Outbrain to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 17, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. (“Outbrain”) (NASDAQ: OB), a leading recommendation platform for the open web, announced today that the company will release its second quarter 2021 results before the market open on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-9208 or for international callers, 1-201-493-6784. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13722318. The replay will be available until August 31, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.outbrain.com/ . The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Outbrain

Outbrain is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables one-third of the world's online consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain partners with publishers and marketers in more than 55 countries worldwide and is headquartered in New York City, with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

