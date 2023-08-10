OUE's (SGX:LJ3) Dividend Will Be SGD0.01

The board of OUE Limited (SGX:LJ3) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.01 per share on the 28th of September. This payment means the dividend yield will be 2.8%, which is below the average for the industry.

OUE's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, OUE's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 12.7% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 12%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.06 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.03. This works out to be a decline of approximately 6.7% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. It's encouraging to see that OUE has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. OUE definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like OUE's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for OUE you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. Is OUE not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

