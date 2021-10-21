U.S. markets closed

Outbrain to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 11, 2021

Outbrain Inc.
·1 min read
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. (“Outbrain”) (NASDAQ: OB), a leading recommendation platform for the open web, announced today that the company will release its third quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11, 2021, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that same day to discuss the company’s results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-9208 or for international callers, 1-201-493-6784. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1- 844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13723791. The replay will be available until November 25, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.outbrain.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Outbrain

Outbrain (Nasdaq: OB) is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables 10 billion daily recommendations to consumers across more than 7,000 online properties and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

Media Contact
press@outbrain.com

Investor Relations Contact
IR@outbrain.com
(332) 205-8999


