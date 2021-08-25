(OUST) Ouster, Inc. Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

Johnson Fistel, LLP
1 min read
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST).

On August 9, 2021, Ouster disclosed that it had received a document subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking “documents regarding projected financial information in [the] Form S-4 registration statement filed on December 22, 2020.” Ouster started trading on the NYSE on March 12, 2021 following a SPAC transaction with Colonnade Acquisition Corp.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are an Ouster, Inc. shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]


