Outdoor Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 4.40 billion with 33% Growth Contribution from APAC - Technavio Exclusive Report

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Outdoor Apparel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global outdoor apparel market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, within the textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market. The product innovation leading to portfolio extensions and product premiumization coupled with the growing tourism industry will influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. However, one of the key challenges to the global outdoor apparel market growth is the growing global proportion of the geriatric population.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Outdoor Apparel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

For more key market dynamics and their impact analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Outdoor Apparel Market Segment Analysis

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Get Segment-based Insights and regional opportunities, Request for Sample PDF Right Here!

Outdoor Apparel Market Vendor Landscape

  • The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

  • Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • The outdoor apparel market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

  • Vendors focus on increasing their market share by offering advanced outdoor apparel to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Some key market participants and their key offerings are:

  • adidas AG: The company offers an adicolor classic high shine track jacket which comes with two way full zip with stand-up collar, made with recycled content generated from production waste, and available in variable sizes based on client requirements.

  • Amer Sports Corp.: The company offers advanced sports equipment, footwear, apparel and, accessories which improve performances and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities.

  • ASICS Corp.: The company offers men's ready set jacket lam which features soft, stretchy woven fabric with water water-resistant to help in keeping the body dry during running or jogging.

  • ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

  • Aigle International SA:

  • Boardriders Inc.

  • BYN BlackYak and Arendicom GmbH

  • Callaway Golf Co.

  • Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.

  • Columbia Sportswear Co.

  • Fenix Outdoor International AG

  • G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

  • Hanesbrands Inc.

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • Nikwax Ltd.

  • Norrona Sport AS

  • Outdoor Research

  • Patagonia Inc.

  • Under Armour Inc.

  • VF Corp.

Outdoor Apparel Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The outdoor apparel market report covers the following areas:

Outdoor Apparel Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor apparel market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the outdoor apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the outdoor apparel market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the outdoor apparel market vendors

Related Reports:

Winter Sports Apparel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The winter sports apparel market share is expected to increase to USD 623.16 million from 2021 to 2026.

Running Apparel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The running apparel market share is expected to rise to USD 18.06 billion by 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 6.08%.

Outdoor Apparel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 4.40 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.9

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

adidas AG, Aigle International SA, Amer Sports Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Boardriders Inc., BYN BlackYak and Arendicom GmbH, Callaway Golf Co., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Fenix Outdoor International AG, G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nikwax Ltd., Norrona Sport AS, Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 adidas AG

  • 10.4 ASICS Corp.

  • 10.5 Columbia Sportswear Co.

  • 10.6 G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

  • 10.7 Hanesbrands Inc.

  • 10.8 Newell Brands Inc.

  • 10.9 Outdoor Research

  • 10.10 Patagonia Inc.

  • 10.11 Under Armour Inc.

  • 10.12 VF Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

