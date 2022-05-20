U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,873.71
    -27.08 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,013.09
    -240.04 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,295.46
    -93.04 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.97
    -11.26 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.39 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.40
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.0380 (-1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2459
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9110
    +0.1170 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,384.08
    -418.73 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.53
    -18.85 (-2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,403.78
    +101.04 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Outdoor Clothing Market to Reach US$ 13.9 Bn by 2021; TMR Study

·5 min read

  • Need for better comfort and convenience of clothing in leisure and adventure activities, especially among millennials and women creating vast room for growth for companies in outdoor clothing market

  • Rise in adoption of clothing products made of natural material expanding horizon; Asia Pacific to offer new revenue streams by offering enormous product penetration scope in near future

ALBANY, N.Y., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The best outdoor clothing brands in the world are geared toward incorporating high-quality and eco-friendly fabrics to develop apparels that can meet user's need for range of leisure and adventure activities. Growing adoption of outdoor clothing for fitness activities increasingly among millennials have influenced outdoor clothing trend. The global valuation of the outdoor clothing market is projected to expand at CAGR of 5.6% during 2022–2031.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

Best European outdoor clothing brands are actively exploring e-commerce channels to capitalize on the emerging avenues in Asia Pacific. Players are witnessing maturing demand in Europe, and hence are expected to aim at product innovations. Techwear is rapidly growing as an outdoor clothing trend, which has nudged prominent players to expand their assortment of products in the outdoor clothing market.

The analysts at TMR scrutinizing the various growth dynamics of the outdoor clothing market have observed that women's outdoor clothing presents an incredible avenue. The study also found that rise in outdoor activities has expanded the avenue for new designs and functionalities. Adidas, a prominent outdoor clothing company, is leaning on expansion of their product lines to tap into the latent opportunities.

Grab an Exclusive PDF Brochure of this Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=54528

Key Findings of Outdoor Clothing Market Study

  • Rise in Outdoor & Recreational Activities Propelling Demand: Rise in number of people in outdoor and recreational activities has helped spur the sales of products in the outdoor clothing market. Outdoor apparels have proliferated in use in hiking, surfing, camping, and mountaineering, and several other adventure sports, find the authors of the TMR study on the outdoor clothing market.

  • Leisure and Adventure Activities Present Massive Avenue: Apparel and clothing manufacturers are keenly tapping into the vast revenue potential arising out of rising demand for clothing suitable for leisure and adventure activities especially among millennials. The authors of a recent TMR on the outdoor clothing have found that natural fibers are gaining preference over synthetic materials. A mix of strength and elasticity are some of the key product attributes propelling the popularity of products made of natural fiber in the outdoor clothing market. Best cheap outdoor clothing -brands have reaped incremental avenues on the back of increasing affordability of high-performance outdoor apparels. In this regard, e-commerce platforms have played a pivotal role in increasing access to variety of outdoor clothing product types. However, the study has found brands have suffered loss of revenues from the growing sales of counterfeit products.

  • Techwear Gaining Popularity Especially in Millennials: The past few years have witnessed techwear apparel gathering traction in outdoor clothing market. Manufacturers such as those are keenly leveraging propriety technologies for heat and moisture transport through clothing, which paves the way to breathable and lightweight apparels for various consumer segments.

How outdoor clothing market will recover after covid19 at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=54528

Outdoor Clothing Market: Key Drivers

  • Changing fashion trends have increased the propensity of consumers toward safety and comfort are underpinning the evolution of the outdoor clothing market

  • Rise in spending of populations in developing and developed nations on fitness activities is a key driver of the demand for functional outdoor clothing

Outdoor Clothing Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The opportunities in the Asia Pacific outdoor clothing market are projected to advance at promising pace during the forecast period of 2022–2031. Increasing adoption of western clothing has extended the avenue for commercialization of products in the regional market.

Outdoor Clothing Market: Key Players

Key players include

  • Patagonia, Inc.

  • Under Armour Inc.

  • Puma SE

  • Nike Inc.

  • Mizuno Corporation

  • Hugo Boss AG

  • VF Corporation

  • Hanesbrands Inc.

  • Columbia Sportswear Company

Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=54528

Global Outdoor Clothing Market – Segmentation

Product Type

  • Top Wear

  • Bottom Wear

  • Coveralls

  • Others

Material

  • Natural

  • Synthetic

End-user

  • Men

  • Women

  • Kids

Price

  • Low

  • Medium

  • High

Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Browse Latest Consumer and Goods Market Research Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research report company providing business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Emailsales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow UsTwitter | LinkedIn
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Websitehttp://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outdoor-clothing-market-to-reach-us-13-9-bn-by-2021-tmr-study-301551532.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Procter & Gamble Is Still Firing on All Cylinders, But It May Not Last

    Procter & Gamble turned in an incredible quarter, with a truly astounding performance, but this can't go on forever.

  • Why Dynavax Stock Blasted 16% Higher Today

    What happened Several days after experiencing a pleasant share price pop on good regulatory news, Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) repeated the feat on Thursday. An important partner for the company reported an encouraging development that morning, also in the regulatory sphere.

  • Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future

    ASML, a semiconductor industry and stock market giant, has to think smaller. It is building machines the size of double-decker buses, weighing over 200 tonnes, in its quest to produce beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in everything from phones and laptops to cars and AI. It's now preparing to roll out a new $400 million machine for next-generation chips which it hopes will be its flagship by the late 2020s but for now remains an engineering challenge.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • Finland Loses Main Gas Supply After Refusing Payment in Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is cutting Finland off from its natural gas supplies as relations between the two neighbors sour over the Nordic nation’s decision to join defense alliance NATO.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Targe

  • China quietly increases purchases of low-priced Russian oil

    China is quietly ramping up purchases of oil from Russia at bargain prices, according to shipping data and oil traders who spoke to Reuters, filling the vacuum left by Western buyers backing away from business with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in February. The move by the world's biggest oil importer comes a month after it initially cut back on Russian supplies, for fear of appearing to openly support Moscow and potentially expose its state oil giants to sanctions. China's seaborne Russian oil imports will jump to a near-record 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, up from 750,000 bpd in the first quarter and 800,000 bpd in 2021, according to an estimate by Vortexa Analytics.

  • Top Producing Oil Play In The Permian Set To Break Records In 2022

    Hydrocarbon production in the Permian Basin’s top producing play is set to break records in 2022, spurred by high oil prices and appealing well economies

  • This REIT Sees a $3.9 Trillion Opportunity Open for the Taking

    STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) has homed in on a profitable niche in the commercial real estate sector. The real estate investment trust (REIT) concentrates on owning profit-center real estate. It's the only REIT focused on the profitability of the underlying property, leaving it with a wide-open opportunity.

  • SQM Stock Pops as Earnings Surge on Soaring Lithium Demand

    Lithium stock SQM has returned 81% so far in 2022, thanks in large part to robust demand for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

  • Is JD.com Stock a Buy Now?

    JD.com's (NASDAQ: JD) stock price rose 4% on May 17 after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted its first-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 18% year over year to 239.7 billion yuan ($37.8 billion) and beat analysts' estimates by $3.

  • Why Record-High Prices Won’t Drive A Recovery For U.S. Coal

    Coal prices in the U.S. hit a record high in March as demand surged, but the U.S. coal industry will only see limited growth due to several headwinds

  • Palo Alto Networks Stock Surges On Q3 Profit Beat, Forecast Boost As Cybersecurity Demand Accelerates

    "Whether it's supply chain, geopolitical conflict, or rising interest rates and inflation, this environment is creating challenges for our customers and testing our execution," said CEO Nikesh Arora.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Taking a $30 Billion Hit on Apple

    Warren Buffett loves Apple but Berkshire Hathaway’s big holding in the iPhone maker is hurting: Apple shares are down about 20% this quarter. B) had roughly 911 million Apple shares on March 31 and that position is down about $30 billion since then, assuming no change in the holding. The Apple drop accounts for the bulk of what Barron’s estimates is about $45 billion of paper losses this quarter in Berkshire’s huge equity portfolio, which stood at $390 billion on March 31.

  • Cisco blames China lockdowns for its forecast cut, but there could be deeper problems

    Cisco Systems Inc. executives spent much of the company’s conference call talking about the COVID-related shutdowns in China, but they did not seem worried about the overall tech demand.

  • Oil prices drift lower, while natural gas sees sharper fall

    Oil prices are set to end the eek with gains, while natural-gas futures are slumping, though still facing a strong weekly rise.

  • Why a windfall tax on oil companies will be a disaster for your bank balance

    A windfall tax on oil companies to fund cheaper energy bills for consumers could in fact leave people worse off and drive up the price of gas in the future.

  • Why Shares of JD.com, TAL Education Group, and Pinduoduo Are Rising Today

    Despite difficult market conditions this week, several Chinese stocks continued to trade higher after some positive earnings results and bullish sentiment from Wall Street. Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) traded nearly 6.5% higher as of 1:08 p.m. ET today, shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded more than 12% higher, and shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) traded nearly 9% higher. Chinese stocks have not fared well over the last year, as a harsh regulatory backdrop has created lots of uncertainty and dogged the sector.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Now After Q1 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy after Q1 earnings and softening oil prices?

  • Alteryx Has Yet to Bottom Based on Its Charts

    The technical signs indicate that the stock of the data analytics company still needs to build a base.

  • Why Canaan's Stock Skyrocketed Today

    The maker of crypto-mining hardware delivered better first-quarter results than expected, if you back out artificial headwinds from COVID-19 lockdowns in China.