U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,595.52
    +29.04 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,847.25
    +106.10 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,376.91
    +150.21 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,316.45
    +3.81 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.00
    +0.24 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.20
    -20.60 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.59 (-2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6530
    +0.0180 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2360
    +0.5370 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,065.00
    -1,066.59 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.43
    -13.72 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.23
    +51.41 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Oura’s gen-3 fitness ring arrives with improved sensors, custom content

Brian Heater
·3 min read

In early 2017, Motiv captured the tech press’ imagination by demonstrating how wearable fitness tracking could live beyond the wrist. Ultimately, however, exercise wasn’t enough for the company, which quickly looked to expanding into things like biometric device unlock. For Oura, on the other hand, health has been more than enough.

In fact, the company had a banner 2020, as organizations sought an outside the box solution amid the pandemic. The startup demonstrated how its various health metrics could assist in early detection of COVID-19 and other health conditions, and some of the U.S.’s biggest sports organizations happily lined up, including, NBA, WNBA, World Surf League, USA Surfing + World Surf League, Red Bull Racing, Seattle Mariners, UFC and NASCAR.

Image Credits: Oura

Over the course of its life, Oura notes that it has sold “hundreds of thousands” of rings. Not earthshattering numbers in the world of consumer electronics, but an impressive uptick for a hardware startup -- particularly in a market oversaturated with various smartwatches and fitness bands.

Oura has succeeded on the strength of cramming an impressive number of sensors into a discrete package, offering some quality insights into things like workouts and sleep. The new gen-3 ring reaffirms the company’s commitment to its bread and butter -- not surprisingly, of course, in an era when nearly all wearable makers are making a big play for health and wellness.

The top-line feature here is 24/7 health tracking, courtesy, in part, of a daytime/live heart monitoring. Other major features include improved temperature monitoring, better sleep tracking and period prediction. Of the latter, the company writes:

Oura accurately predicts your next period 30 days in advance and alerts you 6 days before it starts, so you’re always prepared. Instead of relying solely on the calendar method, Oura takes a more holistic approach to predicting your period as your body temperature naturally changes throughout your menstrual cycle. While most tracking methods assume your cycle is the same every month, Oura’s Period Prediction adapts its predictions as your cycle changes.

The news also finds the company taking a much deeper dip into workout content, joining the likes of Apple, Fitbit and Samsung. Currently listed as “coming soon,” the library will launch with more than 50 video and audio sessions, focused on workouts, meditation, sleep and breathing.

Image Credits: Oura

"We’ll keep expanding that library. Both educational content -- understanding the effects of things like caffeine and sleep -- and also guided content," CEO Harpreet Rai tells TechCrunch. "In the beginning, you’ll see a lot of meditation, sleep sounds. We’ve expanded that library tremendously. You’ll see more and more coming there. It’s a one-stop shop for your health."

Those videos, along with deeper health insight, will be available through a newly launched $6/month Oura Membership service.

"If you look at Peloton, Tonal, Tempo, Hydro and all of your connected fitness, it’s hardware plus subscription," says Rai. "You’ve seen wearables go that way, too. Do I think over time, we can go fully subscription model? There may be different ways to finance this stuff -- I think you can. We haven’t ruled it out. But we’ve seen more consumers gravitate toward this, because of the total cost of ownership."

The ring will continue to add new features moving forward, including SpO2 blood oxygen sensing, which is set to arrive at some point next year. The ring itself runs $300 and is up for preorder now. It starts shipping mid-November.

Recommended Stories

  • Oura's latest fitness ring adds period tracking

    Oura is announcing the latest version of its fitness ring, which adds daytime and workout heart rate sensing, period tracking and other features.Why it matters: The startup is competing against the giants of the tech industry in the form of the Apple Watch and trackers from Fitbit, which is now owned by Google. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The new version is more versatile than the earlier incarnations, which specialized mostly in s

  • Adobe adds automatic sky and subject masking to Lightroom

    New tools are coming to Lightroom today.

  • Adobe brings content attribution tools to PhotoShop

    Adobe is launching new tools in beta today to help creatives ensure that their work isn't stolen and for the public to see how images were created (and potentially manipulated). Today's work expands on this mission to preserve provenance and attribution data for digital content in order to combat misinformation and brings it directly into PhotoShop. Specifically, Adobe is launching what it calls 'content credentials.'

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Unless this is your first time visiting The Motley Fool, you've probably seen articles that discuss the importance of long-term investing. This helps further minimize the impact of short-term market volatility on your total returns. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick their top tech stocks to buy in October.

  • Intel CEO: My job is to win Apple back

    Intel has its sights set on regaining lost business from Apple, explains CEO Pat Gelsinger at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 26th, 2021

    After a bullish start to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $65,000 levels would signal a breakout…

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 26th, 2021

    After a bullish start to the week, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would support another breakout day ahead.

  • Google Pixel 6 Pro review: Google’s first real premium smartphone is a total winner

    Google's Pixel 6 Pro is the company's first smartphone that can truly stand tall next to the iPhone 13 and Samsung's Galaxy S21.

  • Solana Hits New Record High as Layer 1 Tokens Follow Bitcoin’s Gains

    Prices for Solana’s SOL tokens hit a record high during early U.S. trading hours on Monday, one of the majority of tokens native to layer 1 blockchains that followed bitcoin higher. Layer 1 is the base layer, the main network on which a cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, runs. “SOL was a top performer over the last few months ... [It’s] only natural for it to perform well during the next leg of the bull cycle,” Ashwath Balakrishnan, research associate at crypto research boutique firm Delphi Digital, told CoinDesk.

  • Nigeria follows China's footsteps in piloting digital currency

    Central banks control the circulation and supply of money globally, but the phenomenal rise of cryptocurrency poses a threat to their authority, control and power. In a groundbreaking move for the African continent, buffered by local activity and interest in cryptocurrency -- after the U.S., it is the second-largest market for crypto trading -- Nigeria joins that list this week. After being in the development phase for the last three years, its central bank is piloting the first digital currency in Africa today.

  • Amazon has found a new entry point into US healthcare

    Amazon is racing ahead of competitors to find new avenues into US healthcare. Now it's moving Alexa into hospital rooms.

  • This Is Why Microsoft Is The Best ESG Company Now

    Microsoft ranks first out of 2,360 public companies based on Dow Jones ESG Rating data when coupled with IBD Composite Ratings.

  • Facebook’s metaverse is key to its survival strategy

    A leaked Oculus Quest VR headset shows how Facebook may make the company's metaverse efforts mainstream.

  • XPeng Hosted A Technology Day. It Revealed Three Things and a Flying Car.

    XPeng hosted a technology event over the weekend and showcased its latest charging, self driving and robotics technology. There was a flying car, too.

  • Why It Makes Sense to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) will release its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter results on Oct. 28, which means that investors on the hunt for a fast-growing company trading on the cheap may need to act quickly, as the smartphone giant seems on track to report a solid set of numbers that could help arrest the recent slide in its stock price. As seen in the chart above, Apple stock has slumped over the past few weeks despite reports that its latest iPhone 13 models are reportedly in greater demand than last year's lineup. Let's look at the reasons why savvy investors should consider taking advantage of the pullback in Apple stock.

  • Google’s Pixel 6 Beats iPhone Camera But Fails Elsewhere: Review

    (Bloomberg) -- The Pixel 6 is the latest smartphone to be released under the Google brand and the closest thing to an iPhone running Google’s Android software. It advances mobile photography with creative new uses of artificial intelligence, but it ultimately falls short of competing with the world’s most popular handset.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Hom

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 25th, 2021

    After a bearish end to the week, a visit to Sunday’s highs would be needed to avoid a bearish start to the week.

  • Immunefi raises $5.5M to squash Web3 Crypto bugs which might cost billions

    Traditional Web site and app bug bounty platforms, such as HackerOne and BugCrowd, have been successful in that old world model. In the era of Decentralised Finance (DeFi), Web3 bug bounties take on the critical nature of being associated with actual monetary value, not just software bugs. This would perhaps explain why Immunefi, one of the emerging bug bounty and security services platforms for DeFi, has now raised $5.5M in funding led by Electric Capital.

  • EU tech rules should curb cloud computing providers, study says

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Draft EU rules to curb the power of Amazon, Apple, Alphabet unit Google and Facebook should also tackle providers of cloud computing services for possible anti-competitive practices, a study said on Tuesday. The report comes amid concerns that some EU lawmakers who are reviewing the Digital Markets Act https://www.reuters.com/technology/tech-rules-not-just-few-giants-eus-vestager-says-2021-07-02 (DMA) proposed by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager may be lenient towards cloud computing companies. Amazon's Amazon Web Services was the leading provider in the second quarter, followed by Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, market research company Statista found.

  • Watch out for this scam if you’re buying or selling online

    If you use Google Voice, be on the alert for this one. Here's how the verification code scam typically works.