Outdoor Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 3.90 Billion | 32% of the growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outdoor Apparel Market by Distribution channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the outdoor apparel market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 3.90 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to record an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5% during the projected period.
To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver: Product innovation leading to portfolio extensions and product premiumization are influencing the market growth positively during the forecast period. Manufacturers are extending their product lines to include apparel for all age groups and different types of outdoor activities. Factors including the increasing purchasing power, coupled with the rising preference for innovative, comfortable, and lightweight outdoor apparel, are increasing the sales of outdoor apparel products.
Market Challenge: The growing global proportion of the geriatric population will be a major challenge for the outdoor apparel market. The geriatric population is prone to health issues, such as arthritis, diabetes, and heart-related diseases. The steady growth of the geriatric population increases the demand for indoor fitness activities, such as yoga and aerobics, and thus reduces the demand for outdoor apparel.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right here!
Revenue-generating segment highlights
The outdoor apparel market report is segmented by Distribution channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
The offline distribution channel segment held the outdoor apparel market share in 2019. The segment will continue to retain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. The adoption of new business and retail strategies, such as pricing and wide assortments by retailers, will further boost the growth of the outdoor apparel market in this segment.
32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for outdoor apparel in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the markets in other regions. The rising millennial population, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness about health and fitness among people will facilitate the outdoor apparel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
adidas AG-Some of the products offered by the company includes the Nuvic Down Jacket and the Terrex Stockhorn Hooded Fleece Jacket.
ASICS Corp. -Some of the products offered by the company include Roc Spire Jacket Men and Astral Jacket Men.
Columbia Sportswear Co.-Some of the products offered by the company include the Women's Saturday Trail Stretch Pant and the Men's PHG Ascender Softshell Jacket.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. -Some of the products offered by the company include the Long Bay Outdoor Jacket and the Waterman Paddle Long Sleeve Hooded Paddle Jacket.
Hanesbrands Inc.-Some of the products offered by the company include the Champion X Wood Wood
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Women Apparel Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Motorcycle Apparel Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Racing Apparel Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Outdoor Apparel Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
Market growth 2020-2024
$ 3.90 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.52
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 32%
Key consumer countries
China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Exhibit 01: Key finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key finding 4
Exhibit 05: Key finding 9
Exhibit 06: Key finding 11
Exhibit 07: Key finding 12
Exhibit 08: Key finding 13
Exhibit 09: Key finding 14
Exhibit 10: Key finding 15
2. Scope of the report
2.1 Preface
Exhibit 11: Years in consideration
2.2 Preface
Exhibit 12: Vendors: Key product offerings
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 13: Currency conversion rates for US$
3. Market Landscape
Exhibit 15: Segments of global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market
Exhibit 16: Market characteristics
Exhibit 17: Market characteristics analysis
Exhibit 18: Market segments
4. Market Sizizng
Exhibit 19: Market definition - Inclusions and exclusions checklist
Exhibit 20: Market size 2019
Exhibit 21: Global market: Size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
Exhibit 22: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
5. Five Forces Analysis
Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis 2019
Exhibit 24: Five forces analysis 2024
Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 26: Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 27: Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 28: Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 29: Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 30: Market condition - Five forces 2019
6. Market segmentation by distribution channel
Exhibit 31: Distribution channel - Market share 2019-2024 (%)
Exhibit 32: Comparison by distribution channel
Exhibit 33: Comparison_3
Exhibit 34: Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
Exhibit 35: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
Exhibit 36: Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
Exhibit 37: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
Exhibit 39: Customer landscape
Exhibit 40: Customer landscape analysis
9. Geographic Landscape
Exhibit 41: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)
Exhibit 42: Geographic comparison
Exhibit 43: Comparison_5
Exhibit 44: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
Exhibit 45: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
Exhibit 46: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
Exhibit 47: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
Exhibit 48: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
Exhibit 49: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
Exhibit 50: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
Exhibit 51: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
Exhibit 52: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
Exhibit 53: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
Exhibit 54: Key leading countries
Exhibit 55: Market opportunity
10. Decision Framework
Exhibit 56: Decision framework
11. Drivers and challenges
Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor landscape
Exhibit 58: Vendor landscape
Exhibit 59: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 60: Vendor landscape analysis
14. Vendor analysis
Exhibit 61: Vendors covered
Exhibit 62: Vendor_analysis1
Exhibit 63: Vendor classification
Exhibit 64: Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 65: adidas AG - Vendor overview
Exhibit 66: adidas AG - Product segments
Exhibit 67: adidas AG - Organizational developments
Exhibit 68: adidas AG - Geographic focus
Exhibit 69: adidas AG - Segment focus
Exhibit 70: adidas AG. - Key offerings
Exhibit 71: ASICS Corp. - Vendor overview
Exhibit 72: ASICS Corp. - Product segments
Exhibit 73: ASICS Corp. - Organizational developments
Exhibit 74: ASICS Corp. - Geographic focus
Exhibit 75: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus
Exhibit 76: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 77: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Vendor overview
Exhibit 78: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Product segments
Exhibit 79: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Organizational developments
Exhibit 80: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Geographic focus
Exhibit 81: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Segment focus
Exhibit 82: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 83: G-III Apparel Group Ltd. - Vendor overview
Exhibit 84: G-III Apparel Group Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 85: G-III Apparel Group Ltd. - Organizational developments
Exhibit 86: G-III Apparel Group Ltd. - Geographic focus
Exhibit 87: G-III Apparel Group Ltd. - Segment focus
Exhibit 88: G-III Apparel Group Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 89: Hanesbrands Inc. - Vendor overview
Exhibit 90: Hanesbrands Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 91: Hanesbrands Inc. - Organizational developments
Exhibit 92: Hanesbrands Inc. - Geographic focus
Exhibit 93: Hanesbrands Inc. - Segment focus
Exhibit 94: Hanesbrands Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 95: Newell Brands Inc. - Vendor overview
Exhibit 96: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 97: Newell Brands Inc. - Organizational developments
Exhibit 98: Newell Brands Inc. - Geographic focus
Exhibit 99: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus
Exhibit 100: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 101: Outdoor Research - Vendor overview
Exhibit 102: Outdoor Research - Product segments
Exhibit 103: Outdoor Research - Key offerings
Exhibit 104: Patagonia Inc. - Vendor overview
Exhibit 105: Patagonia Inc. - Product segments
Exhibit 106: Patagonia Inc. - Organizational developments
Exhibit 107: Patagonia Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 108: Under Armour Inc. - Vendor overview
Exhibit 109: Under Armour Inc. - Product segments
Exhibit 110: Under Armour Inc. - Organizational developments
Exhibit 111: Under Armour Inc. - Geographic focus
Exhibit 112: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus
Exhibit 113: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 114: VF Corp. - Vendor overview
Exhibit 115: VF Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 116: VF Corp. - Organizational developments
Exhibit 117: VF Corp. - Geographic focus
Exhibit 118: VF Corp. - Segment focus
Exhibit 119: VF Corp. - Key offerings
14. Appendix
Exhibit 120: Research framework
Exhibit 121: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 122: Information sources
Exhibit 123: List of abbreviations
Exhibit 124: Definition of market positioning of vendors
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outdoor-apparel-market--size-to-grow-by-usd-3-90-billion--32-of-the-growth-will-originate-from-apac--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301561046.html
SOURCE Technavio