Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 34% of the company

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Outbrain's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

52% of the business is held by the top 8 shareholders

Insider ownership in Outbrain is 13%

If you want to know who really controls Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 34% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Outbrain, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Outbrain?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Outbrain. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Outbrain's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It looks like hedge funds own 9.3% of Outbrain shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Viola Ventures is currently the company's largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. With 9.3% and 7.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Baupost Group, L.L.C. and Yaron Galai are the second and third largest shareholders. Yaron Galai, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Outbrain

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Outbrain Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$235m, and insiders have US$30m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 25% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Outbrain. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 12%, private equity firms could influence the Outbrain board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 7.1%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

