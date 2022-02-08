Outbrain to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 1, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB), a leading recommendation platform for the open web, announced today that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that same day to discuss the company’s results and business outlook.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-9208 or for international callers, 1-201-493-6784. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1- 844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13726637. The replay will be available until March 15, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.outbrain.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Outbrain

Outbrain (Nasdaq: OB) is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables 10 billion daily recommendations to consumers across more than 7,000 online properties and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

Media Contact

press@outbrain.com

Investor Relations Contact

IR@outbrain.com

(332) 205-8999



