business, and it has partnered with the Hult Prize Competition to offer its students a big opportunity for emerging entrepreneurs.

The "Shark Tank"-like competition offers students opportunities to refine their creative ideas with experts in business.

The competition is broken up into different stages: the OnCampus Program and Open Application, which will take place at different campus sites throughout the world; Summits, hosted in eight cities worldwide; Global Accelerator, or the semi-finalist round of 12; and the Global Finals where the top six teams in the world will win $1 million a piece.

This year's finals will take place in Paris, but students at OU will have a long journey ahead of them if they want to take home the big prize.

The Hult Prize awards students with ideas to launch for-profit social enterprises that tackle the world's biggest challenges with a positive global impact.

This is the first year OU students have had the opportunity to apply.

Dayten Israel, Startup OU's director, said the last few rounds of the competition feel a little like ABC's "Shark Tank."

"The first few rounds are more forgiving, and much more about the experience of participating," Israel said. "They are engaging with hundreds, even thousands of students annually in this competition among all the different local competitions just in the first round."

The first round of competition will take place at OU's Tom Love Innovation Hub on Feb. 28.

Competitors must be OU business students working on their bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degrees.

"Whichever team wins at OU gets an opportunity to compete in the regional," he said.

The application registration will stay open until the first week of February.

This is the 15th year the Hult Prize has been offered, and this year's theme is "Unlimited."

"That means you can pitch any idea you have for a social enterprise, as long as it's world changing and aligned with at least one of the [sustainable development goals]," said former U.S. President Bill Clinton, in an online video posted by the Hult Prize Foundation announcing this year's competition.

Clinton is also the board chair of the Clinton Foundation and has been involved with the Hult Prize since 2011.

Ziyad Asli, a junior engineering student and lead OnCampus director, will not be competing in this year's competition, but will be helping fellow students en route to this year's big prize.

"This is a unique opportunity for students to showcase their creativity and passion for making a positive impact on the world," Asli said.

Startup OU officially launched in January of 2021 from a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security grant. In November, the organization received $2 million of sustainability funding from the Build to Scale grant from the Economic Development Administration.

"That has allowed us to scale our organization across all of Central and South Central Oklahoma," Israel said. "We are an entrepreneurial support organization that is focused around catalyzing and championing entrepreneurship at the University of Oklahoma and across that service area of Central and South Central Oklahoma."

He said the organization aspires to create a talented and emerging workforce that channels pipelines within the surrounding economic ecosystem.

Scott Martin, director of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said programs like these are important to not only spark innovation, but provide startup funds to the next generation with great ideas.

"Access to capital is one of the most prevalent barriers out there to startup companies," Martin said. "These kinds of competition, not only do they spur innovation, but they provide access to capital that's out there."

Brian King covers education and politics for The Transcript. Reach him at bking@normantranscript.com.