OUE (SGX:LJ3) Will Pay A Dividend Of SGD0.01

OUE Limited (SGX:LJ3) will pay a dividend of SGD0.01 on the 28th of September. The dividend yield is 2.4% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

See our latest analysis for OUE

OUE's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, OUE's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 12.7% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 12% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.06 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.025. This works out to be a decline of approximately 8.4% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. It's encouraging to see that OUE has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. OUE definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like OUE's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think OUE might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for OUE you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Is OUE not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.