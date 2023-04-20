Ouinex Partners with GDA International

Ouinex brings over 20 years of tradFi experience to crypto trading

PARIS, FRANCE, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ouinex, the digital asset exchange platform for active traders is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with GDA International. GDA International is a Web3 investment and capital markets advisory firm providing industry-leading experience to help support early stage digital asset projects.



Ouinex is the latest exchange to emerge in the quickly expanding digital asset space. Founded by a team of 7 executives from the FX and securities industries, the team is led by Ilies Larbi. Mr. Larbi was the global head of partnerships at FXCM for 15 years before leaving the firm to build Ouinex.

"We are excited to work with GDA International to help launch our exchange's utility token $OUIX," said Ouinex CEO Ilies Larbi. GDA’s expertise in business ideation, tokenomics and go-to-market strategy will be invaluable to us as we strive to create a unique and successful offering for our users."

GDA International CEO Michael Gord added, "We are thrilled to partner with Ouinex as they prepare to launch their exchange and utility token. Their experienced team, compliance-first approach to trading, robust partnership network and experience in the European and African markets make them a strong candidate to become one of the most trusted onramps for digital asset trading globally."

This partnership with GDA International represents another important step for Ouinex as they work to bring their world-class digital asset exchange to the European market. With over 5,000 users signed up for early access to the platform, and partnerships with 6+ TradFi and equity trading firms, Ouinex is well-positioned for success in the rapidly growing digital asset exchange space.





About Ouinex

Ouinex is a bleeding edge digital asset exchange; by prioritizing transparency, liquidity, and sophistication, Ouinex delivers an institutional-level trading experience for beginners and experts alike. For more information about Ouinex, please see their website.

About GDA International

GDA International provides digital asset companies with access to growth capital, as well as capital markets advisory services that help stakeholders navigate the digital asset landscape. The GDA International executive team has experience that spans the entire blockchain industry including venture capital, private equity, trading, token economics, token development, and multinational enterprise to digital asset partnerships. For more information, please visit us here.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com











