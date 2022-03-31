Outcome of China-U.S. audit disputes depends on wisdom of both parties - regulator

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Thursday both China and the United States have a willingness to solve their audit disputes, and the outcome depends on the wisdom of both parties.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said whether Chinese companies listed in the United States are delisted in the future depends on the progress and results of the audit and regulatory cooperation between the two countries.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)