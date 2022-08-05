Outdoor Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 4.40 billion with 33% Growth Contribution from APAC - Technavio Exclusive Report
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Outdoor Apparel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global outdoor apparel market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, within the textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market. The product innovation leading to portfolio extensions and product premiumization coupled with the growing tourism industry will influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. However, one of the key challenges to the global outdoor apparel market growth is the growing global proportion of the geriatric population.
Outdoor Apparel Market Segment Analysis
Distribution Channel
Geography
Outdoor Apparel Market Vendor Landscape
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The outdoor apparel market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Vendors focus on increasing their market share by offering advanced outdoor apparel to differentiate themselves from their competitors.
Some key market participants and their key offerings are:
adidas AG: The company offers an adicolor classic high shine track jacket which comes with two way full zip with stand-up collar, made with recycled content generated from production waste, and available in variable sizes based on client requirements.
Amer Sports Corp.: The company offers advanced sports equipment, footwear, apparel and, accessories which improve performances and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities.
ASICS Corp.: The company offers men's ready set jacket lam which features soft, stretchy woven fabric with water water-resistant to help in keeping the body dry during running or jogging.
ANTA Sports Products Ltd.
Aigle International SA:
Boardriders Inc.
BYN BlackYak and Arendicom GmbH
Callaway Golf Co.
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.
Columbia Sportswear Co.
Fenix Outdoor International AG
G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
Hanesbrands Inc.
Newell Brands Inc.
Nikwax Ltd.
Norrona Sport AS
Outdoor Research
Patagonia Inc.
Under Armour Inc.
VF Corp.
Outdoor Apparel Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The outdoor apparel market report covers the following areas:
Outdoor Apparel Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor apparel market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the outdoor apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the outdoor apparel market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the outdoor apparel market vendors
Outdoor Apparel Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 4.40 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.9
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
adidas AG, Aigle International SA, Amer Sports Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Boardriders Inc., BYN BlackYak and Arendicom GmbH, Callaway Golf Co., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Fenix Outdoor International AG, G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nikwax Ltd., Norrona Sport AS, Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
