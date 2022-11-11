U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

Outdoor apparel market to grow by USD 4.40 Bn, Evolving Opportunities with Adidas AG., ASICS Corp, Columbia Sportswear Co. - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The outdoor apparel market is expected to grow by USD 4.40 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The market is driven by product innovation leading to portfolio extensions and product premiumization. In addition, the emergence of automation in the textile industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the outdoor Apparel Market. 33% of the growth originates from APAC. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Apparel Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Apparel Market 2022-2026

Major Five Outdoor Apparel Vendors with Key Offerings:

  • adidas AG: The company offers adicolor classic high shine track jacket which comes with two way full zip with a stand-up collar, are made with recycled content generated from production waste, and available in variable sizes based on client requirements.

  • ASICS Corp.: The company offers men's ready set jacket lam which features soft, stretchy woven fabric with water-resistant designed to help maintain a dry body during running or jogging.

  • Columbia Sportswear Co.: The company offers a men's cascade ridge II hooded softshell jacket that comes with water-resistant fabric, an adjustable cuff, and a hem for extra protection and resists all liquids below 170 degrees Fahrenheit to keep dry clothes from becoming stained.

  • G-III Apparel Group Ltd.: The company offers hayduke tech biker shors that contain side stash pockets and hidden waistband pockets designed with 80 percent of nylon and 20 percent of spandex available in a different range of colors.

  • Hanesbrands Inc.: The company offers X Temp men's performance muscle tee outdoor sports apparel designed with mesh fabric for lightweight comfort to adapt body temperature and activity to keep cool and dry for all-day comfort.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read a Free Sample Report.

Outdoor Apparel Market: Segmentation Analysis

  • Distribution channel

  • Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Outdoor Apparel Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

  • Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Outdoor Apparel Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Outdoor Sports Apparel Market by End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the outdoor sports apparel market segmentation by end-user (men, women, and kids) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Beach Umbrella Market by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the beach umbrella market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Outdoor Apparel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%

Market growth 2022-2026

$4.40 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.9

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

adidas AG, Aigle International SA, Amer Sports Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Boardriders Inc., BYN BlackYak and Arendicom GmbH, Callaway Golf Co., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Fenix Outdoor International AG, G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nikwax Ltd., Norrona Sport AS, Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 adidas AG

  • 10.4 ASICS Corp.

  • 10.5 Columbia Sportswear Co.

  • 10.6 G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

  • 10.7 Hanesbrands Inc.

  • 10.8 Newell Brands Inc.

  • 10.9 Outdoor Research

  • 10.10 Patagonia Inc.

  • 10.11 Under Armour Inc.

  • 10.12 VF Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Outdoor Apparel Market 2022-2026
Global Outdoor Apparel Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outdoor-apparel-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-40-bn-evolving-opportunities-with-adidas-ag-asics-corp-columbia-sportswear-co----technavio-301672929.html

SOURCE Technavio

