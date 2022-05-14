U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.04 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.28 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.03 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.35 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    +0.7920 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,128.37
    -1,598.63 (-5.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Outbound Telemarketing Services Market is Expected to Grow by USD 2.1 Billion by 2026 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

  • Outbound Telemarketing Services Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

  • Atento, Synnex, and Alorica. will emerge as Outbound Telemarketing Services suppliers by 2026.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outbound Telemarketing Services Market will grow at a CAGR of 3.76% by 2026. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Outbound Telemarketing Services requirements.

Outbound Telemarketing Services Market
Outbound Telemarketing Services Market

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Outbound Telemarketing Services Market

Major Price Trends in the Outbound Telemarketing Services Market Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Outbound Telemarketing Services with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted Pricing Models in the Outbound Telemarketing Services Market

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest price trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Outbound Telemarketing Services Market Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Outbound Telemarketing Services spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Outbound Telemarketing Services Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2026.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the FREE sample Report Now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outbound-telemarketing-services-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-usd-2-1-billion-by-2026--1-200-sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301546965.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Germany Girds for Day of Reckoning in Russian Gas Showdown

    (Bloomberg) -- If the worst-case scenario for Germany hits, BMW AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Volkswagen AG would struggle to paint their cars and the air across the country would get dirtier.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CIndia Bans Wheat Exports in Growing Wave of Food ProtectionismElon Musk Trolls TwitterEurope’s largest econom

  • Warren Buffett Beats the Market Rout Again

    Billionaire Warren Buffet is one of two people in the top ten richest people in the world who has seen his net worth rise since January, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report, is ranked number five on the index, which is a daily ranking of the world's richest people. The only other billionaire in the top 10 of the Bloomberg list is Gautam Adani, an Indian infrastructure magnate that owns real estate, commodities and power generation and transmission, whose total net worth is $102 billion and his year-to-date performance is a profit of $25.5 billion.

  • Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Light

  • Micron Technology Could Sink Even Further in the Weeks Ahead

    For his fourth and final "Executive Decision" segment of Thursday's Mad Money program, host Jim Cramer talked to Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO at Micron Technology , the semiconductor maker that trades at just five times earnings. Mehrotra repeated that all of Micron's end markets remain very strong, and they're both diversified and secular growers. When asked about slowing cell phone sales in China, Mehrotra reminded investors that while user growth in smartphones is leveling off, the transition to 5G wireless means there are more, and more profitable, chips in each device.

  • 'Not your parents' retirement:' Boomers and Gen X redefine their golden years

    55% define retirement as “a new chapter in life.”

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • Russia Curbs Gas Supplies to Germany in Warning for Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said Russia is using energy as a “weapon” after Moscow reduced natural gas supplies in retaliation for Europe’s penalties over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapA unit o

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY OIL AND NATURAL GAS RESOURCE REPORT FOR THE KAVANGO BASIN ONSHORE NAMIBIA AND AN OPERATIONS UPDATE

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces the filing of the first prospective resource report for certain leads in the Kavango Basin, onshore Namibia, dated April 27, 2022, with an effective date of December 31, 2021 (the "Resource Report"). The full details of the Resource Report can be found on SEDAR or on the Company's website via the following – SEDAR.

  • Empty-Nesters Aren’t Saving for Retirement Like They Promised. That’s a Problem.

    While many parents say they'll catch up on restirement savings when they're done paying for their children's educaiton, research shows that few follow up when the time comes. That threatens the long-term resilience of their nest egg.

  • How United's union deal with pilots could impact negotiations at Southwest and American

    Tension has been rising between American, Southwest and their pilot unions. United's contract offers hope for resolutions in those negotiations.

  • Finnish transmission system operator says Russian company cutting off electricity imports Saturday

    A Finnish transmission system operator announced on Friday that a Russian energy company would be cutting off its electricity imports to Finland beginning the next day. Beginning on Saturday at 1 a.m. local time, a subsidiary of Russia’s Inter RAO firm will cut off electricity imports to Finland, Fingrid announced in a press release. “Due…

  • Markets: ‘People are starting to come back in and get some interest,’ strategist says

    Michelle Connell, CFA and owner or Portia Capital Management, dissects the latest market moves and how Fed Chair Powell's recent remarks play a role.

  • Gas prices: July and August are going to be sizzling months, says analyst

    Gas prices hit record highs on Friday, as consumers are grappling with soaring inflation.

  • XPO Logistics Considers Sale of Freight-Forwarding Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- XPO Logistics Inc. is considering a sale of its freight-forwarding unit as it continues to pursue divestitures, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CIndia Bans Wheat Exports in Growing Wave of Food ProtectionismElon Musk Trolls TwitterThe unit could be valued in a deal

  • EBRD to help Ukraine find an exit for its exports

    The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is considering financial support for Ukraine's transport and logistics companies to help them maintain their exports, a senior bank official said on Thursday. Ukraine last week formally closed its four Black Sea and Azov Sea ports, which Russian forces have captured, leaving land routes through neighbouring countries as its only export option. It consequently risks losing millions of tonnes of grain exports due to Russia's control of Black Sea shipping, triggering a food crisis and inflationary pressure on global food commodities markets.

  • Rivian is a 'black eye for the EV industry' but now 'on the right track': Wedbush

    Electric vehicle startup company Rivian has had a tough year. Since its high in November 2021, the stock has been on a downward trajectory.

  • Alibaba Downsizes Russia Joint Venture Workforce By 40% Amid Geopolitical, Regulatory Uncertainty

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE: BABA) joint venture in Russia has laid off about 40% of employees, Nikkei Asia reports. It was not clear if there would be more layoffs after some of the laid-off staff chose to leave voluntarily and a few relocated, Reuters reports. Alibaba and Russian partners launched AliExpress Russia joint venture in 2019, which operates domestic and cross-border transactions. Alibaba depends on cross-border sales for more than 75% of its business and has been slower t

  • EV interest is 'truly surging because of gas prices,' EVgo CEO says

    U.S. drivers seem to be giving electric vehicles another thought as gas prices put them off internal combustion engines for the time being.