Outcomes Rocket wins Power Press Award for Intelligence

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes Rocket has won the Power Press Award in the category of Intelligence for a 10 part podcast series on Cybersecurity produced did in collaboration with the Health Sector Coordinating Council and industry experts. Each podcast was accompanied by a resource to help healthcare organizations and businesses enable better cyber-safety. This is a huge honor for the healthcare media production company as they continue creating content that impacts healthcare organizations and professionals around the world.

The award was given by an independent panel of judges from Power Press Awards and voters from among many nominees and 13 finalists. "It is an incredible honor to win this award," said Outcomes Rocket President Saul Marquez. "Our mission is to create content that educates, inspires, and entertains professionals around the world, and this podcast series is a great example of that." The 10-episode series focused on various aspects of cybersecurity, such as ransomware, phishing scams, data breaches, and insider threats. It featured interviews with leading experts from government agencies, healthcare organizations, and technology companies.

"This award recognizes the hard work put in by our team of writers, producers, hosts, engineers, and everyone else who helped make this project a success," said Saul Marquez. "We're excited to continue creating content with partners like Greg Garcia, Director at the Health Sector Coordinating Council and Erik Decker, CISO at Intermountain Healthcare who were the key contributing thought leaders of this series that helps professionals stay informed and protects them against cyberattacks." Find the series and the accompanying free resources at https://outcomesrocket.health/cybersecurity/

